This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on North Oconee 3-star Dallas Dickerson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 79 WR and the No. 575 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 88 WR and No. 595 overall.

There are moments when timing is still everything in big-boy college football recruiting.

Speedy North Oconee High School wide receiver Dallas Dickerson had dreamed of playing for the Georgia Bulldogs one day. But things didn’t work out that way for an extended time for the blazing fast WR who has clocked a 10.36 in the 100 meters.

Georgia had initially filled up its wide receiver room in the 2026 class with three top-shelf in-state prospects, but then Cartersville receiver Brady Marchese flipped to Michigan in the middle of the early signing period last month.

Michigan then changed coaches and Marchese wound up at Auburn. Dickerson ultimately committed to Kentucky, but then the Wildcats had their own coaching change.

Dickerson then hit the reset button on his recruiting process and visited Georgia this week. He was also set to visit Florida this week, among other schools.

This time, the timing was right. He’s not going to make it to Gainesville.

The 3-star WR for the 2026 cycle shared the news of his commitment to Georgia on his social media this afternoon.

Dickerson now joins 4-star early enrollees Craig Dandridge and Ryan Mosley as the receivers for the 2026 class in Athens. He’s also now the 28th signee in the cycle for the Bulldogs.

He’s also now the fourth former North Oconee High School Titan that will be on UGA roster this fall. He joins freshman EDGE Khamari Brooks, rising sophomore Landon Roldan, and 2026 transfer portal signee Khalil Barnes on the team.

It won’t take long for those Bulldogs to get home for a home-cooked meal this year.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder battled injuries during his senior year.

Check out Dickerson’s senior highlight reel against Marist below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 signees like Ekene Ogboko, Justice Fitzpatrick, Tyriq Green, Tyreek Jemison and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)