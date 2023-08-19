clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry Ranking.

Georgia football quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola ducked, dodged and then threw darts to lead his team to an 18-0 win against the No. 6 team in the nation (MaxPreps) on Friday.

It was a pressure game for him. His first act with a new team. His first game in the state where he will play college football. The first time he’d ever faced a team anywhere as good as St. Frances Academy.

When it was over, he thought about going to Waffle House. An “All-Star Special” and apple juice is the go-to for the Arizona native since he moved to Georgia in July.

He delivered a statement game that showed why the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect had quickly earned the reins to start at one of the nation’s top programs.

The 6-foot-3 Raiola threw for 181 yards and two first-half scores despite constant harassment from a St. Frances Academy front that was the real deal.

The performance takeaways might prompt folks to wonder if the traditionally ground-churning Buford offense is now a passing team. That was what it looked like Friday at times for the No. 10 Wolves. They just did what they had to do to win.

There was a play when the Wolves were backed up and trying to grind some more time off the clock where Buford just chucked it deep.

“The deep ball was working at times,” Raiola said on Friday night. “It was really just attacking their weak areas.”

Everyone was nervous. That night goes back to days of virtual school during the pandemic in Texas. His mom had to wake him up for the game.

His first throw? It was a 2-by-2 concept geared for post-snap looks and a read of the safety. Raiola’s mind was already working on the first snap of his career in a JV game.

“I remember I got the snap and I saw the corner sit and I closed my eyes and I threw it,” he said this summer. “That’s when it all kind of kicked off.”

Raiola launched a go ball for a 38-yard completion. Of course.

“It has been a special story,” Raiola told DawgNation this summer. “Hopefully keep building this quarterback journey. The story keeps going on. That first game was definitely nervous.”

His latest start had a lot of symmetry to his first. He is still new to all of this and seemed under control against a Top 10 national team. It was his 25th varsity game. That’s not a lot by 5-star QB standards.

The causal way he flicks his wrist for 45-plus yards is not the story here. The prototype size and NFL genes are just sidebars.

That howitzer on his shoulder granted by his mother’s water polo days is not the true read. Raiola actually has an easy release and throws a very catchable ball despite the velocity he’s capable of.

It is not even the movement traits he showed Friday as he was constantly moved off his spot by a heavy rush. An unofficial tally of his night had him 15-for-28 for 181 yards.

The story here is Georgia fans have more to look forward to here just than another 5-star in Athens. Raiola is a developing talent deeply invested in his potential with a lot of room to grow.

A lot more.

5-star arms can win any game. Championship teams are built around players like Raiola. That’s evident by the impression he’s made on Buford in July and August.

“The thing that is really impressive about Dylan is that he is a great kid,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “He’s running around the Gwinnett Football League at Little League practices and meeting kids. He’s a great teammate and hanging out with new guys trying to get to know them.”

“He’s just an ultimate leader on that end. He can put the ball where he wants to put it. He can manage the offense but the most impressive thing is who he is as a kid. He fits in really well with our culture.”

5-star QB Dylan Raiola led his new Buford team to an 18-0 victory against St. Frances Academy (Md.) in a matchup featuring two top 10 nationally-ranked teams. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)/Dawgnation)

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

How Dylan Raiola has already won over Buford High football

That culture at Buford is work.

Think about a 6 a.m. morning workout. Think about calling or texting his offensive coordinator nine times after every practice.

That’s what life has been like for Raiola fitting in among the Wolves.

“First of all, his personality is friggin unreal,” Buford running backs coach Fyrone Davis said. “He’s very humble.”

There are two days each week when Raiola trots out to a school field. He brings a boombox. His younger brother, Dayton, is with him. Dayton is a class of 2026 prospect with a strong arm in his own right.

Those two are out there early two times every week. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“And they work,” Davis said. “They go through an agility workout for an hour. At six in the morning. Lights are on and they get it. They get it in and they are drenched in sweat. Drenched down. I knew then that this young man is different. He’s something. He’s something different. I’ve never seen that before. Not from one kid. Not from one kid in 27 years. I’ve never seen it.”

The Raiolas are finishing up when Buford’s coaches are just arriving in the parking lot. That music is blaring. It can be heard from about 300 yards away.

It is not just the arm here. The arm is connected to a strong work ethic and a desire to be great.

“He commands our huddle,” Davis said. “The people in the school love him because he’s so humble. He’s not coming in here thinking he’s Raiola and he’s going to just do what he wants. He is just as normal as Buford High School kids have ever been before. He fits right in. There has not been one issue here with Dylan.”

Davis had been a coach for 27 years. The last 12 have been spent with a dominant national high school program in Buford. He’s never seen something quite like Raiola before.

What was it like the first time he saw him throw?

“Holy shit,” Davis said. “I said ‘Woof, he’s really good’ because it was a different now the first time he let it go in practice. That thing was about a mile high. It was different and he’s picked our offense up like (snaps fingers) that.”

This team has rallied around their new leader. The first thing the Wolves all have to say about Raiola has nothing to do with that big arm.

“That’s my guy,” sophomore All-American DL Bryce Perry-Wright said. “That’s a hard-working man. If we have morning practice at six in the morning then he’s on the field at four o’clock in the morning. Listening to music. Throwing. Working out early in the morning. I’m trying to get some of that in with him, too.”

He’s even impressed the 5-stars on the Buford team.

“Dylan is amazing,” 5-star senior defensive lineman Eddrick Houston said. “First of all, let’s talk about off the field. He’s a great guy. Well-rounded. Supports his teammates no matter what. He’s hyped in the weight room. Just trying to get us up and then on the field it speaks for itself. Great accuracy. Got a nice arm. Can get out of traffic and throw on the run. He’s an amazing player all around.”

Houston brought up a throw from Raiola’s second practice. It was then he knew that that ranking was on point.

“It was like a play action,” Houston said. “He was rolling out and he was staring on one receiver and just threw it across his body like 50 yards to KJ [Bolden] and I was like ‘That’s it’ right there and that was just the second day he was here.”

“That’s a different caliber of player right there.”

That was all he needed to see.

“He’s best when he’s just being himself,” Houston said. “That’s what gets us all hype about him. He’s got a little character to him and he is fun to be around.”

Buford quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with fans after their 18-0 win against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

Dylan Raiola: How he prepared to face St. Frances Academy

Raiola invested in being able to play well on Friday night.

“I took a lot of responsibility,” he said after the win. “I felt it was my job to make sure this team was in the best position to be successful to win. But at the same time, our guys prepared their butts off. We showed out here that our O-line knows where guys are going and our receivers know what coverages they are in. It all really paid off and we are excited for the future.”

He had the tapes on the Panthers and was breaking them down with a notepad in late July.

“He told our offensive coordinator, coach Gus Condon, that he had them already broken down and he was ready to do it,” Davis said. “He’s so mental with his approach to the game so you give him all these notes. That’s what Coach Condon did. He gave him all these notes. Everything in detail. It was like two pages of notes.”

“Dylan is like that. He was like ‘Let’s get it in’ because he’s so detailed. That’s who he is. I was like this is on a whole another level right here. But that’s what he wants. That’s what a future professional quarterback is supposed to look like when he’s still in high school.”

Raiola told the Buford coaches he was ready for St. Frances a couple of weeks prior to kickoff.

“I know he calls Coach Condon at least nine times every day,” Davis said. “From the time he gets off the field. That’s about nine conversations on the phone after practice. That’s who he is. He’s been like that every single day here so far.”

Imagine what he will look like when he’s got another couple of months with Buford.

“Wait till he learns all our kids and how they want it be on the field and our kids learn how he wants it to be,” Davis said. “Once he truly knows what we are doing and not just playing catch-up. We screwed things up tonight and that’s okay. Once he knows the whole offense, it is going to be a good season for us.”

There’s a big kernel of truth to that. Raiola has been playing catch-up with learning the offense at Buford even though he came from a couple of pro-style offenses. He was blessed with the chance to develop his first two years (one junior varsity and one varsity) under former NFL QB Jon Kinta in Texas.

He’s also playing catch-up with the game. Working to pair that with his immense arm talent. We don’t see a lot of 5-star QBs nationally that didn’t start a varsity game until his sophomore year.

This story keeps going on.

“I saw him throw a 60-yard ball in practice without even launching it,” Perry-Wright said. “He just threw it off the run. I was like ‘Yeah, he’s the one.’”

Buford will travel on Friday to Charlotte to face a strong Mallard Creek team. That’s the same program that sent Jordan Davis to Georgia.

Buford quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates his second touchdown pass during the first half against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)

Buford quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) under center during the first half against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: There’s far more to Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
5-star OT Josh Petty: ‘You are going to win national championships if you …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior OT prospect Josh Petty. He ranks as …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chris Cole: Georgia football target now plans an 11th-hour official to …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star senior LB Chris Cole. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football: The evolution of what Dell McGee now looks for in the …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep offers a fall camp 2023 update on what the Bulldogs are looking for at …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting: Latest ranking updates gives the 2024 class a …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He just saw his …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Tempers flare after Georgia commit Dylan Raiola leads Buford in …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia defensive back Smoke Bouie re-enters transfer portal

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

5-star OT Josh Petty: ‘You are going to win national championships if …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football expected to produce double-digit NFL draft prospects …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 things for Georgia Scrimmage Two, what Kirby Smart will be looking …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.