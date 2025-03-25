This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE Dre Quinn. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 EDGE and the No. 265 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 31 EDGE and at No. 244 overall.

Dre Quinn is a talented EDGE rusher in the 2026 cycle. He stacked up the big plays last year for Greater Atlanta Christian.

Defensive stats can say a lot, but the special athletes are getting run on both sides of the ball on Friday nights. Quinn was enough of an athlete to catch seven passes for 129 yards. That’s 18.4 yards per reception.

That’s not what he will be doing on Saturdays. Quinn had 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, and 2.5 sacks in 11 games last year. The first two plays on his junior tape show he’s got even more potential than that.

Quinn is rangy. Long. Explosive. That first step is a doozy. He’s not just light, but springy on his feet.

It brings to mind what Georgia EDGE coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe said at the Sugar Bowl Media Day. When he shared his insight about what he looks for in an ideal target for his room.

He wants guys that can put their foot on the ground and go to find the football.

“You always want guys with length,” Uzo-Diribe said. “But I think that’s what it is. Explosive power. I like things that you can’t coach. The length. The explosive power. Those are things that are God-given.”

“I think those are things that help you make plays a lot easier on the football field. I’m always looking for ‘Hey, do guys have traits that you can’t coach?’ and it allows them to naturally go out there and make plays, and then everything else you can kind of coach off that.”

Quinn has those elements in his game. Some of that was due to the fact he was a former RB in middle school. He was short and fast. Quinn played that position and earned the name “Draco” before he sprouted like he’d been hit with gamma radiation in a Marvel movie. The older kids gave him that name, but it died off a bit.

“People still try to call me that a little bit, but I’m trying to bring it back alive.”

The 4-star grew some nine inches between the seventh grade and his sophomore season in high school. The last four inches came during his sophomore year in high school.

Quinn gets to the football quickly and he’s pretty direct in an interview setting, too. Ask him what he wants to find in the right school. The future early enrollee is very much to the point.

“I need to go somewhere they constantly talk about spiritual life,” Quinn said. “I need to go to a place where I am constantly connected with God or a faith-driven college. I want to go somewhere where I will be developed not only as a player but as a man as well to put my future in the right focus.”

“I also want to go to a college where I have a great bond with the coaches. It will not be like they are a stranger to me when I get on campus so I’d like that as well.”

His motivation? That’s from his father Andre Quinn.

“My Dad,” Dre Quinn II said. “And I’m going to be like him when I get a son. My Dad, as soon as I was born, out of the womb, he was flashing a football in my face. My first time playing football was when I was about five. I’ve been playing for a long time. Ever since my first time playing, I’ve just grown love for the game. You’ve seen where it has got me now, right? It is working. By the grace of God.”

Their full names aren’t exact, so that’s why he’s not Andre Quinn Jr. does not show up on his school ID. But he knows his father’s guidance has helped shape him into the player he is today. If Dad was laid-back and chill about ball, he doesn’t think he’d be choosing from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and USC.

Quinn has officials lined up with all of those schools from May 30 to June 20.

He can thank his father for helping him get to this point of having many great options.

“He does everything for me, man,” Dre Quinn II said. “If I need to train with somebody, or if I need to go therapy, or if I need anything, he’ll do anything to make sure I get it. Pronto.”

He’s also very direct when he’s asked about watching the Georgia Bulldogs practice earlier this month.

“Man, coach Chidera [Uzo-Diribe] man,” he said. “I love the way he coaches. He’s personally one of my favorite coaches that are recruiting me. Really my favorite, but you know I really can’t be saying that and telling that.”

He wanted to hold that back a little bit. Not give that all away. But is it fair to say that he’s got as good of a relationship with Uzo-Diribe as any other recruiter in the country?

“Nah,” Quinn said. “Everybody recruiting me. If it was up to him and just like the position coaches, who knows? I’m not saying I would commit right now, but man. He’s, well, that’s my Dawg, man.”

Of course, he’s still going to look at other schools.

Quinn feels like Uzo-Diribe would take him right now if i was just up to him and not the entire UGA staff evaluation the program’s many options at that position right now.

What’s grown that relationship?

“He’s young so I feel like I can relate to him more,” Quinn said. “He’s a great coach. I’ve trained with him before at the [UGA summer] camps. He’s not the type that is going to chew you out if you mess up. He’s one of the coaches that is going to pick you up. I just like everything about him.”

Quinn, like many prospects this month, has noticed something different about the way the Dawgs practice. Nobody really practices the way UGA does.

“It was very intense,” he said. “Very active. There are no breaks for real. They just get after it. You can definitely tell the difference about how hard it is going to be in college compared to high school.”

He liked to see that high level of energy. It left just as big of an impression as the Tennesssee game last year when he couldn’t hear anything in the stands.

“Man, I wanted to hop in a drill or two,” he said. “Just to see how it was.”

4-star Dre Quinn is one of the nation's top EDGE prospects this cycle. The Greater Atlanta Christian standout has already planned an official visit to see Georgia in June. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Dre Quinn: What does the college road map look like here?

Clemson will host him for an OV on May 30. Georgia will get Team Quinn in Athens on June 6. The end game will be to commit after that long stretch of officials in June.

“Or maybe when it is time it is time,” he said.

Quinn grew up an Oregon fan. He loved the colors, the chrome helmets, and Heisman Trophy QB Marcus Mariota. He was just in Alabama over the weekend.

He just saw Mississippi State last weekend, too. His father is moving around a lot of dates, but he recently told DawgNation he had Notre Dame on March 26, Texas planned for April 12, and USC slated for April 26.

“Many schools are recruiting me as the ‘Jack’ you know,” he said. “Rush off the edge. Cover occasionally. For some teams, I am a true D-End. I think I am very versatile. I think I can play both well.”

Will location be a factor here?

“The school has to be close to home,” he said. “Now, there are some exceptions, like I really like Notre Dame. I like USC. Texas, too. But there’s nothing like the South. I like staying in the South, man.”

Those schools still have a chance, but there’s a big bit.

“I love Notre Dame,” he said. “I love Texas. I love USC, but they are really going to have to shock me. They are going to have to do something because I really don’t like being on the West Coast and L.A. That’s really not my forte.”

What’s his game? Well, it does fit that Uzo-Diribe definition of an ideal UGA EDGE signee

“Aggressiveness,” he said. “I’m very explosive. Very twitchy. I use my length well. I’ve got pretty good speed. My getoff is tremendous. I’m developing a bag. My pass rush bag [of moves] and I have great IQ for the game. I’m a very coachable kid. I feel like I have a lot of good traits. Still got a lot of work to do, though.”

Check out his junior film. It validates that. Look for the play where he stacks up the pulling guard, bangs him into the running back, and then makes the tackle on the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

Quinn said he’s been measured with an 80-inch wingspan on college visits. He grew up in Starkville but has been living in Georgia for the last nine years.

There are a few schools he has a good read on by now. The 4-star defender mentioned Georgia, Georgia Tech. and Mississippi State as the schools he feels he has the best read on at this time.

What does he like best about the Dawgs? Well, that’s a familiar answer.

“Close to home,” he said, “Powerhouse team. I love Coach Chidera. I like Coach Smart. Great coach. I love the staff. The facilities are great. Great education. Those things will all play a part.”

