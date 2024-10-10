clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

CJ Wiley: Priority WR target remains committed to FSU, but still hears …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 WR and the No. 110 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
Jae Lamar: New Georgia football RB offer calls UGA his ‘dream team’ after …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Jae Lamar. He’s not rated by any of the national services yet. That will surely change. He just …
Jeff Sentell
Kevin Wynn: Prized in-state DL says Georgia football “maybe” has a chance …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Greene County DL Kevin Wynn. He ranks as the nation’s No. 21 DL and the No. 162 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Stephon Shivers: What’s story behind behind the 3-star DL commit’s latest …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star DL Stephon Shivers up in Tennessee. He ranks as the nation’s No. 58 DL and the No. 519 …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star Peach State RB Ousmane Kromah commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football releases first availability report before …

Connor Riley
Colbie Young suspended indefinitely by Georgia football

Connor Riley
CJ Wiley: Priority WR target remains committed to FSU, but still …

Jeff Sentell
How Colbie Young suspension impacts Georgia football offense

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: The biggest difference between Mike Bobo …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment