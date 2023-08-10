Ellis Robinson IV: Why the nation’s No. 1 cornerback is a ‘Dawg

  5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024.
  5-star CB Ellis Robinson lands on a promotional banner after defending a pass in this October 2022 file photo.
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson lands on a promotional banner after defending a pass in this October 2022 file photo. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  5-star CB Ellis Robinson committed to UGA back on National Signing Day for the 2023 class in February of this year.
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV has made his college decision.
  • 5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration.
  5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV and 4-star QB Ryan Puglisi made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration.
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 CB in the class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is now the nation's top-rated cornerback in the 2024 cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram)
  5-star junior Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 2 CB prospect and No. 11 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle.
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV is one of the big targets for UGA (Instagram)
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 4 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s top CB and No. 11 overall.

Ellis Robinson IV logged a lot of frequent flier miles this summer. He will be at IMG Academy this fall for his final high school season. Then he will enroll early.

His family is based in Connecticut. He grew up there. Robinson also took trips all over the country. He went to California for a chance to shadow the nation’s No. 1 receiver at the OT7 national 7-on-7 finals.

The 5-star also took official visits to Alabama, Georgia and Miami over the summer.

We’ll aim to sum all of those trips up in one tidy sentence:

Robinson used those trips to show why he’s a ‘Dawg

That’s in more ways than one. How so? Read on.

Ellis Robinson vs. Jeremiah Smith: It was what we thought it was 🍿

Let’s start with the trip to California in June. That was for an event where he showed the recruiting industry why he’s the top-rated cornerback prospect across all services.

When reporters compare notes about the evaluation circuit this summer, the A1A Alpha matchup was at the OT7 event.

Odds are they are not at the same event. Or one of the two players has already enrolled early.

When asked about a potential matchup prior to the event, Robinson already had a strategy.

“If I had to face him, I’d really try to just get my hands on him,” Robinson said. “Because I know he’s real fast. I know he’s a track dude. Real fast. Big. Really just try to stop him and slow him by getting my hands on him at the line.”

When their teams met up at OT7, he got just that.

“It was great,” he said. “It was all competitive and all love at the end of the day.”

Smith forced Smith’s team to get creative. The offensive calls eventually had to evolve into sending him in motion or lining him up in the backfield so he could get a free release off the line.

Robinson didn’t allow him much room to breathe.

“I had to,” Robinson said. “Couldn’t let him run freely. He’s too fast and too strong. I had to get my hands on him and slow him down.”

Robinson said Smith got him two times. We have seen many tournaments when Smith gets fed the ball as many as three or four snaps in a row.

“He only had two catches on me,” Robinson said. “One of those was a five-yard out and he caught a go ball on me.”

Robinson left the event with a lot of respect for Smith.

“He definitely is as good as everyone says he is,” Robinson said. “He was killing everybody else. Nobody really wanted to touch him or play man-on-man against him.”

The nation’s No. 1 corner volunteered to take him.

“I told my coach I said ‘I’m following him where ever he goes’ and then he just let me play my game from there.”

ESPN.com upgraded its ranking of Robinson to the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect. That was above 5-star Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola. We’ve got a hunch they saw those matchups against Smith before they made that upgraded eval.

Robinson probably would have driven to California to get that type of work.

“I’m a competitor,” he said. “I am going to compete to the end. It doesn’t matter the situation or the end result. I’m definitely going to compete. For anything. I’m going to compete on that field for whatever is left on that table.”

His best game at IMG Academy so far was probably the Central-Phenix City game in 2022. That’s when Georgia corners coach Fran Brown came out to see 2023 commit A.J. Harris and Robinson in action. He wound up guarding future 5-star Cam Coleman on a lot of reps.

Robinson had never been targeted like that before. Not since his sophomore year in the private school leagues in New York when he picked off eight passes.

“I had to show [Coach Fran] something,” Robinson said. “I had called him and we had talked. We made an agreement to call each other and everything. He was like ‘I’m coming to the game and this and that’ and I was like ‘Bet’ and in my mind, I had to show off and show out. Coach Fran was going to be there. I’ve had to show off for him.”

“That’s exactly what I did.”

Brown saw those clips from when Robinson faced Smith this summer. He was excited.

“He was talking about how I am a ‘Dawg and everything,” Robinson said. “For real.”

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Why Ellis Robinson still feels like he’s a Dawg

The Bulldogs might have missed out on the nation’s No. 1 safety and saw another All-American DB flip to Alabama so far this month.

But they still have a solid commitment from the nation’s best defensive back in this class.

“I love Georgia,” he said this week. “It still would be very hard for a school to flip me.”

The official visits he took to Alabama, Miami and Georgia helped reinforce what it feels like to be a ‘Dawg. Robinson had planned to save his UGA official for the season but decided to join another star-studded first weekend in June for OVs.

“The Georgia official,” he started off. “What really sticks out about that one is every time I go back it just makes me want to stay committed. It always shows like home every time I go there. Talking to the staff. Players and everything. They always make me feel so comfortable when I’m there.”

When he visited Alabama, it was a chance to build on relationships.

“What stuck out to me the most about them was how many DBs they have put into the league,” Robinson said. “Like how many first-round good DBs from there are still playing in the NFL. What stuck out to me was if I was to go there that I really know I’d be developed by Nick Saban and coach Tavaris Robinson.”

There was a lot of “putting faces to names” on that official in Tuscaloosa.

“Once I did that over the weekend, I really felt like I grew a better bond with all the coaches over there,” Robinson said.

He also saw Miami. Robinson used the words “comfort” and “comfortable” to describe the vibe in Coral Gables with the U. But he stopped short of using the word “home” there.

“My family feels comfortable there,” he said. “If they feel comfortable, then I know I feel comfortable there around all the coaches and everything. It really wouldn’t be like a bad transition for me.”

Was there a place where he felt the most comfortable?

“Georgia,” Robinson said in late June. “Not just the coaches. It is with the players, too. I know most of the whole team by now. Just from being up there so many times. I literally hang out with all those guys, too. All the DBs. The D-linemen. The receivers. I hang out with all those guys. It is great being around them and everything. They really made me feel comfortable there. Knowing that if I do go there, I’d really be taken care of.”

Does he feel that same connection anywhere else?

“Not really,” he said. “I mean with ‘Bama I would say a little bit with [sophomore OL] Tyler Booker. How we grew up in New Haven together and our Dads are best friends. That’s like my older brother really. When I am always with him, it will always be feeling like home when I’m with him.”

Booker makes T-Town feel like home. But not to the extent of the school that holds his commitment.

“With Georgia, that is always going to be home for me,” he said this summer. “For real. Every time I go up there everything just seems better and better.”

Look for Robinson to let the visits “flow” and see the recruiting process continue organically the rest of the way. He plans to see a few Saturday games because IMG has more Friday games this fall.

Look for him to check out gamedays at Alabama, Georgia and Miami this fall. That’s the current plan even though he already feels like a part of something with the 2024 class.

Robinson feels like the ‘Dawgs can win “one or two” more national titles while he patrols his version of Ellis Island in Athens.

“With the class that we got in the ‘24 class and the 2023 class I definitely feel like we have a real shot of winning it all again,” Robinson said.

Georgia sophomore cornerback Daylen Everette is the key player relationship in Athens. Those two both wore the No. 12 jersey at IMG Academy.

“Daylen is like a big brother to me,” Robinson said. “Yeah, he is. Definitely. I hang out with him all the time whenever I’m at Georgia. I’m with him 24/7. That’s him. JaCorey Thomas. I know a lot of dudes there, but Daylen definitely sticks out. Just the person he is. He’s a great dude overall. Just a good dude to talk to about anything. It doesn’t even have to be football. He’s just a good dude overall. That’s what I really like about him.”

What makes Ellis Robinson such a special prospect?

He got his third tattoo back in July.

“It says the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of dreams,” Robinson said. “The reason why I really got that tattoo, I mean, was I was thinking about something different nobody has really got. Just really about following your dreams with that.”

The 5-star has been focused on this path since he was in elementary school. The right mental mindset is one of the many boxes he checks with the evaluation.

The biggest check might be his length. He’s got that Go-Go-Go Gadget reach.

The first time I saw him live, he walked up to the line and was all arms. They were at his knees. What came to my mind was that his arms are almost in a “Griddy” stance jogging over to his side of the field.

Robinson said his wingspan has been measured at 79 inches by college coaches. That’s incredible. Especially given that 6-foot-7 left tackle prototypes only have that beat by three or four inches.

That helps him with his jam and being able to get his hands to redirect a receiver off the line.

“It definitely helps,” Robinson said. “Even when I’m like beat. I’m not really beat. Because my arms are so long, I can touch anybody from anywhere.”

His hand placement and his feet continue to improve. He has those elite cornerback hips where he can turn and flip on a dime.

“I’m really starting to get better on my feet and be quicker,” Robinson IV said. “That’s when I backpedal or when I’m at the line. Not being on my heels. Jamming dudes. That’s something that is really important to me.”

He has a nearly 6-foot-1 frame and weighs 182 pounds. Robinson has been going against the nation’s best on the practice field and playing IMG’s national schedule. The clashes he had with another 5-star in Coleman last fall were fun to watch. That was before Coleman blew up into a national recruit.

Robinson knows how to find the ball and to bait some throws already. He displays a keen knowledge of route concepts that receivers employ.

He might not have that elite low 4.3 speed, but he is more than fast. That’s about the only tool that is regarded as an elite plus tool in his game. Everything else is what scouts love to see in a 5-star cornerback.

He’s a mid-4.4 with the 40. Yet he knows the game. If he had his choice, he’d rather have two more inches of length with his current speed than slice two-tenths off his 40 to a 4.2.

“I feel like with my arms already I can slow down most any receiver,” he said. “Give me two inches and I feel I can slow down anybody. I’m fast. I’ve definitely got a lot of room to improve in that aspect but I’m already fast. Enough to run with all the guys we have and that we play.”

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Ellis Robinson IV: The Fran Brown connection is a major key

Look for him to wear No. 12 at Georgia. There’s not much hesitation for him with that. He’s always worn that number going back to playing for the Hartford Hurricanes back in Connecticut when he was 12.

It will be “very hard” for any school to flip Robinson. It is impossible not to take into account back-to-back national championships and a strong chance for a third.

Cornerbacks coach Fran Brown was a difference maker in this recruitment. When Brown got the job at Georgia, Robinson liked both Alabama and Georgia. He said it was a “toss-up” at the time.

Brown changed that. Robinson knew Georgia was the spot after his third visit. That was in the summer before the 2022 season.

“Coach Fran was like really the first dude I ever talked to,” Robinson said. “Ever. Rutgers was like my third offer when he was there before my freshman season. I got a chance to go up there and camp and everything. I sat down and talked to him. That was before, way before, what I am now. Just knowing he really saw potential in me at a really young age and now it is no different. He really feels like family to me and everything.”

Brown has made a point to not only reach out to his extended family. That would include his two brothers. He’s the middle sibling.

“Just talking about it Coach Fran talking will want to talk to my brothers, too,” Robinson said. “He will build a relationship with my brothers. No other coach told me or my family anything like that. Nobody brought that up. That really stuck out to me about Coach Fran and just him as a person.”

The fiery secondary coach wanted to get in touch with Robinson’s brothers soon after he committed to the ‘Dawgs in February.

“I want to be a first-round pick,” Robinson said. “I want to be the first DB off the board when it comes that time for me. So I feel like I know Coach Fran can get me to that level. That’s why I’m sticking with him always. Coach Fran can develop me as a person overall but he can develop me as a player. Definitely. That’s why I feel very strongly about Georgia still.”

When he signs in December, I feel he’ll be the best pure cornerback prospect Kirby Smart’s program has signed. The IMG Academy experience sparked his development into the nation’s top CB prospect.

“I definitely wouldn’t have been noticed as much if I didn’t come here,” Robinson said. “My game would be nowhere near what it is now. The knowledge these dudes have here at IMG from the coaching standpoint to the training standpoint. Nutrition as well. The stuff that people don’t immediately think about off the rip with athletes is crazy here. The knowledge you will get just being here and being around people who used to be in the NFL and at good college schools is different from where I can from. Just the knowledge and technique-wise things I learned out here is different from what I learned at school up in New York.”

He also credits his father, Ellis Robinson III, for his rise in the game.

“I owe all of it to my Dad,” he said. “Ever since I have been a little kid, he’s had me doing 100 push-ups a day. I used to hate it. I used to hate it so much.”

That was from the age of eight.

“Push-ups and sit-ups,” Robinson said. “All the time. He really wanted to develop my body at an early age. He always put me on with good trainers, too. To put me with the best. He always sacrificed a lot for me in getting off work and going straight to workouts with me.”

“It was a lot of sacrifice and that’s what I really respect and really love about him. For real.”

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

