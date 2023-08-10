Ellis Robinson IV: Why the nation’s No. 1 cornerback is a ‘Dawg

Was there a place where he felt the most comfortable?

“Georgia,” Robinson said in late June. “Not just the coaches. It is with the players, too. I know most of the whole team by now. Just from being up there so many times. I literally hang out with all those guys, too. All the DBs. The D-linemen. The receivers. I hang out with all those guys. It is great being around them and everything. They really made me feel comfortable there. Knowing that if I do go there, I’d really be taken care of.”

Does he feel that same connection anywhere else?

“Not really,” he said. “I mean with ‘Bama I would say a little bit with [sophomore OL] Tyler Booker. How we grew up in New Haven together and our Dads are best friends. That’s like my older brother really. When I am always with him, it will always be feeling like home when I’m with him.”

Booker makes T-Town feel like home. But not to the extent of the school that holds his commitment.

“With Georgia, that is always going to be home for me,” he said this summer. “For real. Every time I go up there everything just seems better and better.”

Look for Robinson to let the visits “flow” and see the recruiting process continue organically the rest of the way. He plans to see a few Saturday games because IMG has more Friday games this fall.

Look for him to check out gamedays at Alabama, Georgia and Miami this fall. That’s the current plan even though he already feels like a part of something with the 2024 class.

Robinson feels like the ‘Dawgs can win “one or two” more national titles while he patrols his version of Ellis Island in Athens.

“With the class that we got in the ‘24 class and the 2023 class I definitely feel like we have a real shot of winning it all again,” Robinson said.

Georgia sophomore cornerback Daylen Everette is the key player relationship in Athens. Those two both wore the No. 12 jersey at IMG Academy.

“Daylen is like a big brother to me,” Robinson said. “Yeah, he is. Definitely. I hang out with him all the time whenever I’m at Georgia. I’m with him 24/7. That’s him. JaCorey Thomas. I know a lot of dudes there, but Daylen definitely sticks out. Just the person he is. He’s a great dude overall. Just a good dude to talk to about anything. It doesn’t even have to be football. He’s just a good dude overall. That’s what I really like about him.”

What makes Ellis Robinson such a special prospect?

He got his third tattoo back in July.

“It says the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of dreams,” Robinson said. “The reason why I really got that tattoo, I mean, was I was thinking about something different nobody has really got. Just really about following your dreams with that.”

The 5-star has been focused on this path since he was in elementary school. The right mental mindset is one of the many boxes he checks with the evaluation.

The biggest check might be his length. He’s got that Go-Go-Go Gadget reach.

The first time I saw him live, he walked up to the line and was all arms. They were at his knees. What came to my mind was that his arms are almost in a “Griddy” stance jogging over to his side of the field.

Robinson said his wingspan has been measured at 79 inches by college coaches. That’s incredible. Especially given that 6-foot-7 left tackle prototypes only have that beat by three or four inches.

That helps him with his jam and being able to get his hands to redirect a receiver off the line.

“It definitely helps,” Robinson said. “Even when I’m like beat. I’m not really beat. Because my arms are so long, I can touch anybody from anywhere.”

His hand placement and his feet continue to improve. He has those elite cornerback hips where he can turn and flip on a dime.

“I’m really starting to get better on my feet and be quicker,” Robinson IV said. “That’s when I backpedal or when I’m at the line. Not being on my heels. Jamming dudes. That’s something that is really important to me.”

He has a nearly 6-foot-1 frame and weighs 182 pounds. Robinson has been going against the nation’s best on the practice field and playing IMG’s national schedule. The clashes he had with another 5-star in Coleman last fall were fun to watch. That was before Coleman blew up into a national recruit.

Robinson knows how to find the ball and to bait some throws already. He displays a keen knowledge of route concepts that receivers employ.

He might not have that elite low 4.3 speed, but he is more than fast. That’s about the only tool that is regarded as an elite plus tool in his game. Everything else is what scouts love to see in a 5-star cornerback.

He’s a mid-4.4 with the 40. Yet he knows the game. If he had his choice, he’d rather have two more inches of length with his current speed than slice two-tenths off his 40 to a 4.2.

“I feel like with my arms already I can slow down most any receiver,” he said. “Give me two inches and I feel I can slow down anybody. I’m fast. I’ve definitely got a lot of room to improve in that aspect but I’m already fast. Enough to run with all the guys we have and that we play.”

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Ellis Robinson IV: The Fran Brown connection is a major key

Look for him to wear No. 12 at Georgia. There’s not much hesitation for him with that. He’s always worn that number going back to playing for the Hartford Hurricanes back in Connecticut when he was 12.

It will be “very hard” for any school to flip Robinson. It is impossible not to take into account back-to-back national championships and a strong chance for a third.

Cornerbacks coach Fran Brown was a difference maker in this recruitment. When Brown got the job at Georgia, Robinson liked both Alabama and Georgia. He said it was a “toss-up” at the time.

Brown changed that. Robinson knew Georgia was the spot after his third visit. That was in the summer before the 2022 season.

“Coach Fran was like really the first dude I ever talked to,” Robinson said. “Ever. Rutgers was like my third offer when he was there before my freshman season. I got a chance to go up there and camp and everything. I sat down and talked to him. That was before, way before, what I am now. Just knowing he really saw potential in me at a really young age and now it is no different. He really feels like family to me and everything.”

Brown has made a point to not only reach out to his extended family. That would include his two brothers. He’s the middle sibling.

“Just talking about it Coach Fran talking will want to talk to my brothers, too,” Robinson said. “He will build a relationship with my brothers. No other coach told me or my family anything like that. Nobody brought that up. That really stuck out to me about Coach Fran and just him as a person.”

The fiery secondary coach wanted to get in touch with Robinson’s brothers soon after he committed to the ‘Dawgs in February.

“I want to be a first-round pick,” Robinson said. “I want to be the first DB off the board when it comes that time for me. So I feel like I know Coach Fran can get me to that level. That’s why I’m sticking with him always. Coach Fran can develop me as a person overall but he can develop me as a player. Definitely. That’s why I feel very strongly about Georgia still.”

When he signs in December, I feel he’ll be the best pure cornerback prospect Kirby Smart’s program has signed. The IMG Academy experience sparked his development into the nation’s top CB prospect.

“I definitely wouldn’t have been noticed as much if I didn’t come here,” Robinson said. “My game would be nowhere near what it is now. The knowledge these dudes have here at IMG from the coaching standpoint to the training standpoint. Nutrition as well. The stuff that people don’t immediately think about off the rip with athletes is crazy here. The knowledge you will get just being here and being around people who used to be in the NFL and at good college schools is different from where I can from. Just the knowledge and technique-wise things I learned out here is different from what I learned at school up in New York.”

He also credits his father, Ellis Robinson III, for his rise in the game.

“I owe all of it to my Dad,” he said. “Ever since I have been a little kid, he’s had me doing 100 push-ups a day. I used to hate it. I used to hate it so much.”

That was from the age of eight.

“Push-ups and sit-ups,” Robinson said. “All the time. He really wanted to develop my body at an early age. He always put me on with good trainers, too. To put me with the best. He always sacrificed a lot for me in getting off work and going straight to workouts with me.”

“It was a lot of sacrifice and that’s what I really respect and really love about him. For real.”

5-star CB prospect Ellis Robinson IV is the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position for the Class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

