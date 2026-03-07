This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Jerry Outhouse Jr. at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 25 CB and the No. 185 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 20 CB and No. 172 overall.

Jerry Outhouse Jr. just knew he had to be a Dawg.

The 4-star DB from Texas just committed to Georgia on a live feed hosted by 247Sports. The 4-star chose the Dawgs over a pool of finalists that included Arizona State, Florida, Texas Tech and UCLA.

But that’s not the stuff you came to DawgNation.com to read regarding the sixth commitment of the 2027 class in Athens. With this decision, Crowley becomes the second defensive commitment in the class.

He’d been a silent UGA commitment for well over a month. Why was it Georgia?

“That’s because of Kirby [Smart] and Donte’ [Williams],” he said. “Those are two people that I really have a good bond with. I can see myself playing with them. The way they send people to the big league and the way they do stuff at Georgia and how hard they work.”

“I feel like I like being pushed to my max.”

Donte’ Williams, the cornerbacks coach at UGA, was a major factor in the program landing a talented Texan who was recently laser-timed at 4.41 seconds in the 40 at an Under Armour regional camp.

“Georgia just felt a little different when I went out there,” he said. “It felt like somewhere I see myself playing. Coach Donte’ just made everything better by the way he coaches and breaks down all his stuff.”

That’s some of the good, but that’s not the great stuff about the 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior who projects to play all over the back end.

The great stuff comes out when watching his junior highlight tape, which pushed his scholarship total past the 40-offer mark.

There’s a 96-yard Pick-6 on that highlight tape, but that’s not the play that crystallizes what Outhouse can be in Athens.

He’s also bulldogging screens that would get a thumbs-up from current Houston Texan and UGA alum Kamari Lassiter.

But that’s not the play.

Go to the 1:24 mark of his junior highlight reel above. That’s the penthouse play for Outhouse. That’s the one where he hawks an offensive player from 50 yards across the width of the field and covering some 50 yards of the field.

“My coach always told us ‘All 11 to the ball’ and like if I see him going for the touchdown, to just aim for the pylon and I got there,” Outhouse said. “I didn’t want them to score because we could have a doughnut party.”

That was to maintain a shutout.

North Crowley coach Demarcus Harris speaks about that rep with reverence.

“That’s my favorite play,” Harris said. “For two or three weeks straight, I talked to him about ‘Hey, go save the touchdown,’ and it happened in the Weatherford game. A kid breaks out and Jerry goes to save the touchdown and they don’t get it.”

That was rewound over and over. That play took place in a blowout. For a team that went 12-2 last season. But it will never be forgotten among North Crowley lore.

“We are going to play it in our program forever when we talk about why we ask you to burst,” Harris said. “In 7-on-7 and in practice. To take a good angle. We coach that part of it, also. You are going to see us show that over and over. We will show it over and over for the rest of our careers here at North Crowley. It is a great example.”

4-star Texas CB Jerry Outhouse Jr. is the nation's No. 20 cornerback prospect for the Class of 2027 on the Rivals Industry Ranking. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Jerry Outhouse Jr: The required ponytail story

That film shows off his ball skills. His ability to play the ball in the air would have to be his best trait.

“He tracks the ball like no other,” Harris said.

The North Crowley staff is a lot like the one in Athens. The head coach is ripping into guys the whole time with his hair on fire.

“Jerry likes that,” Harris said. “He likes to be coached hard. He likes to be held accountable, so he was like man [Georgia] is perfect for me.”

Harris shared what the Dawgs will be getting in Outhouse.

“Super coachable,” he said. “He came to us basically a blank canvas. He had been the best player on his team for a long time. He got over here where everybody was good and he had to find his niche and he did. He’s super resilient. Hard worker.”

The North Crowley team calls him “Lightfoot” all the time. They gave him that nickname when he first got there. DawgNation was told that’s because that 4.41 in the 40 shows how light he is on his feet, among other things.

“Great family,” Harris said. “He’s going to give you everything he’s got. His development has just been through the room since he’s been with us. He’s gotten so much faster. So much stronger. There was a lot of stuff he didn’t know in the weight room and now he’s one of our strongest kids. Our strongest players. Our hardest-working players. He’s going to be on our leadership council. He’s awesome.”

Outhouse has a ponytail. He stands to be the Georgia Bulldog in pretty much forever with a ponytail.

“It just grew like this,” he said. “It started off just like a combover. Like a mowhawk. Classic. It started growing like this. I started putting it in a ponytail. Now it is just long. Pony tail.”

He calls his hair his “magic powers.” Kind of like Sampson and his hair. Outhouse gets his wheels from his mane.

“I probably get some boost,” he said.

That film says a lot about his game, too.

“I’m just a hard-working guy,” he said. “I’m very technical with a lot of things and I know the game very well. I’ve played QB before, so when I am in zone coverage, I can read a lot of different things.”

Georgia recruits him as a versatile DB.

“They recruit me as a corner, but they think I can play a lot,” he said. “They are going to move me to a lot of different places. Just any way that I can get on the field.”

Outhouse now becomes the fourth-highest-rated prospect in the 2027 class. With this decision, the Dawgs now move up three spots to the nation’s No. 6 recruiting class for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite.

“Georgia is going to get a hard worker,” he said. “Somebody who comes here early and leaves late. Just stick to the grind and learn new things. Try to go get another national championship with them. Just do what I’ve got to do.”

DawgNation needs to know the story of his first UGA visit.

“My first visit,” he said. “Nobody was really supposed to know that I was at Georgia there. I camped there. I think I got homesick or planesick or one of those things. I was throwing up at the camp. Fixing to die from all the drills that they were doing.”

“It was something else. It was hot outside. I still got back out there at the end of the day and I finished drills and won my 1-on-1s.”

He already had the offer. Outhouse just wanted to camp.

“That showed what I was all about to coach Donte’ Williams,” he said. “I already had the offer. I just wanted to see how it was.”

Smart has told him that he’s a hard worker.

“He said he would love to have me with the G family,” Outhouse Jr. said.

He knows what Georgia can do for him. He saw that while watching the NFL Combine highlights over the last week.

“I thought about it a lot,” he said. “I just had to break it down and see what they provide and how they develop people. I went with the choice that I thought was the best for me in the long run.”

Those colors also pop, too.

“I do like red and black,” he said.

