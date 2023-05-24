BREAKING: All-American TE Jaden Reddell commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star TE Jaden Reddell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 TE and the No. 55 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== Jaden Reddell was in town this past weekend for the Georgia football recruiting scavenger hunt.

He’d already felt a certain type of way about the ‘Dawgs. That scavenger hunt and the chance to hang out around Georgia’s core commits pushed him to make his decision public. Reddell, the nation’s No. 3 TE prospect for the 2024 cycle, went public this afternoon with his commitment to the ‘Dawgs. He becomes the fourth commitment to Georgia since Dylan Raiola committed to the ‘Dawgs last week. The ‘Dawgs now have 16 commits for the 2024 cycle and they also have their two tight ends for the class as well in 3-star Colton Heinrich and Reddell. Heinrich committed on Monday. Reddell followed suit today.