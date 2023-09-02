Nick Saban once wanted Beck as his quarterback. He was even committed to the Tide, but after he de-committed and chose Georgia the Tide still came after him.

The shoot-from-the-hip scouting comparisons often land on Joe Burrow with Beck. I’ve always felt the cerebral side of Beck’s game made Andrew Luck the better parallel. Just a twitchier Luck.

Beck was “Mr. Football” in Florida his junior year. That was when he led his school to its first state title. Beck threw 17 touchdowns to one interception in that march to the state title in Florida 8A football.

That came after an off-season where Beck was rocked by significant personal adversity. It was also his first year as the starting QB for the Mustangs of Mandarin High.

Beck let loose a throw in the state championship game folks still talk about. There were former NFL quarterbacks at that game. They said they wouldn’t have attempted that throw.

It was 2nd-and-9 from the 29-yard line. Mandarin led 30-21 with 10:53 left to play. Check out Beck’s junior reel below. The play will be the second clip.