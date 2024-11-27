clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Dennis Uzochukwu: The 3-star OL shared a little news coming off his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star OL Dennis Uzochukwu. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 540 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Savion Hiter: The nation’s No. 1 junior RB had the best possible feedback …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior RB Savion Hiter. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Tyler Atkinson: The nation’s No. 1 junior LB felt the love from Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior LB Tyler Atkinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 7 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Jared Curtis on Georgia football: ‘I’m still interested in Georgia as long …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 4 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star Peach State EDGE Chase Linton commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star North Atlanta EDGE senior Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 EDGE and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
What Kirby Smart said about short week against Georgia Tech, why he’s …

Connor Riley
Georgia football moves up in College Football Playoff rankings for …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart provides injury updates on Christen Miller, Dillon Bell …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart provides update on status of Colbie Young following …

Connor Riley
Why Georgia would be better off facing Texas instead of Texas A&M in …

Mike Griffith
