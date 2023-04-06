Eddrick Houston: 5-star priority DL target has set his commitment date for later this year

Eddrick Houston is a 5-star that lets his play do the talking. Substance over style. He’ll leave the flash to everyone else.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star DL target Eddrick Houston . He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 9 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3 has him as the nation’s No. 3 DL and the No. 10 overall prospect.

“If they aren’t feeling the school that I want to go to, then that is fine,” he said. “I want them to find their own path and go to the next level or go as far as they can with their football career. It is their choice and their career.”

Houston wants to go for his entire season year and not enroll early. He’ll run track again. Maybe even wrestle again after having to sit his junior year out on the mats. He won’t be the sort to lean on anyone to choose a certain school or to manipulate anyone.

With this prospect, the substance there is more than enough.

While other peers might look for pastels and vibrant colors for their prom looks, he’s more of the classic look.

He also wants to be a kid for one extra high school semester.

But he’s not sure about those yet. And doesn’t feel like that is a big thing at all.

Houston is going at his own pace with his recruitment. Yes, he will take all of his official visits in June.

“I’m trying to,” he said. “But I’m not locked in yet.”

It sounds like both Alabama and Oklahoma still do intrigue him.

Yet there has always been a lot of interest over the years between Houston and three key schools. That’s Clemson and Georgia and Ohio State.

He’s been to Clemson approximately four or five times. He’s set to make his second trip to Columbus on Friday. It will be his first real visit to see the campus and the football footprint after going up for the Notre Dame game in the 2022 season opener.

What does he like best about Clemson?

“Definitely their community first,” he said. “Being able to just talk to anybody. Walk up to anybody. They are always open to talking. The academics are top-notch up there with Duke and Northwestern and things like that.”

What about the same question with the Buckeyes?

“The community also,” Houston said. “I went up there one time and watched the Notre Dame game. It was just amazing to see. That was my first time being up there. The fans were up there cheering and yelling. Ready to talk to the recruits and then tell them good stuff about Ohio State.”

He gets a lot of attention. But he won’t look at it as anything but a great opportunity.

“Kids might have the perfect mindset and the perfect work ethic,” he said. “But they are undersized. There are a lot of things that can hurt an athlete’s spirit right now.”

“Some guys are stressed out because they are heading into their senior year and they don’t have any [college] looks or offers and they are going to all these camps and spending their hard-earned money. Trying to get those offers. Just thinking that could have been me. But I’m able to do all of this and it is just a great blessing.”

How does Eddrick Houston feel about Georgia football?

Well, what does he like best about the ‘Dawgs?

“Really everything,” Houston said. “They make sure they put their best up for their recruits. Make sure they know them personally. Come up to them. Talk to them. If they don’t know them, they make sure they introduce themselves to them. Just try to make them feel comfortable and at home.”

He believes in Georgia line coach Travis Scott. He feels that he can get him to the NFL one day.

“I most definitely feel as though he can,” Houston said. “He’s done some great stuff in the past with developing kids and putting them in the league. Just a great coach off the field, too. On the field he is going to be hard on you but you know that he loves you and things like that.”

Does he feel like a priority to the back-to-back national champions?

“Yes, sir,” he said. “I most definitely feel like a priority. They try to sit me down and talk to me about how school is going and little small things like that. Just to build a relationship with me. I can tell they are making me a priority just by them showing me the film of what I would be doing. They are constantly trying to get me back up to Georgia to show me what they have is really a big thing.”

He said he’s taken more visits to check out the ‘Dawgs than any other school. The Atlanta native did grow up in a family flush with Georgia fans.

This sixth trip was a bit different.

“Just a lot of the players that went to the draft,” he said. “Just to see Georgia rebuilding after they lost some of their key players. For instance, Jalen Carter from the defensive side. It is going to be hard to fill that spot but there are some guys out there that can that are working hard to fill that spot.”

“Then you’ve got Stetson Bennett leaving and you see Carson Beck in there fighting for his spot.”

Will Georgia still be the same team as it was in 2021 and 2022?

“Most definitely,” Houston said. “Especially with the type of coaching that they have there. I wouldn’t be shocked if they would be able to replace them all and still do it.”

He’s also noticed how the ‘Dawgs continually turn over the positions for young coaches on the staff but still seem to be able to fill those roles with quality people.

“They find those coaches better jobs to help their careers but still bring in some good coaches with great personalities and still be able to develop the kids and continue to go on like they usually do. For instance, they lost an assistant defensive line coach, but then coach Scott is still able to develop his kids, still find another guy to come in and then still help the players out with little things here and there that can really help them with his drills and things like that.”

