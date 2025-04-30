This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Nashville Christian QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1 QB and No. 6 overall.The Jared Curtis decision creeps closer for Georgia football. Curtis, the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for ther 2026 cycle, has already established his commitment date of May 5. That’s next Monday. The former UGA commitment has trimmed his list down to Georgia and Oregon. He saw both of those schools in March. The Bulldogs, the team he was once committed to, also got the last unofficial visit. Curtis and his family are set to welcome both Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and members of the Oregon staff for in-home spring visits this week leading up to his Monday decision. There’s a little more detail to add to that event this afternoon. DawgNation has learned that Curtis will reveal his decision at a traditional school ceremony at 4:30 PM CST on Monday. It was initially believed that Curtis would simply do a video and edit release to announce his future school. That has changed over the last few weeks. The Bulldogs likely have the edge in a few areas in terms of familiarity and location. Oregon also has a tremendous program led by former UGA assistant Dan Lanning. The Ducks also have a robust NIL budget capable of competing in any market to land a player they feel is a must-sign for their program. He’ll earn a package that should stretch into millions of dollars per season. That’s been the going rate for a 5-star QB the last few years, and we don’t expect college football’s robust economics to take a plunge with this cycle. Especially at the game’s most important position.Georgia is trying to pull a rare recommitment from a 5-star QB in the modern era. Curtis chose UGA last spring but decommitted in October.Curtis would be the first 5-star QB signee in Athens since Brock Vandagriff in 2021. Prior to that, there was Justin Fields in 2018.The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder led his Eagles to the state championship last fall while completing 70 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He threw for 2,830 yards while displaying elite arm talent and the ability to place the ball all over the field.Curtis lets it loose from a variety of arm angles.The other wrinkle to his game is that he ran for 637 yards and 18 touchdowns. While he won’t be running away from elite defenders in the SEC or even the Big Ten, he projects to be a serious red-zone weapon with his legs.The 5-star holds a 62 percent career completion mark while throwing for 7,665 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in a level that equates to something between Class 1A and Class 3A in Georgia. He’s been able to make plays with his legs on the regular, running past boxes that he’s either bigger or faster than or both.Curtis has put up a career average of 6.7 yards per rush attempt. He’s totaled up 1,663 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.Check out what all the fuss is about with some of his junior film below:Will he be a Dawg or a Duck? The latest details here make Monday’s upcoming announcement feel a little more real. Check out his junior film below.

