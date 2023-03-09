4-star RB Tovani Mizell backs off his commitment to Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB Tovani Mizell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 RB and the nation’s No. 224 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
==========================================
When Tovani Mizell committed to Georgia back in August of 2022, things were different.
The Maryland resident as ranked as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect. He carried the nickname “Boogeyman” and also stated he had been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
As of tonight, it appears that devil is no longer going down to Georgia.
Mizell, now the nation’s No. 18 RB prospect and the No. 224 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle, opted to reopen his recruitment on Wednesday night.
Mizell did not attend any “Junior Day” events in Athens during January and was also not expected to visit in March.
The recent commitment of 4-star in-state RB Dwight Phillips Jr. indicated that the Bulldogs now had two backs with basically the same skill set in their 2024 class.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Mizell basically had the same skill set as Phillips. That’s counter to what the Bulldogs have traditionally tried to pair up in their recruiting classes under Dell McGee.
Georgia likes to pair up a power back with a speed back in every class. That’s the continuation of the “Thunder and Lightning” combinations that have served UGA so well in the past.
The de-commitment of Mizell now leaves another slot for a more traditional “big” back in the 2024 class. Georgia’s top targets at that position for the 2024 cycle now look like Florida 5-star RB Jarrick Gibson, Georgia 5-star Kam Davis and Florida 4-star Chauncey Bowens.
Bowens, at 215 to 220 pounds, is the largest of that trio. Both Davis and Gibson are also right at the 200-pound mark.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Monroe Freeling: Georgia 5-star signee is truly a “Next Generation” type OT
- Nicolai Brooks: Massive 6-foot-8 junior OT already loves a lot of things about the ‘Dawgs
- Cam Coleman: Fast-rising Alabama WR now has Georgia on his mind, plans official visit
- Nation’s No. 1 overall junior David Sanders Jr. “loves Georgia a lot”
- Jordan Ross: Top 100 prospect from Alabama already knows the ‘Dawgs will get an official
- Georgia recruiting: The many things DawgNation learned from the Under Armour Atlanta camp
- Daniel Calhoun: In-state OT priority has established his four key official visits
- Sentell’s Intel: The best team that Georgia football faced all season long was .... Georgia?
- Recruit reaction: What impact does Todd Monken to the NFL have on Georgia football recruiting?
- Dwight Phillips Jr: Why the latest “RBU” commit is a very rare breed for Georgia football
- Dylan Raiola: What is the big message from Kirby Smart to the nation’s No. 1 QB?
- Dylan Raiola: The 5-star QB says the ‘Dawgs play “a different breed of football”
- Duce Robinson: The “very underrated” family connection between the 5-star and Georgia football
- BREAKING: The nation’s No. 1 cornerback prospect Ellis Robinson IV is now a ‘Dawg
- Duce Robinson: What a Todd Monken move might mean plus what he’s thinking about his decision
- BREAKING: Electric RB prospect Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia football
- Ellis Robinson IV: The genuine reason why the nation’s No. 1 junior CB will commit on February 1
- Sammy Brown: Why the LB depth that’s built up in Athens is actually a plus for UGA
- Dylan Raiola: Why a “gold standard” Georgia football program now has a strong chance with the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2024
- Eddrick Houston: The 5-star priority target recaps his national title celebration visit
- All-time great DGD Nolan Smith shares why the second championship means more for him