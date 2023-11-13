This Sentell’s Intel rep is about the latest with 3-star junior college DL prospect Brien Taylor. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 junior college DL and the No. 9 overall junior college prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 4 junior college DL and the No. 14 overall junior college recruit.

Junior college DL prospect Brien Taylor Jr. is big, long and physical. Go ahead and watch his film right here from the jump.

Big. Long. Physical. Skilled.

Taylor just took his official visit to Georgia and came away impressed.

“It went really really well,” he said. “I can’t think of anything I didn’t like about it so far. I’m just going to take these other visits just to make sure. But everything about Georgia was just all that. For real.”

Taylor said he had an elevated opinion of what his OV would turn out to be.

If that was a pretty high bar, then the ‘Dawgs cleared it.

“It was way better than I thought it would be,” he said. “I thought it would be like well, I don’t know, but because I’d never been there before I was thinking like they had won back-to-back national championships and had like they got all these NFL players. I was thinking when I got there that it would be strictly business and they would treat their players like robots and whatnot.”

“Because it is like that in some places. But it is not like that over there. They handle business but it is like a family a little bit.”

Did the ‘Dawgs fit the definition of what he is looking for?

“Yeah, they did,” he said. “They really did.”

That family aspect there was what resonated with him.

“This was my first visit when I got to talk to a bunch of NFL players,” he said. “They came back to Georgia for that game and they were telling me to go there. They were motivating me. Like showing me that this is what you get out of this [playing in the NFL] if you come to Georgia and you play your cards right.”

“There was the fact that they were celebrating that and how Georgia got them there. That was probably one of the best moments of the visit for me. They are doing something that I am dreaming to do and now I’ve just got to keep unlocking these dreams.”

Those players made their dreams come true by going to Georgia and making it to the NFL. But then they came back to support the current team and still be a part of the program.

“They showed me how like everybody feels about the football players at Georgia,” Taylor said. “They are always welcome to come back to Georgia and they welcome them back with a whole lot of love.”

He spoke to Nolan Smith, but it was mainly Jordan Davis.

“It was a good talk,” Taylor said. “It was very much in the moment. I don’t remember everything exactly what it was in the moment but it was like ‘Come here and handle your business’ and Coach Scott is going to get something out of you and you are going to have fun at the same time.”

“They are winning. Constantly. Every week.”

That was his favorite part. Seeing those NFL ‘Dawgs return to Sanford Stadium for a big game on their NFL bye weeks.

“Just talking to them and seeing them all come back happy and smiling and stuff,” he said. “I can tell it is not just a place where I can come in and shine. They aren’t only shining while they are there. They are actually coming in and building a relationship with the coaches and all the people there in the program at Georgia.”

“Those relationships make them then want to come back. They want to come back after they had already made it. So that was something good for the program that I got to see.”

Taylor said it was cool to have another junior college prospect in town with him. Jaden Hamlin, a 3-star DT out of Mississippi, was also on his official for the Ole Miss game.

“It made everything better,” he said. “Like we both are living the same thing. We both got pretty much the same story. We bought come from the same thing. That’s another reason why Georgia wants both of us. Some of us older guys coming in working and doing what we have got to do.”

He loved the chance to put on the Georgia jersey.

“My first thought was ‘I look good in this uniform’ for real,” Taylor said. “I could see myself in that uniform. For sure.”

Taylor said that he plans to see Tennessee this week. He will fly out to Knoxville to see the ‘Dawgs play again on the road.

He said that he will visit Tennessee and Florida later this month, too.

JUCO defensive end target Brien Taylor was one of a number of elite recruits on hand for Georgia's final home game of the 2023 season when the 'Dawgs routed No. 9 Ole Miss by a 52-17 margin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Tray Scott left “BTeezy” with a big message about Georgia football

Scott did not mess around with how he values the chance to plug Taylor into the Georgia defense.

“He sees something in me,” Taylor said. “He gave me that scholarship for a reason. I have just got to be able to fulfill that and just work and I’m not scared of any work. I’m not worried about that part.”

“He told me to just stick to the standard. Play to the standard and work to the standard and I’m going to get what I want out of this. It will be like something mutual. They get a hard-working player that will help contribute to the winning and contribute to the team and helping the younger guys coming in.”

“Then it will be me getting what I want out of it. Me getting an education and then going on to the NFL.”

Taylor said another highlight was the chance to speak with Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

“He’s a real-laid back dude,” Taylor said. “It wasn’t what I thought it was. He’s just real cool. I ain’t gonna lie. He is like really chill. I can’t tell you everything he said. Like somebody who hasn’t done anything. A lot of people of his caliber would not be acting like that. He is down to earth. He was calling me humble but he’s the main one who is humble for real.”

What does he now like the best about this opportunity to play for the Bulldogs?

“You’ve got everything that you could ever need and really want there,” he said. “Really.”

The locker room impressed him. The meeting rooms. The player lounges. The treatment areas. The weight rooms. The locker rooms. It was like his long and winding junior college path took him to the Disney World of big-time college football.

“It made me think like where I would be at right now if I had already been there and at that level,” he said. “I have done got where I’m at now physically on my own. No type of shelter or anything. No strength and conditioning coach.”

What was the plan that the ‘Dawgs had for Taylor in their defensive scheme?

“They have got me playing like a ‘9′ technique all the way to a ‘4i’ and dropping back in coverage sometimes, too,” he said.

3-star JUCO prospect Brien Taylor (center) was one of a number of elite recruits on hand for Georgia's final home game of the 2023 season when the 'Dawgs routed No. 9 Ole Miss by a 52-17 margin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

3-star junior college DE Brien Taylor was at the Georgia-Ole Miss game on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

