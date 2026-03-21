This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Ty Johnson of Lucy Beckham High School in South Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 471 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 40 OT and No. 487 overall.

Ty Johnson, a 3-star OL from South Carolina, just committed to Georgia football. He was driving up to Athens to catch practice and aimed to schedule his public commitment for when he reached the campus footprint.

To say that it was a moment that has been on his mind for years would be the definition of understatement.

“I’ve been relatively open in this recruiting process,” he said. “You kind of have to. Because you never really know what is going to happen. To be saying this wasn’t pretty emotional and pretty cool to see is a lie.”

“It is definitely very, well, it has kind of always been a dream for sure.”

While the scorecard will say that the Dawgs won out here for Johnson’s commitment over South Carolina and then a push from Tennessee, that’s only the box score of this one.

Johnson, a UGA legacy, grew up going to Athens at least a year to play where his Dad played. Travis Johnson, a former OL, was on the same Bulldog teams with current staffers Mike Bobo and Kirby Smart. His father roomed with Smart.

But we’ve heard stories in the past of how Smart told other legacy recruits that everyone he played with wants their sons to play for him, too. While many of them have been called, very few actually get chosen.

Johnson is one of those. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder picked up his UGA offer back in January after a “Junior Day” visit and made his silent commitment sometime last month.

He decided today was the day to make it all official.

He also knows the deal when it comes to legacy recruits. It’s a nice data point in every storyline. It likely means they will hang around longer in a hyper-compeitive culture than non-legacies, too. But in the end, there’s a cold reality to it.

Johnson is aware of it.

“Even though you have a little bit of connection, it really doesn’t matter at the end,” he said. “You’re either good enough or you’re not. Unfortunately. Definitely some tough breaks sometimes.”

3-star Lucy Beckham High School OT Ty Johnson is a Class of 2027 UGA legacy. His father, Travis, was a Georgia offensive lineman more than a generation ago. (Courtesy photo) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

3-star Lucy Beckham High School OT Ty Johnson is a Class of 2027 UGA legacy. His father, Travis, was a Georgia offensive lineman more than a generation ago. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

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Ty Johnson, a 3-star OT from South Carolina, has committed to Georgia football. He's a Class of 2027 legacy OL from Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. (Cayce Dunn/DawgNation) (Cayce Dunn /Dawgnation)

Ty Johnson: What is Georgia football getting here?

With this non-binding verbal pledge, Johnson now becomes the seventh commitment of the 2027 class. He’s also the second offensive line recruit.

He also extends a recent micro-trend of four commitments over the last two cycles who have had a brother or father play for Georgia.

This commitment also moves UGA from No. 8 to No. 4 nationally on the 2027 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Check out his junior film below.

Johnson also sounds positioned to put on his recruiter’s hat for the 2027 class. He cited a good relationship with 4-star Grayson High OL Jordan Agbanoma.

“I’m also pretty good friends with Elijah Morrison,” he said. “I’d love to have him. He’d be pretty awesome. I’ve been able to get really close with him through this recruiting process, which is pretty cool.”

“I would say first on my list would be Elijah. He’s definitely who I’m closest with. We talk a good bit.”

Morrison has a 600-pound squat, among other feats, in the weight room.

“He’s probably the strongest kid I know,” Johnson said.

Johnson knows another young man up in Pittsburgh.

“I’m really good friends with a kid named James Halter,” Johnson said. “Who plays with Jimmy Kalis so I think we could definitely be a good fit. Pretty similar players, I feel like.”

Johnson has good Intel. He just rattled off the names of three of the top 10 offensive line targets in the class in very short order there.

Halter is a 4-star Notre Dame commit. His father played with Johnson’s uncle at Notre Dame.

That’s a pretty strong pedigree to note for Johnson here. Not many recruits can say their father roomed with Kirby and that his uncle and brother played big-time college football.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below