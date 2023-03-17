BREAKING: Elite South Georgia ATH Demello Jones commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star South Georgia ATH Demello Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 18 ATH and the No. 194 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== Demello Jones could wait no longer. He opted to use today as the chance to become the 10th member of the 2024 Georgia football recruiting class.

The elite defender has been a target for UGA for several months. Jones has been a priority above other higher-ranked members of the 2024 cycle for the ‘Dawgs. Jones is “only” ranked as the nation’s No. 194 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite ratings, but the film below suggests he is a much higher-upside athlete than that. He was ranked as the No. 6 target on the weekly “Before the Hedges” listing of the top targets for UGA in the entire 2024 cycle. Needless to say, this is a big one here.

The 'Dawgs seem to have a knack for pulling in very elite under-the-radar talent from Middle Georgia and beyond. Especially below the gnat line. The rising senior took his first visit to UGA for the Georgia Tech game last fall. When DawgNation profiled Jones earlier this year as a major target for the 2024 class, the following terms were used: "Freak athlete."