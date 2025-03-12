clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Dallas Dickerson: Fast-rising 3-star WR with elite 10.36 speed details …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Dallas Dickerson at North Oconee High. He ranks as the nation’s No. 55 WR for 2026 for …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Return of spring practice means elite recruits are on the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on the number of recruits expected back in Athens this week for the start of spring football practice …
Jeff Sentell
Kaiden Prothro: How the 5-star’s family has already ‘done the research’ …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Kaiden Prothro. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 TE and the No. 21 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
Legend Bey: The highlights for this new Georgia football offer will make …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Texas dual-threat QB Legend Bey. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 ATH and the No. 732 …
Jeff Sentell
Corey Barber: 4-star WR target has 4.4 speed, a ‘Waffle House’ nickname …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Corey Barber in Alabama. He ranks as the nation’s No. 46 WR and the No. 270 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football Pro Day highlights a key difference between Gunner …

Connor Riley
Elijah Griffin hype continues to build for Georgia football: ‘He’s …

Connor Riley
What we know: How Georgia athletics poised for $20.5 NIL payroll, …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: An overlooked comment from Kirby Smart will …

Brandon Adams
What Kirby Smart said Georgia QB battle, newcomers and G-Day as …

Connor Riley
