This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star DL Corey Howard. He ranks as the nation’s No.84 DL and the No. 695 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 74 DL and No. 700 overall.

Georgia might have taken down an unbeaten Ole Miss team this weekend, but they also faced Alabama on the recruiting trail, too.

The Crimson Tide hosted 3-star Valdosta DL Corey Howard on an official visit. Howard had been committed to the Dawgs since June.

He’s no longer committed. Alabama pulled the flip of Howard to add to its 2026 recruiting class, which now sits at 23 commits.

With his decision, that drops Georgia’s class down to 29 commits. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder has been steadily improving over the last two seasons since he moved to Valdosta High School.

Howard is a real athlete on the line. He’s served more than capably as Valdosta’s punter over the last two seasons, including booming a 71-yarder earlier this year.

He’d recently told DawgNation that his last visits to Athens for home games had done a lot of solidify his commitment. It appears that the Crimson Tide was able to undo a lot of that work over the weekend. The biggest pitch that Alabama made to him was that they would be losing a lot of defensive linemen off this year’s team.

Despite the decision, the Bulldogs still have the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class for 2026 on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings. Alabama is still behind the Bulldogs with the nation’s No. 3 class for this cycle.

Howard’s decision also drops the Bulldogs down to six defensive line commits for this class. The Bulldogs still hold commitments from 4-star Preston Carey; 3-star Seven Cloud; 4-star PJ Dean; 4-star Anthony Lonon Jr., 4-star Carter Luckie and 4-star Valdin Sone.

Cloud, a junior college prospect, has been dealing with some serious off-the-field issues over the last several months. He has yet to visit UGA for a game this fall.

At this time, he is not likely to sign with the Bulldogs.

Howard’s decision and the uncertain status of Cloud will likely cause the Bulldogs to look for at least one additional defensive lineman in this year’s class.

While that was a loss, there was some better recruiting news on Sunday evening. Georgia picked up its first commitment for the 2028 class in legacy TE Asa Wall. Wall is the son of former Georgia fullback J.T. Wall.

