4-star RB Tovani Mizell backs off his commitment to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB Tovani Mizell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 RB and the nation’s No. 224 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== When Tovani Mizell committed to Georgia back in August of 2022, things were different.

The Maryland resident as ranked as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect. He carried the nickname “Boogeyman” and also stated he had been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. As of tonight, it appears that devil is no longer going down to Georgia. Mizell, now the nation’s No. 18 RB prospect and the No. 224 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle, opted to reopen his recruitment on Wednesday night.