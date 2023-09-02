We’ll rip through those in the same manner Beck will rack up completions this fall:
- “I’m a little bit biased on that,” Thompson said when asked what Beck is capable of. “I think Carson is one of the most talented quarterbacks I’ve ever seen. The way he throws the ball. The command he has with a football and the command he has over an offense. Especially an offense he has been in for a while. My expectations of Carson are really really high.”
- “We don’t talk about a number. We don’t talk about how we’re going to throw for this many yards or this many touchdowns or anything like that. The focus - and I know it is an old adage but it is true - the focus is on this Saturday. And after that, the focus is next Saturday. The focus is what have you got to do to win football games.”
- “The reality is they are going to turn the scoreboard on Saturday and you are going to be the face of this program that is expected to win football games and will be favored to win every single football game you play in. So right now, Carson’s entire expectations and all of his energy goes to ‘Ok, what does that scoreboard say at the end’ because we have an opportunity to win just about any football game any way we need to win it. I think he’s in a really good place with that right now.”
- “Carson physically has probably been ready for this for the last couple of years. But I think now it is one of those things where now it is his time. Now is his time and now what are you going to do with it?”
- “The thing now is he has faced elite defenses in practices for years. I know it has been talked about a lot, but he and I have talked about it a lot. It is hard to find open guys against Georgia’s defense. Really hard on a day-to-day basis. He’s done it well enough that he is the starter at Georgia now. There’s a lot to that mentally. There is the feeling that ‘Hey the games aren’t going to be any harder than what I see every day in practice’ to it or ‘Nobody is going to be more talented than what I see every day in practice’ and when you see him now you see that on a field. You see him warming up or in leadership or anything like that and I see that all show. I see that confidence of ‘Hey I’ve been in this program long enough and I’m comfortable against elite defenses and comfortable with just about any speed you throw at me’ when he’s out there.”
- “I think that is going to show on Saturdays and I think that is probably going to benefit Carson for years and years to come. Because I do think that ultimately he will be a 10, 12, 15-year NFL type guy.”
- “I normally catch for Carson when we throw. Because I get a lot of data by catching the ball. I don’t remember him missing a throw. I think he had a 120-throw day the last time. I think every one of them hit exactly where they were supposed to hit. It was like an effortless thing that had been programmed into him through proper training. Not by me. But by the University of Georgia to get his body to move rotationally in the way it benefits him.”
- “He and I talked about that state championship throw last night. That is still the best throw that I have ever seen in a football game, man. We talked about it just last night. It was great.”
Thompson had a lot of insights like that about Beck. That 120-throw session came right before fall camp. But perhaps these two feelings were the most insightful.
“He’s won two national championships,” Thompson said. “He’s been a part of two national championships. But if you talk to Carson, those aren’t his. He wants his.”
“He loves the chance he’s got to do this threepeat thing. That’s always been the focus for him. I know there was never a time that he was seriously considering or even shopping around and leaving the University of Georgia.”
His longtime trainer is beyond excited to see Beck get this shot. His son is a huge Florida fan, but not this year. This year the Thompson family is all “Georgia-d” up for Beck.
“There’s nothing that can make me happier for the kid right now,” Thompson said. “In my head, he’s living his dream and he has stuck to his word when he went to Athens. To me, I’ve got a grin from ear to ear now when you just asked that question.”