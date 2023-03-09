Dawgnation Logo
Tovani Mizell-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
4-star RB Tovani Mizell has reopened his recruitment. (Instagram)
4-star RB Tovani Mizell backs off his commitment to Georgia football

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB Tovani Mizell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 RB and the nation’s No. 224 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

When Tovani Mizell committed to Georgia back in August of 2022, things were different.

The Maryland resident as ranked as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect. He carried the nickname “Boogeyman” and also stated he had been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

As of tonight, it appears that devil is no longer going down to Georgia.

Mizell, now the nation’s No. 18 RB prospect and the No. 224 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle, opted to reopen his recruitment on Wednesday night.

Mizell did not attend any “Junior Day” events in Athens during January and was also not expected to visit in March.

The recent commitment of 4-star in-state RB Dwight Phillips Jr. indicated that the Bulldogs now had two backs with basically the same skill set in their 2024 class.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Mizell basically had the same skill set as Phillips. That’s counter to what the Bulldogs have traditionally tried to pair up in their recruiting classes under Dell McGee.

Georgia likes to pair up a power back with a speed back in every class. That’s the continuation of the “Thunder and Lightning” combinations that have served UGA so well in the past.

The de-commitment of Mizell now leaves another slot for a more traditional “big” back in the 2024 class. Georgia’s top targets at that position for the 2024 cycle now look like Florida 5-star RB Jarrick Gibson, Georgia 5-star Kam Davis and Florida 4-star Chauncey Bowens.

Bowens, at 215 to 220 pounds, is the largest of that trio. Both Davis and Gibson are also right at the 200-pound mark.

