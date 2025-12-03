This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star senior Tyreek Jemison at Paulding County. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 IOL and the No. 238 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 19 IOL and No. 242 overall.

Tyreek Jemison told DawgNation recently how hard it was going to be to say no to Georgia.

When he finished his official visit for the Charlotte game weekend, that marked the third straight time Georgia played a home game that the Paulding County senior was there to see it.

He saw Ole Miss, then Texas and then the cruise control win against the 49ers. Then he took some time to think about it. He needed to see what Lane Kiffin would do.

When it was all over, he could not say no to the Dawgs. It just took him until the first day of the early signing period to do so.

The recently-upgraded 4-star committed to Georgia to become the 17th highest-rated pledge out of Georgia’s 29 commits.

The decision for the one-time Kentucky commit came down to Georgia and Ole Miss. How did he distill that decision down to the homestate Dawgs?

“The biggest reason why I would choose Georgia was just that it is a pipeline to the NFL,” Jemison said. “For me, I found, especially for my position on the offensive line, they produce guys that get to the league. For me, as I made this decision, I want to have the best opportunity to get to the NFL.”

Jemison just felt that was the number one thing he liked about the Dawgs. The best thing he liked about the Rebels in this head-to-head battle for the two SEC schools was the likelihood that he could play early in Oxford.

The 4-star now becomes the five offensive line prospect in the 2026 class for the Dawgs. That roll call is now all high school players after the recent flip of 3-star junior college prospect Jarmane Mitchell to Arizona State.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Jemison stands as the second-highest-rated of those incoming offensive line recruits. The Dawgs see him as a versatile blocker who could play some tackle, but he’s more likely to line up at the guard spot early in Athens.

Jemison saw his national rankings rise by 200-plus spots over the course of this fall. That was because of improved tape. Check out his senior film below.

4-star Paulding County IOL Tyreek Jemison took his official visit to Georgia for the Charlotte game on November 22, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Tyreek Jemison: How did Georgia win this recruitment?

While following Jemison’s process over the last two months, he shared two moments that really stand out. The first of those came during an hour-long meeting with Kirby Smart on his official visit.

“Just talking to him and how in-tune he is with the guys he recruits,” Jemison said. “How I guess just how relatable he is to us as well and hearing how much Georgia means to him. That’s what really meant a lot to me. Just taking a guy who doesn’t get into all the politics about college football. He just really wants guys who love Georgia and love to work.”

“Then with him playing for Georgia was another big thing; it means everything to him. That’s what he tries to instill in us and the guys he recruits and the guys who are there. He tells them, ‘This is everything for me,’ and he wants guys where Georgia is also everything for them, and honestly, I feel like the way he’s building it, bringing guys who are getting in, showing those traits, I feel like this is why Georgia is so successful now. Just because of their way and their culture and the way their standard is set. No one is flashy. No one is looking at it a different way. Everyone is the same and we are all on the same page.”

Jemsion felt the chat with Smart was the best part of his official visit.

The other key moment was his future line coach in Athens showing a lot of personality. When the Dawgs dusted Ole Miss back in October, assistant Stacy Searels found him for a quick word.

“That was a great day,” Jemison said while laughing. “I enjoyed that visit a lot. I remember what Coach Searels told me after they won. He was telling me, in a joking manner, like ‘Hey, just let me know if it’s still between us and Ole Miss’ and I had to laugh. That was great. It was a great day.”

“I got an offer from them that day. I talked to Kirby before the game as well. That was a great visit.”

Searels has also made it clear to Jemison how quickly true freshmen OLs Juan Gaston Jr. and Dontrell Glover started right out of the gate in Athens. That helped to dispel some negative recruiting the Dawgs had to deal with along his process.

He did that, but also showed another path for a Georgia OL. That’s developing for a couple of years, waiting to start, playing for a year or two and then getting drafted by the NFL. He valued how the Dawgs could develop their OLs for pro careers on different paths, if necessary.

“It is a recipe for greatness, honestly,” Jemison said.

