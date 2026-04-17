This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the confirmed recruiting visitors in town for G-Day on Saturday.

Georgia expects to host its two-highest-rated 2027 commits in town on Saturday for G-Day. That’s 5-star RB Kemon Spell and 5-star CB Donte’ Wright.

Spell stands as the most committed prospect in the 2027 class. The nation’s No. 1 RB has not visited any other schools since he committed to UGA in early February.

Wright, the nation’s No. 2 CB prospect, would be on the other end of that stability scale. The California native is the one UGA commit who’s most talked about being pried away from the Dawgs by either Oregon or Miami.

The fact that both will be in Athens on Saturday is a boon for the G-Day guest list. The more the Dawgs can keep Wright coming back to Athens, the better they can play defense on all those flip attempts.

It was not assumed that Wright would make the trip this weekend.

Kellan Hall, a 5-star 2028 DL out in Kentucky, will be the other 5-star in the West End Zone stands. Hall, who’s known by everyone in his circle as “Big Dawg,” will be back after an impactful visit for a home game last fall.

He’s seen a lot of schools of late, but wanted to get back to UGA.

“Great opportunity for me to get a better feel for their schemes and how they teach certain concepts,” he told DawgNation. “My spring visits have been all about learning and seeing how the coaches teach. UGA is a school that got my attention early in my recruiting process, so I wanted to prioritize making the trip.”

4-star Prattville (Ala.) DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is another headliner. He’s rated as a safety, but Georgia sees his 6-foot-2 frame, 195 pounds and a skill set for a future UGA corner. Aparicio-Bailey is one of UGA’s alpha priorities in the 2027 class.

He’s the top-rated prospect on the board right now on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” recruiting program. This will be his second straight G-Day visit.

“I’ll be more comfortable at the place,” he said. “Last year, when I went, I was new and building relationships. Now I’m just going in there knowing that I have all the relationships with the coaches. I’ve seen everything from Georgia. Just going there and spending time and seeing the atmosphere and culture in the stadium. I will be enjoying my time there.”

Aparicio-Bailey will have most of his family in tow, including his baby brother and younger sister.

“Everybody is coming,” he said.

Georgia is hosting a pair of OL targets on official visits this weekend. Those have already begun. Virginia 4-star OL Carter Jones was already in Athens this morning. He broke down what he’s looking for in the OV with DawgNation this week.

DawgNation also wrote about Colorado 3-star IOL Reis Russell and his unique connection to the program earlier this week.

A few other names pop off the visitor’s list DawgNation has confirmed for G-Day. We’ll tally those with a few quick-hit nuggets:

4-star North Carolina TE Jaxon Dollar has been trending higher and higher for the Dawgs as of late. Dollar is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 TE and the No. 36 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite. Dollar’s presence in Athens stands as one of the key visits of the weekend for the program.

4-star Ohio LB Brayton Feister just picked up an offer from UGA last month. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder has clocked a 4.55 in the 40 and can bench press 455 pounds. His 605-pound squat also jumps off the page. He had 133 tackles, 39 TFLs and 13 sacks as a junior. He also ran for 1,098 yards and another 17 TDs on offense. He’s the nation’s No. 10 LB and No. 137 overall recruit for the Rivals Industry Ranking.

4-star Prince Avenue Christian RB Andrew Beard will be back in town. Beard just visited UGA last week but is enthusiastic to return for his third G-Day game. Despite the fact that the Bulldogs already have a pair of RB commits in this class, he recently told DawgNation that the program remains a top contender for him. UGA is still in the mix with Clemson, Florida and Tennessee. He’s the nation’s No. 151 overall prospect for 2027.

Georgia’s quest to try and nail down a 2027 QB continues this week with a visit from Texas 4-star Colton Nussmeier. He’s the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. His father, Doug, is a longtime SEC and NFL coaching vet. He’s currently the QBs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Colton ranks as the nation’s No. 15 QB prospect and No. 171 overall recruit for 2027.

Check out the full DawgNation lists of ranked recruits below. There will also be dozens of unranked Class of 2029, 2030 and also at least one 2031 recruit expected in Athens as an invited UGA recruiting guest on Saturday.

Official visitors

Player Rankings Resides Status 4-star Carter Jones No. 21 OT/No. 411 overall Poquoson, Va. Undecided 3-star Reis Russell No. 55 IOL/No. 891 Littleton, Colo. Undecided

Unofficial visitors

Ranking Resides Status 5-star Kemon Spell No. 1 RB/No. 6 McKeesport, Pa. UGA 5-star Kellan Hall (2028) No. 2 DL/No. 11 Louisville, Ky. Open 5-star Donte’ Wright No. 2 CB/No. 11 Long Beach, Cali. UGA 4-star Kasi Currie No. 4 DL/No. 48 Chatsworth, Cali. Open 4-star Jaxon Dollar No. 2 TE/No. 36 Denver, NC Open 4-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey No. 9 S/No. 120 Prattville, Ala. Open 4-star Kenneth Simon II No. 9 LB/No. 130 Brentwood, Tenn. Open 4-star Braylan Feister No. 7 ATH/No. 132 Akron, Ohio Open 4-star Andrew Beard No. 9 RB/No. 151 Bogart, Ga. Open 4-star Colton Nussmeier No. 15 QB/No. 171 Flower Mound, Tex. Open 4-star WR Deshawn Hall No. 25 WR/No. 204 Prattville, Ala. Open 4-star Koehn Dial (2028) No. 16 OT/No. 232 Franklin, Tenn. Open 4-star Tyler Boyd (2028) No. 23 CB/No. 235 Carrollton, Ga. Open 4-star Nick Carroll (2028) No. 11 ATH/No. 241 Lyons, Ga. Open 4-star CJ Craig-James (2028) No. 13 S/No. 243 Birmingham, Ala. Open 4-star Shamar Evans (2028) No. 23 LB/No. 275 Rushton, La. Open 4-star Asa Wall (2028) No. 14 TE/No. 322 Milledgeville, Ga. UGA 4-star JJ Brown No. 29 OT/No. 354 Lilburn, Ga. Open 3-star Miller Westfield No. 33 OT/No. 368 Roswell, Ga. Open 3-star Success Nwabude No. 36 EDGE/No. 426 Athens, Ga. Open 3-star Adriel Rojas No. 41 EDGE/ No. 439 Cumming, Ga. Open 3-star Jordan McKinley (2028) No. 16 TE/No. 461 Wilmette, Ill. Open 3-star Cameron Hurts (2028) No. 88 WR/No. 488 Buford, Ga. Open 3-star Elijah Cox No. 40 EDGE/No. 491 Atlanta, Ga. Open 3-star Kareem Palmer No. 39 LB/No. 491 Lyons, Ga. Open 3-star Noah Parker No. 52 RB/No. 605 Montezuma, Ga. Open 3-star Darrius White No. 69 CB/No. 682 Fairburn, Ga. Open 3-star Braylin Mills No. 66 OT/No. 718 Warner Robins, Ga. Open 3-star Jaxon Holly No. 61 EDGE/736 Alpharetta, Ga. Open 3-star Kailib Dillard No. 80 S/No. 783 Tulsa, Okla. Open 3-star Jaiden Thompson No. 63 OT/No. 781 Rockmart, Ga. Open 3-star Rashaad Silver No. 96 S/No. 945 Decatur, Ga. Open 3-star John Amofah Jr. No. 137 DL/1264 Atlanta, Ga. Georgia State

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below