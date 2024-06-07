clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 ATH Derrek Cooper commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star ATH Derrek Cooper out of South Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 ATH and the No. 52 …
Jeff Sentell
Priority OL Juan Gaston Jr. ponders a ‘smart decision’ to play for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OT target Juan Gaston Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 OT and the No. 158 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Ryan Montgomery: Georgia QB commitment’s Elite 11 invite shows there’s …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB commitment Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 QB and the No. 167 overall …
Jeff Sentell
David Sanders Jr: Priority 5-star OT target says ‘it doesn’t get any …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Ziyare Addison: Prized OT target breaks down his ‘sumptuous’ Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OT Ziyare Addison. He ranks as the nation’s No. 22 OT and the No. 211 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football picks up defensive back transfer Collin Gill from …

Jeff Sentell
Zayden Walker commitment highlights one key difference between Glenn …

Connor Riley
Georgia strengthens an already great inside linebacker room with …

Connor Riley
Georgia baseball NCAA Super Regional sells out in 5 minutes, NCAA …

Mike Griffith
