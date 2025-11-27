This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Tyreek Jemison at Paulding County. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 IOL and the No. 238 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 19 IOL and No. 242 overall.

Tyreek Jemison wrapped up his official visit to Georgia over the weekend. When he left Athens, he felt good about the Dawgs.

“Just a true love that I felt,” he said. “Like I have been saying, it’s just a love that has always been there. But it really really showed this past weekend. Just bonding with the guys. It went very well.”

Getting to know the guys on the team was a huge help.

“I feel like they are really genuine guys,” Jemison said. “Guys, when I say guys, I mean the players there. The coaches were obviously great from the beginning since they recruited me. But the players are the new family that I’d be with. That’s what really meant a lot to me. From hearing them talk about their experiences at Georgia and how everyone has each other’s back, it really means a lot. Let alone the coaching staff there that really cares about me.”

Georgia freshman OL Dennis Uzochukwu was his host for his OV. That was some well-thought-out symmetry. Uzochukwu was in Jemison’s position a year ago, considering an 11th-hour commitment to Georgia.

Uzochukwu stressed the development aspect in Athens. He shared that when he got to Georgia, he was a little underweight and a little stiff in his hips.

“He gave me a little story about how they can change your weaknesses into strengths,” Jemison said. “That’s what really made me feel good about Georgia.”

It was Jemison’s third straight gameday weekend in Athens, but he still has some thinking to do. The decision for the one-time Kentucky pledge is down to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Jemison is a bright young man. It is logical to hear that his decision is now parked at the intersection of Lane Kiffin’s future at Ole Miss.

“I will definitely wait on Lane’s decision on Friday to make my commitment decision,” Jemison said.

Would that change his decision?

“It would change just a little bit, but not anything drastically,” Jemison said. “Because Ole Miss is still Ole Miss at the end of the day. Coach [Ole Miss offensive line coach] Garrison is a great guy. He’s still going to be the same way, so really, for me, it would be a lot of the same. I heard Kiffin’s making his decision after the Egg Bowl on the 29th. So it is honestly a blessing that it is happening like this, at least in my favor. Then I get to see what he is going to do. That will help out my decision as well.”

It’s not the ultimate arbiter. He feels that Georgia would pull his best football out of him. He knows he might have to wait to play in Athens. He knows he’d likely play faster at Ole Miss.

But it is an important data point.

He planned to speak to both coaching staffs this week.

“We’ve definitely got some calls set up with both of the staffs,” Jemison said. “There are a lot of rumors about coach Kiffin leaving, so I’ve got a lot of meetings with both staffs, honestly. I did just take my official visit, but I’ve got meetings set up with UGA and stuff. I definitely need time with both of the coaching staffs this week.”

4-star Paulding County IOL Tyreek Jemison took his official visit to Georgia for the Charlotte game on November 22, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Tyreek Jemison: How did Georgia sell itself on his official visit?

A lot of the stuff he heard from UGA last weekend overlapped with what he’d already heard the last few weeks. There was one exception.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels had to counter negative recruiting for his room on the visit. He did so by pointing out true freshman OLs Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover and the impact they’ve made on this year’s team.

“A lot of other coaches that are recruiting me would say I’d never play at UGA and this is why [their school] was a great fit,” Jemison said. “Coach Searels told me it is similar to Dontrell Glover and Juan. Obviously, those are two true freshmen who are starting right now at my position. He was like, ‘The same way they were getting recruited by those schools you are now, those are the same coaches that told them last year they were not going to play at Georgia,’ but obviously, those are two true freshmen starting now. He was like that in itself shows it is a lie.”

Searels let him know how they did it.

“He told me if you come in willing to work and are willing to develop, you can get to where you want to go,” Jemison said. “But he also showed me stories of a lot of other guys who went to the NFL who didn’t play right out of the gate. They came in, developed for two years or three years and then they started. Then they made it to the league. He was basically like, if you are ready to go and play right away, that’s great. We are still going to develop you, regardless, to help you get to the next level. If you’re not ready to go out of the gate, we’re going to develop you to where you’re able to go play for us and then develop you even more to get you to the league.”

“It’s a recipe for greatness, honestly.”

