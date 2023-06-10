BREAKING: Georgia flips 4-star RB Chauncey Bowens from rival Florida

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the flip of 4-star RB Chauncey Bowens. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 RB and the No. 202 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 16 RB and the No. 214 overall prospect. ========================================== There are sterling facts that Chauncey Bowens is ranked among the nation’s top 20 RBs in the class of 2024.

He’s a solid 220 pounds. The 4-star RB was clocked this spring in the 100 meters at 10.88 seconds. That’s very good given his size and weight. But we know the average DawgNation reader by now. This latest bit of recruiting gymnastics from ace running backs coach Dell McGee is going to initially be remembered for one thing. The ‘Dawgs just flipped Bowens from Florida. They did so while he was still on his official visit no less.

It is always good when the ‘Dawgs get a commitment, but it is even better for the fans when it inspires tears for those SEC rivals down in Gainesville. Bowens had been committed to the Gators since September of 2022. That’s no more. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder now becomes the 18th member of the 2024 Georgia recruiting class. He joins 4-star Mableton speed demon Dwight Phillips Jr. as the two RB prospects in this class at this time.

The 4-star RB goes from the fifth-highest-rated commitment in the Florida class to the 12th-highest-rated Bulldog pledge in the nation's top-rated class across all the recruiting services. Look for the 'Dawgs to try to add a third RB in this class, if possible. They'd like to add 4-star Mater Dei RB Nathan Frazier in this class. Frazier is actually in Athens this weekend with Bowens on an unofficial visit. Check out the junior year tape for Bowens below at North Palm Beach High School in Florida.