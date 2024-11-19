clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Dominick Kelly: The commitment (sort of) Georgia football got this weekend …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB prospect Dominick Kelly. He is rated as the nation’s No. 32 CB for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
Lincoln Keyes: The 3-star junior TE breaks down why he couldn’t wait to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Lincoln Keyes. He ranks as the nation’s No. 20 TE and the No. 390 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
Ryan Montgomery: Why Georgia’s 2025 QB commit will be all smiles in Athens …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and the No. 100 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Elyiss Williams: Why his high school coach calls the 5-star Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star TE Elyiss Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 30 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Savion Hiter: The nation’s No. 1 junior RB shares why his weekend trip to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior RB Savion Hiter. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC …

Connor Riley
Lane Kiffin: SEC Championship Game reward not worth risk of missing …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart explains substitution rule Josh Heupel took issue with in …

Mike Griffith
WATCH: Georgia football shares hilarious video of Brett Thorson …

Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia injury situation, importance of …

Connor Riley
