The offensive line room for Georgia football just got a little older and even bigger for the 2026 season. That’s after 6-foot-8 junior college OT Jarmain Mitchell just shared word on his social media accounts that he’s now a Dawg.

Mitchell, a 3-star OT from Copiah-Lincoln Coummunity College in Mississippi, just flipped his commitment from Mississippi State. The 315-pounder from Louisiana was just in Athens earlier this month for the Ole Miss game on his official visit.

DawgNation had heard it went well. That’s not just by analyzing the big grins and easy smiles he had on Dooley Field that day. Mitchell was out on the field early with Georgia’s top targets and core commits and already seemed to click.

When Roquan Smith was calling the Dawgs during the pregame ceremonies he was flashing the biggest of smiles.

What seemed to be an inevitability a few weeks ago is not for certain. Mitchell now becomes the 30th commitment of Georgia’s 2026 class.

He’s also the second commitment in this cycle that projects to play the offensive tackle position. He joins 5-star senior Ekene Ogboko as the only true prototype tackles in this class.

The Bulldogs do have three other offensive line commits in this class in 4-star IOL Graham Houston at Buford, 3-star Zykie Helton out of Carrollton and 3-star IOL Zach Lewis at North Gwinnett.

Mitchell has picked up the nickname “Big Baby” for his size and acumen on the field. He’s big and the first play on his 2025 season shows him lined up at left tackle and getting out on the move in the screen game.

That seems like something that Georgia didn’t mind seeing early on in its evaluations given the program’s affinity for the screen game these days attacking overloaded boxes on early run downs.

Check out his highlights below:

