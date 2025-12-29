This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DJ Jacobs at Blessed Trinity in Roswell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE and the No. 8 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 2 EDGE and No. 10 overall.

The Class of 2027 recruiting cycle is not even a month old, but it appears the Georgia Bulldogs could see rising senior DJ Jacobs fly south for his college career.

The 5-star EDGE at Blessed Trinity is the state’s No. 1 overall prospect for next season.

This one, if recent predictions placed by On3 national analysts Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong ring true, will sting. For several reasons.

Jacobs, the 5-star double legacy, has been predicted to choose Miami in a recruiting race that also features Georgia and Texas A&M as the strongest contenders. He is the son of former Bulldog DL David Jacobs.

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt is his Godfather. If those predictions hold, Jacobs will play for the other program where Richt served as head coach during his Hall of Fame career.

Jacobs is a fantastic prospect, having finished his junior year with 102 tackles and 24 tackles for loss. Despite constant double teams and numerous holds that never drew a whistle, he finished with 16 sacks.

He now has 292 tackles, 67 TFLs and 31 sacks for his high school career.

This one would replicate the 2026 pattern with 5-star Peach State linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising senior had been a UGA priority for years, the same as Atkinson.

Jacobs has taken countless trips to Athens during his recruiting process, including the scavenger hunt last May and V.I.P. gameday treatment for the Alabama and Texas games this fall.

If the college recruiting landscape were still the same as the pre-NIL era, then Akinson would have likely signed with UGA in the last cycle. Not Texas.

Jacobs could be the latest in-state priority to extend the trend. There’s a lot that Miami has going for it here in the battle with the Aggies and the Bulldogs.

The Jacobs family has long expressed their intent to go somewhere that DJ can develop. Miami’s current track record with pass rusher Rueben Bain looms large here. Bain has been projected as a Top 10 pick in several recent 2026 NFL Mock Drafts.

That’s a big factor, but so is the fact that the NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor would be his position coach in Coral Gables. It is hard to top that developmental one-two punch there with Bain’s development plus Taylor.

That said, that would be an area where Georgia compares nicely in the head-to-head with the Hurricanes. The same cannot be said about the future revenue-sharing numbers. Miami has long been known as an aggressive player on the NIL and revenue-share front when it comes to high school prospects.

Georgia does not share that same budgetary priority for unproven high school prospects, including 5-star double-legacies. For the Dawgs to come out on top here, the feeling is that the program would need to make a much larger financial commitment for a high school prospect than it has in the past.

The Hurricanes also swooped in and shut down the recruitment of 5-star 2026 OT prospect Jackson Cantwell in a similar fashion. Cantwell, the nation’s No. 1 OT prospect in the last cycle, was another elite prospect who had built very strong ties to UGA and its coaching staff. After Cantwell committed to the Hurricanes in May of this year, he shut down his recruitment process.

This move will likely also affect the recruitment of 4-star Class of 2028 DL Dawson Jacobs. Jacobs had a superb sophomore season and already holds an offer from UGA, among numerous other schools.

Both David and Dawson Jacobs have clearly expressed their intent to play together in college. David even mentioned this past season that his younger brother has been playing so well, he might leave it up to his younger sibling to choose for both of them. He’d be the other end of the package deal between the siblings.

Jacobs, the 5-star prospect of the two, seemed to only be kidding.

It also appears this recruiting process has picked up considerable steam. As his junior season wound down, Jacobs and his inner circle were looking to January to take a hard look at their options.

They planned to cut down a contender list that also included the likes of Alabama, FSU, Ohio State and Tennessee into a more manageable core group of schools. That’s no longer the expectation.

DawgNation has learned that this decision could come early this week, if not a lot sooner than that.

