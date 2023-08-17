He finished his thoughts on the Hurricanes by sharing his respect for head coach Mario Cristobal.

Which school does he feel would develop him the best for the next level?

“I would say Georgia,” Cole said.

He felt the program’s track record speaks for itself.

When asked what other schools could also develop him into an NFL linebacker, he mentioned USC, Miami and Penn State.

Then he added one more.

“And then also Tennessee,” he said. “I also definitely feel like I’d be developed there.”

The past months and weeks haven’t been easy for him to juggle all these schools.

“Super undecided,” he said.

The road map to the right decision for him is:

1) Development

2) Academics

3) Being around great people and where he feels comfortable

4) Where he fits in best

4-star Class of 2024 LB Chris Cole plays for Salem High School in Virginia. (Instagram) (Instagram /Dawgnation)

Chris Cole: A little more on a unique player progression

The fascinating part of the Cole story is the progression. Players are supposed to get better, faster and stronger every year.

“It is going good,” he said. “I’ve been flying around all practice. We had a scrimmage last week and it went pretty well.”

Cole has gotten a lot bigger and faster and better.

“I’ve gotten faster and stronger and more explosive,” he said. “I will say that and then also on the field I’m able to read the plays faster and get to the ball faster.”

How does a former safety pack 35 pounds onto his frame and play faster as a linebacker?

“I will say first it is the way I eat, but it is also the way I lift,” Cole said. “I like to do explosive lifts and box jumps that are more explosive and fast. I would also say that track helped me a lot in the spring with just the hurdles and also the 100 and the 400. I’ve been feeling faster.”

When he looks at himself on film last year, he is stunned. He feels he has grown into a linebacker over the offseason. He has developed into a true ‘backer.

“The guy last year was more skinny,” he said. “He liked to play fast and hit people but he is a lot skinnier than the person I am now.”

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)