By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Kevin Wynn: Can Georgia pull off the recruiting win and flip the 4-star DL …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Greene County DL Kevin Wynn. The FSU commit ranks as the nation’s No. 14 DL and the No. 98 …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Check out the 2025 early signing day primer for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the 2025 Georgia recruiting class. It ranks as the nation’s No. 1 class for the 247Sports Team …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 3-star senior QB Hezekiah Millender has flipped his commitment …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Clarke Central QB Hezekiah Millender. The senior ranks as the nation’s No. 73 QB and the …
Jeff Sentell
Chase Linton: His true ‘clean old-fashioned hate’ story to read about the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE commit Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 EDGE and the No. 132 overall …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Class of 2025 OL Dennis Uzochukwu commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Peachtree Ridge 3-star OL Dennis Uzochukwu. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 540 …
Jeff Sentell
Where Georgia football stands on the injury front entering SEC …

Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: Check out the 2025 early signing day primer for …

Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart responds to Fran Brown after upset win: ‘Fran made me a …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Could Texas could have surprise in store …

Brandon Adams
Kirby Smart details what makes Arch Manning a ‘scary’ threat for the …

Connor Riley
