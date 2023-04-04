Fletcher Westphal: The 6-foot-8 OT target with a truly scientific method for picking the right school

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star OT Fletcher Westphal. The 4-star OT ranks as the nation’s No. 20 OT and the No. 236 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3 has him as the nation’s No. 15 OT and the No. 208 recruit. ========================================== Fletcher Westphal is a one-of-one. We’ve never written about a prospect quite like this 4-star OT from Virginia before.

That’s not because he is at the 6-foot-8 mark and weighs 330 pounds in high school. Georgia has had a few prospects that hit differently on a scale or the growth chart. It is not because his wingspan has been measured as high as 83.5 inches. Or the fact that he’s got a live-in personal trainer with his mother to keep him fit.

It’s because of the spreadsheet. If he puts as much effort and thought into being an All-American tackle as he does into selecting the perfect school, then he will be another Orlando Pace. It is best to let him describe it. Otherwise, the writer will take over and start dropping words like “epic” and “Taj Mahal” and “ninth wonder of the world” type stuff. At a minimum, the man is set up for a NIL deal with Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets.

“I have like this spreadsheet,” he said. “In this spreadsheet, are all the categories that I am really looking at when trying to consider a school. There’s my own little manipulation thing in there where I can pick and choose with schools.” If we’re being honest, calling it a spreadsheet is like calling a Telsa a car that gets good gas mileage. “It is called The All-Schools Comparision Matrix,” Westphal said. Fletcher is Neo. He wanted the red pill with this process to study exactly what the inner workings of big-time college programs are all about. The categories on his database will include the following: Coaches

Education program

Housing

Location

Stability

Transfer portal

Liveability

NIL

Energy

Can he start there?

Wins

Parent rating

Facilities If a school plays in an NFL stadium, that is a bonus. If there is a school that has a lot of online hype from a large social media following, he will goose one of those values up to reflect that.