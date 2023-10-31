This Sentell’s Intel rep takes a turn onto the current roster for a timely read on Carson Beck.

The best way to share the full Carson Beck story these days calls for a few visual aids. It requires at least all of the following to do it justice:

A custom Tim Tebow jersey, but with a unique red-and-black alteration

The eight-or-so loyal members of “Beck’s Brigade” in their custom denim jackets

A karaoke machine set up at a Georgia-Florida postgame tailgate

A “Rubix Cube” with red, black, blue and orange stickers on it

Beck’s old Pablo Creek Saints jersey from when he was 11 years old

Think about the randomness of those items for a second. Let them jump over your head like the sheep kids try to count before they dream.

Beck is playing out his dreams this season. These are “super exciting” times even if it looks like he’s an experienced surgeon at the table for the 2,500th time in his career.

The ECG chart for Beck would seem like he’s making himself a ham and cheese or walking the dog.

Not leading the ‘Dawgs.

But that’s Carson. Kirby Smart touts Beck’s poise after every game when the questions come. The press core wonders if this is surprising, but that’s not what anyone gets with Beck.

“I don’t worry about Carson,” Smart said on Saturday night after 43-20 in Jacksonville. “Apparently you guys do but I don’t worry about Carson. He’s very confident. He’s calm. He understands football. He’s never really high. Never really low.”

“He studies really hard. He texts questions all week. He studies and meets with [offensive coordinator] Coach [Mike] Bobo. He puts a plan together and he makes good decisions. He’s continued to improve by not putting us in bad situations.”

His mother Tracy Beck was once a dancer for the NBA’s Washington Bullets. She’s now a kindergarten teacher with “Beck’s Brigade” by her every game. That’s a tailgate support group of besties who’ve known Carson all his life.

She gets to see Carson the night before every game at the team hotel. It was just that last week’s hotel was in their hometown. Just 20 minutes away from Carson’s bed.

Beck had only played in that stadium once before. That was when he led an unbeaten Pablo Creek Saints team into the championship game for their season. He was just 11 years old then, but his Saints lost.

The script was different this time. Beck completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over.

This weekend proved to be the hardest this fall for his family to get pics with Carson. The way life goes, it seems those moments usually make for the very best memories.

“I’ve been waiting for this for four years,” Beck said afterward. “Since the second that I got here and honestly, since before that. I knew that one day I was probably going to play in this game.”

“I mean that’s obviously lofty goals and dreams that I had when I was younger but to come out here and do that, execute like that as a team and get a win like that against our biggest rival is a huge moment for us.”

Quarterback Carson Beck made some elite throws during Saturday’s game against Florida. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /Dawgnation)

The ‘Dawgs came out on top at the Beck home game

Last weekend was the family home game. It was supposed to be a big ball of emotions, but it didn’t matter.

Tracy still got the same pregame chat. It was not the other way around.

“Honestly he tells me to relax,” she says. “I promise you that. He says ‘Don’t be nervous’ and ‘Be calm’ and ‘I’ve got this’ and ‘Tell everybody around you to not be nervous’ because it is nerve-wracking to be the quarterback’s mom and anybody’s mom.”

“Now some games have been close and I’ll cry at the end when we win and I’ll go out on the field.”

Beck will see her face then and ask why it looks like she’s been crying.

“I got nervous,” she says.

“I told you not to be nervous,” Carson will say.

It is at this point when, Kylie, his younger sister shares her insight. She is a dancer like her mother was. She leaves a lasting impression when you meet her. Kylie has classical ballet training.

The college freshman could be Miss Florida or a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. The latter remains a big goal.

She’s composed. Calm. Collected. Just like her big brother.

“He really is confident in his ability and his team’s ability,” Kylie Beck said. “He just knows they are all going to go out there and just do their best.”

But it is still a hard-fought game out there.

“I get nervous,” Kylie says.

“We hold each other,” Tracy Beck adds.

That was the Auburn game in a nutshell. Maybe that first half with South Carolina. Tracy says she “just needed to see more” in the first half of those games.

“We hold each other close,” Kylie says. “We’re in this together.”

Beck admitted he was “very emotional” before the Florida game. He’s not like that. He’s been like that almost his whole life. Cool and calm. His sister uses the same go-to words that Kirby Smart does.

The Georgia quarterback is so composed he makes it seem robotic. It is almost like he’s working through a layered puzzle on the field. He never displayed his emotions in high school either.

“Very level,” his Mandarin High School coach Bobby Ramsay said back in 2019. “The same kid every day. He didn’t waver as far as how he handled his emotions. He doesn’t really show his frustrations.”

He’s wired like the guy who works with dynamite that could yawn every day at the blast site. That type of operating system is an ideal trait for a big-time quarterback.

How did it feel to beat Florida in his hometown? The cold-blooded QB allowed himself a human moment.

“Shit,” he said in his postgame interview. “My bad. It feels good. It was very emotional. I was very emotional before the game.”

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

The “hang in there” part of the Carson Beck story

Beck entered this season as the best player in college football who hadn’t started a game since 2019.

It’s an eye-catching statement, but it is a brisk way to get his truth out there. He was a former 4-star QB and an Elite 11 participant who had to wait.

And wait.

He briefly waited behind Jamie Newman, D’Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett IV and then J.T. Daniels for a year. And then he watched Bennett shine for another two full seasons.

He could have taken the portal to a starting job at a Power 5 before the 2021 or 2022 seasons. That’s because the 6-foot-4 Beck has all the tools NFL teams look for in franchise quarterbacks.

Beck waited because he helped build the 2020 recruiting class at Georgia. He also believed in his dream and doing it for the Bulldogs.

The ‘Dawgs are a unique place for high school All-Americans. Some guys like Jalen Carter and Darnell Washington can sign, play and get drafted in three seasons.

That’s the length of time Beck had to wait to play in Athens.

Now all of that seems like the groundwork for his breakout season. When he jumped into the stands on Saturday after another strong performance, he joined a literal ‘Dawgpile in the end zone.

“That was truly one of my favorite parts,” his mother said this weekend.

Beck said on Saturday night it wasn’t the same as when he was part of a team that beat the Gators in 2021 and 2022. If he had helped the team win, it would’ve been real.

So he waited on his ‘Dawgpile turn in Jacksonville, too.

“It is a crazy feeling,” he said. “I really just tried to take it in from the second I stepped out on the field. It is obviously great to go out there and have that type of game. Turn up with the guys. Just super excited about the win.”

Beck spoke to his mother after the win by the buses before they left to catch the team plane. They spoke again on Sunday morning. Those calls were joyful. As expected.

“He said to me he’s been waiting to do that forever,” Tracy Beck said of the ‘Dawgpile.

During those times he waited for his turn to play, his mother said she never had a stay-or-go talk with him.

It was more like a moment when he was feeling low. Ironically, that didn’t come during the spring of 2021 or 2022.

It was this spring. Beck has been lighting it up amid a quarterback competition with former 5-star Brock Vandagriff and a former All-American in Gunner Stockton.

Yet he had a bad practice. So he called her. Geogia’s QB1 doesn’t need to talk things out with his Mom before games.

But he needed her then. She told him to “hang in there” with everything.

Tracy was actually on spring break with Kylie in Fort Lauderdale when he called. He knows he can call Mom when he just needs to vent, but it is rare for him to do that.

But Moms don’t judge. They listen, if nothing else.

“It was just one of those moments and he got through it,” Tracy Beck said. “I just said ‘Carson you’ve wanted this your whole life’ and I don’t remember what truly happened. He might have just had a bad practice if I remember correctly.”

The talk helped, but Carson still called her again in the morning.

“He said tell me one more time what you said at the very end last night,” Tracy Beck said. “I just said ‘Carson go for it. You’ve had this dream your whole life. You’ve got this. I don’t know anyone else that persevers more than you do’ and that was it.”

Beck had a memorable reply.

“Hell yeah,” he said. “You’re right. I’ve got this.”

That one “Momma pep talk” locked in the attitude Beck has now. It matches his current haircut. Straight business.

“That was it,” his mother said. “We’ve never had a talk like that again.”

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Carson Beck: The “Brigade” following him at every game

Tracy Beck said the Florida win on Saturday was her favorite game of the season. For a lot of reasons.

The scene at Everbank Stadium on Saturday would have been enough to justify it.

She hosted a “Tailgate Divided” party with her longtime friend Alisa Quinn. It was a joint UGA/Florida fan tailgate that numbered up into the 70s.

Maybe it had to do with the postgame. When the victory was won, everyone went back to the tailgate for karaoke. There were parents of several Georgia players in attendance. Several Georgia moms were gleefully singing out karaoke.

Tracy chose the song “Friends in Low Places” for her number with several friends. (She wasn’t just referring to the Gator fans remaining at the split tailgate.)

“That one meant a lot,” she said. “Like we truly had so many people that loved him and loved me and Kylie and our family that are so happy for him getting to live his dreams. They have been such supporters of my kids all growing up. I really do have like so many good friends here. People ask me if Carson were to leave one day to go to the NFL would you leave and I’m like ‘No’ because I would travel to all of his games but I have such an amazing group of friends. I am so lucky. They are all like my kid’s Moms and Dads.”

“Do you know what I mean by that? You don’t find that very often. I have a lot of dear friends like that and I love it.”

This was the game where all of her local friends could watch Carson. It is a lot of money to travel to cover the miles, book the hotels and secure tickets for games.

“This one,” she said. “They all got to be home. We all got time to spend together before and after.”

Beck told her that he wished he could have come out after the game.

It hasn’t been the easiest last couple of years for this family. They’ve been waiting for Carson’s moment and his parents went through a tough divorce.

When she looked around the tailgate on Saturday, she saw her favorite people in the world. That included Quinn and the “Beck’s Brigade” she’s leaned on all season. That 8-lady roster also came in strong for the Vanderbilt game in Nashville.

They are hard to miss with their custom “Beck 15″ denim jackets. They were all sore on Sunday from all the jumping and yelling and cheering they did for Beck against Florida.

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

“They just truly rallied around us,” Tracy Beck said. “Not just Carson but it is hard to be the quarterback’s Mom. It is so fun and so exciting but you lose a lot of sleep. You pray a lot. There’s just all there to kind of lift us up in every moment. Good or bad. It meant a lot.”

They all have custom shirts. There’s a big “C” in the same style as the Georgia “Power G” logo. That way the Gator family friends can live with it.

“Many many many of my Gator friends said or somebody would send me a post last week where they said it was hard to say this but they were rooting for Georgia today because of Carson Beck,” his mother said this weekend. “That was Alisa, too. It is okay for them if the Gators don’t win today because 100 percent they were supporting Carson.”

Quinn even wore a custom jersey. Being the Gator fan she is, she had a jersey made that had sewn a blue Tim Tebow Florida No. 15 out front and a white Georgia No. 15 Carson Beck together for the back.

Quinn had Beck’s back on Saturday. Both in her attire and in life. That’s not easy for a Gator, but she’s his mother’s best friend. Their daughters grew up dancing together. They now teach kindergarten together.

“We knew we were going to do this for this game,” Quinn said. “How it came about is I bought the Tebow jersey and I bought the Beck jersey and my Mom made it. My Mom did it.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck’s family including his mother, Tracey Beck, center, watch warm-ups before Georgia’s game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Beck is from Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15, right) celebrates his 17-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (77) during the third quarter of their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates with fans after Georgia’s 43-20 win against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Carson Beck, Tim Tebow and the Rubix Cube

Carson Beck was a Gator fan up through middle school. Florida legend Tim Tebow was from Jacksonville. He wears No. 15 now at Georgia as a nod to the Florida football legend. Beck had a Tebow “Fathead” wall graphic from his time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos

That graphic is just now starting to peel on his wall.

The athleticism has always been there. His father, Chris, was a three-year starter at linebacker at Navy.

Carson excelled in the major sports. He was a playmaking guard who could get 20 points in an AAU game. He was once committed to playing baseball for the Gators. He had a low 90s fastball and could play all over the diamond.

Beck initially committed to play football for Nick Saban at Alabama. The Crimson Tide continued to pursue him once he de-committed and pledged to the Bulldogs.

Now combine that vast physical skill with elite processing skills and plus-arm talent. Beck could throw a 50-yard pass in high school three different ways by lofting it, layering in or just ripping in on a line.

He’s always had a “Math-centric” intelligence that loved the challenge of putting together “Rubix Cube” puzzles like he’s leading a two-minute offense.

“He can do it in under one minute,” Kylie Beck said. “We used to get it for him every Christmas. A different type. Different shapes. Different colors. Different pictures to try to challenge him.”

Quick thinking. That has always been part of his game. That’s one of the traits that Smart brings up a lot after games.

“He’s continued to improve by not putting us in bad situations,” Smart after the 43-20 over the weekend. “There are things that aren’t on the stat sheet that I don’t have time to explain that he does an elite job. Run checks. Looks. Putting us in the best play. Decisions to throw the ‘RPO’ or hand the ball off and there’s not really a value you can put on that.”

Beck is second in the SEC in passing yards. He’s second in completions and third in completion percentage. He’s thrown for at least 250 yards in every start so far this year. His 2,462 passing yards land him at No. 9 nationally among all FBS passers.

Georgia QB Carson Beck (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15, right) celebrates his 17-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during the third quarter of their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Deja vu for Carson Beck: Have we seen this movie before?

The run he’s on right now harkens back to his high school days.

Wait and wait. Then go out and play great.

That was when Carson also waited his turn behind the son of a former NFL head coach. He waited his time behind a 3-star recruit at Providence who eventually signed with Toledo.

He finally took the reins as a first-year starter at Mandarin High during a trying year. Beck lost a beloved childhood friend Dominic Allmond in a tragic one-car accident. That’s what the “LLD” that was the basis for his first tattoo stands for.

Everyone knew him as Dom. He was an impressionable soul. His last Instagram post drew more than 10,000 comments.

“Our first game was actually on a Thursday,” he said back in high school. “I actually went to the Fletcher (High School) game that night and he ended up getting into a car accident and then passed away. But I didn’t know that until the next morning when my Dad told me. I was completely devasted.”

Carson dedicated his junior year to the young man he’d known since he was six. If that wasn’t enough adversity for a teenager, his first year as a starter included the following challenges:

The local NBC affiliate following him around to class the week of his first start to hype up a season-opening broadcast

A broken thumb on the first play of his first game. He recovered to throw three touchdowns.

A bout with mono saw him miss extended preseason time (at least 1.5 weeks of practice) and a lot of weight

Then a groin injury and then missing a game early in his junior season due to those which led for a tepid 1-2 start for his Mandarin High Mustangs

“So after all of those things that had already happened, I was like ‘Can anything else go wrong’ in life right now,” he said back in high school. “I was like ‘Can anything go right?’ with life right now.”

That was all before he took the reins of a 2-8 team and led them to the school’s first-ever state championship in Florida’s largest classification.

Beck did so while winning the state’s “Mr. Football” honor playing in Florida’s largest (Class 8A) playing classification. The first-year starter surged through the state playoffs by throwing 17 touchdowns and one interception (tipped pass) during the Class 8A state championship playoffs back in 2018.

Beck pulled off a game-winning drive early in his junior season that meant the difference between a 1-3 and a 2-2 start. A loss might have cost the Mustangs a playoff berth.

The stakes were this: Down 21-17. District opener. 1:46 to go. On the road. Beck was up for that moment.

“I think our motto is that everything happens for a reason,” Kylie Beck said. “I know that he’s in this position now because God put him in this position. Not four years ago. But now. His purpose and his timing is always on time.”

When Tracy Beck thinks back to those days, it is the only time she’s ever seen Carson smile like he did this past weekend in Jacksonville.

“It reminded me very much of him being in Orlando and winning the state championship because the photographers got so many pictures of him like running off and that smile is exactly the same as last night,” Tracy Beck said on Sunday. “Like that feeling. You can just tell how hard he and his teammates have worked and how proud he was of all of them. Not just himself. He truly does love his teammates.”

This season does feel a lot like his first year as a starter back in high school.

“The whole Providence thing was very much like this,” she said. “I guess it prepared him for what he just went through with Georgia. How life prepares you for those things and being patient? It all worked out.”

She sees the symmetry between those two times of her son’s life.

“Part of you goes ‘Oh my goodness’ and ‘Poor thing’ and ‘Does he have to go through it again?’ but I guess truly in hindsight it prepared him and it makes you hungrier. It makes you work hard. In hindsight, I think his age, his mind and his maturity for now is just in a better place than he would have been two years ago.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a 17-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter of their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15, right) celebrates his 17-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (77) during the third quarter of their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 43-20 against Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Job’s nowhere near done yet for Carson Beck

The Jacksonville chapter is a great story, but it is not the job. The job is to win the last game. That harkens back to something Beck told his former roommate Warren Brinson after the 2021 national championship against Alabama.

He told Brinson that he “wanted one of his own” and after that moment he’s been a different guy. Brinson shared that story with Aaron Murray of “The Player’s Lounge” back in March.

Beck, 21, is set to celebrate his next birthday the weekend of the Tennessee game in Knoxville.

The moments up ahead are just going to keep getting bigger and bigger. That’s why what starting center and 3-year starter Sedrick Van Pran-Granger points out is important.

“I think there’s kind of a level of, I don’t know how to say it, but it’s just something that kind of brings you down to Earth. Just kind of noticing, watching him talk to his family and friends after the game, watching how excited he is with them, and just kind of seeing those things, talking to him on the bus ride back, plane ride back. You just kind of gradually see somebody I guess kind of come back to just the reality.”

“The reality is that he played an amazing game. But ultimately, that’s not the last game of the season. That’s not our end goal. You have to be able to move on and get past that. I think he’s done a tremendous job since being back in the building today of not really walking around high and mighty like he’s the big shot on campus, but understanding that he played a great game, but it’s now time to get to the next one.”

The next one. And then the next one.

“One day at a time,” his mother says.

Those game-by-game steps could very well lead to Beck finally getting a championship at Georgia to call his own.

