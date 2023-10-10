David Sanders Jr: 5-star priority junior OT target recaps his ‘best ever’ trip to see Georgia football
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
5-star junior OT prospect David Sanders Jr. was one of the most important recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia's 51-13 win over previously unbeaten Kentucky on October 7, 2023, inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)