Georgia football recruiting: Who’s in town to see the back-to-back national champions on G-Day?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares an updated and real-time G-Day guest list for DawgNation. The ‘Dawgs play their annual spring intrasquad scrimmage today at 4 PM on ESPN2. ========================================== The back-to-back national champions are back in Sanford Stadium this afternoon for G-Day.

Before we forget, this is also a chance to see the remaining 2023 signees that did not enroll back in January. There will be another eight members of the 2023 class that will arrive in late May or early June to join the team. That will give the ‘Dawgs more depth with three OLs, three DBs, another LB and a new freshman kicker inbound. While some names have come off and on the board this week in terms of RSVPs, this is the most accurate guest list that DawgNation has been to independently confirm over the last 24 hours. There are going to be at least five prospects with a 5-star rating in town to check out the ‘Dawgs and what their 2023 roster is going to look like.

We’ll cover the expected visits by classes below. All rankings used are taken from the 247Sports Composite standard. 5-star safety KJ Bolden is one of the biggest names in town today. He’s probably seen the ‘Dawgs at least 10 times by now during his recruitment. The rising senior at Buford has been one of the top players in his class for the last two years. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Georgia football G-Day visitors: Class of 2024 The guest list for the 2024 class is sure DB-heavy at the top with core commitments Ellis Robinson IV and Peyton Woodyard. Robinson is the highest-rated commitment in the 2024 cycle for the ‘Dawgs. Georgia, with its 12 commitments, continues to have a tight grip on the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for both the 247Sports Team Composite and the On3.com Industry Ranking.