This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star legacy 2028 commit Asa Wall. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 TE and No. 217 overall.

As far as the unstable world of college commitments goes these days, few prospects will have more red and black in their blood than Asa Wall.

Wall, the 2028 TE commit, is the son of former UGA fullback JT Wall. Wall is now the head coach of GIAA defending state champion John Milledge Academy.

When Wall says he’s committed, he means that in the purest Webster’s Dictionary version of the term.

“I’m committed right now,” he said. “I have no plans to go to any other schools.”

For those familiar with the classic baseball movie, Wall just has an extremely likable “Roy Hobbs” personality.

When asked how he goes about now telling other schools he’s not interested in a trip to their campus, his reply comes across the way a mild-mannered Boy Scout would handle it.

“I just have to go check dates,” Wall says with an aw-shucks grin to the reply. “I know I’ve got baseball and stuff, so I’ll have to see.”

When he says that, he does so with a skill for making the rejection sound downright neighborly.

He’s already been recruiting elite 2027 TE Brock Williams to Athens. Wall got to know him during a “Junior Day” at UGA in January.

“We were talking,” Wall said. “We became friends that day. It was the first time we’ve ever met in person. We went to the basketball game and hung out.”

What could Williams be as a Dawg?

“I would say he would definitely be almost your flashier guy,” Wall said. “Speed. Hands.”

The UGA staff hasn’t charged him with going after other recruits, but it appears it won’t have to. When he sees a talented player, he’s already working for the G.

“But it is almost like a natural thing,” Wall said. ‘When you see somebody that is really good, you want to let them know about Georgia."

The 4-star prospect dabbled in everything last fall. He played tight end, running back, “Wildcat” quarterback and on defense.

The stat parade here deserves a parade:

47 catches for 941 yards, 20.1 yards per catch, 10 TDs

52 pancake blocks

70 carries for 656 yards, 9.4 yards per carry, 15 TDs

96 total tackles, 12 TFLs, 5 sacks

1 blocked field goal

While some could point to the small pond competition he’s facing, Wall makes no apologies. It has been impressive this month to see him take his talents to the elite Nike Opening and Under Armour Next Atlanta regional camps. He’s removed all doubt about how he stacks up against some of the best players in the Southeast.

Wall ran a laser 4.72 in the 40 at the Nike Opening event. That’s a solid effort for a high school sophomore who’s already 6 feet, 3 inches and 235 pounds.

But he wasn’t fond of that.

“It was good, but I’d rather be in the 4.5 or 4.6 area,” he said.

Wall promptly did something about that.

He came back the next week at the Under Armour Next camp and lowered his verified laser 40 to 4.64 seconds. He also made the “Final 5″ curtian call showcase event at the Opening. Those reps at the end of the camp are reserved for those who performed the best in combine testing, drills, 7-on-7 and 1-on-1 events.

“He just wants some work,” his father told DawgNation.

Nobody knew him as a GIAA player at those camps. He was the 2028 Georgia TE commit and expected to ball out. He handled all those expectations superbly.

“It is a privilege, but then you also have to come out and be a nobody,” he said. “You just got to show up and compete.”

The rising junior committed during the middle of his sophomore season. When a prospect commits that early to one of the top rooms at one of the elite NFL developmental programs in college football, that’s something.

UGA assistant Todd Hartley’s pipeline from his room to the NFL Draft is flowing at a gusher pace these days. For him to add a legacy that early to one of the most competitive rooms at UGA says even more.

“There’s no other school anywhere to be at than Georgia,” Asa Wall said. “You’re at a powerhouse. You win and are basically turned into a real talent.”

“Georgia is the place to be if you want to be developed. Even if you are already developed, you will still get better in college. Get faster. Get stronger. Almost all of our guys make it to the NFL.”

He’s always wanted to be a Dawg. He is his father’s son.

“I love the game and I love to be in the shadow of my Dad,” he said. “Whenever he used to play, I used to watch his clips. Maybe they were a little low quality [in terms of video sharpness], but I could tell who he was and how good he was.”

Wall still brags that he had a faster 40 time.

‘I’m like ‘Okay, but you were in college’ and I’ve still got to get faster," Asa Wall said.

4-star Class of 2028 TE Asa Wall is a Georgia football legacy. He committed to UGA during his sophomore year of high school, in the middle of the 2025 season. The John Millege Academy standout is the son of former UGA fullback JT Wall. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star Class of 2028 TE Asa Wall is a Georgia football legacy. He committed to UGA during his sophomore year of high school, in the middle of the 2025 season. The John Millege Academy standout is the son of former UGA fullback JT Wall. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star Class of 2028 TE Asa Wall is a Georgia football legacy. He committed to UGA during his sophomore year of high school, in the middle of the 2025 season. The John Millege Academy standout is the son of former UGA fullback JT Wall. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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