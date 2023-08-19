“That’s my guy,” sophomore All-American DL Bryce Perry-Wright said. “That’s a hard-working man. If we have morning practice at six in the morning then he’s on the field at four o’clock in the morning. Listening to music. Throwing. Working out early in the morning. I’m trying to get some of that in with him, too.”

He’s even impressed the 5-stars on the Buford team.

“Dylan is amazing,” 5-star senior defensive lineman Eddrick Houston said. “First of all, let’s talk about off the field. He’s a great guy. Well-rounded. Supports his teammates no matter what. He’s hyped in the weight room. Just trying to get us up and then on the field it speaks for itself. Great accuracy. Got a nice arm. Can get out of traffic and throw on the run. He’s an amazing player all around.”

Houston brought up a throw from Raiola’s second practice. It was then he knew that that ranking was on point.

“It was like a play action,” Houston said. “He was rolling out and he was staring on one receiver and just threw it across his body like 50 yards to KJ [Bolden] and I was like ‘That’s it’ right there and that was just the second day he was here.”

“That’s a different caliber of player right there.”

That was all he needed to see.

“He’s best when he’s just being himself,” Houston said. “That’s what gets us all hype about him. He’s got a little character to him and he is fun to be around.”

Buford quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with fans after their 18-0 win against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

Dylan Raiola: How he prepared to face St. Frances Academy

Raiola invested in being able to play well on Friday night.

“I took a lot of responsibility,” he said after the win. “I felt it was my job to make sure this team was in the best position to be successful to win. But at the same time, our guys prepared their butts off. We showed out here that our O-line knows where guys are going and our receivers know what coverages they are in. It all really paid off and we are excited for the future.”

He had the tapes on the Panthers and was breaking them down with a notepad in late July.

“He told our offensive coordinator, coach Gus Condon, that he had them already broken down and he was ready to do it,” Davis said. “He’s so mental with his approach to the game so you give him all these notes. That’s what Coach Condon did. He gave him all these notes. Everything in detail. It was like two pages of notes.”

“Dylan is like that. He was like ‘Let’s get it in’ because he’s so detailed. That’s who he is. I was like this is on a whole another level right here. But that’s what he wants. That’s what a future professional quarterback is supposed to look like when he’s still in high school.”

Raiola told the Buford coaches he was ready for St. Frances a couple of weeks prior to kickoff.

“I know he calls Coach Condon at least nine times every day,” Davis said. “From the time he gets off the field. That’s about nine conversations on the phone after practice. That’s who he is. He’s been like that every single day here so far.”

Imagine what he will look like when he’s got another couple of months with Buford.

“Wait till he learns all our kids and how they want it be on the field and our kids learn how he wants it to be,” Davis said. “Once he truly knows what we are doing and not just playing catch-up. We screwed things up tonight and that’s okay. Once he knows the whole offense, it is going to be a good season for us.”

There’s a big kernel of truth to that. Raiola has been playing catch-up with learning the offense at Buford even though he came from a couple of pro-style offenses. He was blessed with the chance to develop his first two years (one junior varsity and one varsity) under former NFL QB Jon Kinta in Texas.

He’s also playing catch-up with the game. Working to pair that with his immense arm talent. We don’t see a lot of 5-star QBs nationally that didn’t start a varsity game until his sophomore year.

This story keeps going on.

“I saw him throw a 60-yard ball in practice without even launching it,” Perry-Wright said. “He just threw it off the run. I was like ‘Yeah, he’s the one.’”

Buford will travel on Friday to Charlotte to face a strong Mallard Creek team. That’s the same program that sent Jordan Davis to Georgia.

Buford quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates his second touchdown pass during the first half against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Buford quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) under center during the first half against St. Frances Academy at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, August 18, 2023, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)