Georgia football recruiting: What we are hearing so far after another stout visit weekend in Athens
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia football recruiting after another big weekend of official visits in Athens.
==========================================
If there were a few overlying or overarching statements to employ here to describe the pulse of what Georgia’s weekend visitors were like I’d use the following:
“Connection.”
“Life besides football.”
“Spots are filling up.”
“Get on this train or have to try to stop this train.”
The back-to-back national champions hosted another 13 official visitors this weekend. The group comprised a core of six commitments plus at least one commitment (Colton Heinrich) that showed up to be a part of another memorable weekend.
There was another key uncommitted target (4-star RB Nate Frazier) that I feel what happens with his recruitment will turn out to be vital in terms of assessing the overall success of the weekend.
Here are just a few of the many things that I’ve learned from the weekend official visitors so far.
- No. 1 class. If any other program in the nation even makes this one close, then I will be very impressed. They will play Georgia in a big playoff game or two in 2025 or 2026
- Dylan Raiola is that guy in the 2024 class. That said, there’s a lot of juice around 4-star QB commit Ryan Puglisi as well. The recruits I’ve talked to about Puglisi said he makes a strong impression on them as well. He continues to stack up the respect from his future teammates in this class. The fact that he is drawn to the competition in Athens when he has every reason not to be is a story that everyone can’t help but respect. The velocity he has on his throws can also not be understated. He’s a great athlete as well. Not just a big arm.
- Georgia now quizzes these prospects when they are in town for their big official visit. The ‘Dawgs want to gauge just how sincere their interest is in becoming a part of the program. Kirby Smart asks them to rate their priorities when considering Georgia. That’s during their one-on-one meeting with Smart. They want to find players that value connection with their teammates and coaching staff.
- NIL is here and there’s nothing they can do about it. The UGA staff understands it when some prospects come in and express an interest there. It is the new world. But that just better not be the main appeal of becoming a ‘Dawg. If it is, then both parties should probably look elsewhere. It is just not likely going to work out down the road.
- A lot of the guys in town this weekend had never had a real discussion about the NIL piece at Georgia until this official visit. That’s what the program is looking for. Get down the road a good way first before the thought of that really becomes a major part of the attraction to playing in Athens.
- They want players that are interested in winning championships, too. That’s a key piece. The hardest part for them is now that prospect who expresses a strong desire to play a lot early at Georgia. That’s just awfully hard to do at UGA these days. Especially along the lines of scrimmage.
- The ideal RB class looks to be new commitment and recent Florida flip Chauncey Bowens, 4-star commitment Dwight Phillips and then Frazier. That’s what looks to continue to be the outline for RBs coach Dell McGee. That’s one big “Thunder” back with great speed and then two all-purpose assets that can catch the ball and are true home run hitters.
- The Bowens flip is interesting with the annual rivalry with the Gators. He is the big physical back that the ‘Dawgs always seek in now at least every two classes. But there’s another perspective here that continues to stay with me. Bowens made that flip in the middle of the recruit photo session on Friday night. He asked for the microphone from Director of Recruiting David Cooper to make a special announcement. When he did, the room went wild. Bowens went from the fifth-highest-rated member of the Florida class to the 12th-highest-ranking recruit in the UGA class.
- I want to extend that last point a little further. Bowens will likely be somewhere around the 20th-highest-rated recruit in the working final class projection I have in my mind. That’s when all is said and done. He is the nation’s No. 202 overall recruit (247Sports Composite) for this cycle. It is not a very big leap[ at all to project that Georgia will easily have the nation’s top class this cycle and the highest-scoring class on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings in program history under Smart.
- The thought of adding 5-star WR Mike Matthews to the class needed a huge bounce this weekend. While the weekend visit was good, from what I have heard it did not seem like the ‘Dawgs got the bounce they needed.
- While everyone will focus on the visit from longtime priority 5-star target Eddrick Houston, I think the ‘Dawgs came out of the weekend in better shape for 4-star New Jersey DL Jordan Thomas. It doesn’t sound like the thought of Houston choosing Georgia is much better today than it was last Thursday. And that’s what needed to happen this weekend for that official visit to be deemed a success.
- The ideal OL number for this class looks to be five for the 2024 class. There are already two public commitments and one silent commitment.
- On the topic of silent commitments, I do think there are several already in this 2024 class. That said, I don’t think the modern interpretation of the 2024 prospect fits what DawgNation readers and recruitniks are used to. It is more about preserving a spot in this class. Because those spots are indeed filling up.
- There are a growing number of major UGA targets still going through the motions of their recruiting process and taking their officials. Yet they have already told the ‘Dawgs to hold a spot for them in this class at their position. The Bulldogs won’t hold that spot forever, but it seems like mid-to-late July is a sweet spot for them to do just that.
- I think that both 4-star North Carolina OT Ethan Calloway and 4-star OT Fletcher Westphal remain names to keep on the radar for the rest of this cycle. The other names to monitor will be 4-star OT Brandon Baker and 4-star OT Marques Easley. Easley has already taken his OV to UGA this month. Baker will come in on June 23. Georgia will also host 4-star OTs Nyier Daniels (New Jersey) and Jonathan Daniels (Florida) this upcoming weekend.
- It sure sounds like line coach Stacy Searels is from the Todd Hartley School of trying to secure their entire recruiting class before August 1 rolls around. That’s a growing trend among the staff here.
- Not everyone is going to choose Georgia. Despite overwhelming reasons to do so. The Bulldogs are also cut-to-the-chase honest with these prospects. UGA isn’t for everyone. Especially not every 5-star or top-10 prospect at their position. They tell their officials that “Georgia is going to suck” at times because of the grind it takes to stand out at such a loaded program.
- The current members of the team host these potential ‘Dawgs on their officials. They share the same message. Part of being a ‘Dawg is finding a way to not only embrace those hard times but to find a way to love it.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Georgia football recruiting: Four weekend officials to focus on
Let’s do the quick math. There were 13 officials in town over the weekend and six of those recruits were already committed targets.
That leaves eight “targets” to focus on. It feels right to spotlight four of those recruiting battles right now. I think these guys not only had a great time this weekend, but I’d continue to prioritize the day-to-day and week-to-week of these recruitments as players that I could see eventually choosing Georgia.
5-star safety KJ Bolden
The 14th approximate visit to UGA continues to move the dial for Bolden. He’s been a major target in this class for some time and it has always felt like the ‘Dawgs were going to be a major player. Bolden has even said as much. He’s been recruited daily by 5-star QB commitment Dylan Raiola, among other members of this year’s class and the staff in Athens.
It seems obvious here to note that one did not need to have been covering UGA recruiting since 2015 to figure out that the ‘Dawgs have something cooking here with Bowens and Frazier to finish out the 2024 RB haul.
He has big upcoming official visits to Alabama and Oregon on the horizon. Those two schools plus USC look to be the main contenders here for Frazier along with the Bulldogs.
4-star EDGE Jordan Ross
Ross is a potential target in this class that I don’t think gets talked about enough. He plays for a Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) program that is a stone’s throw away from Birmingham and within 35-40 miles of Tuscaloosa.
Ross has said to me a couple of times that he’s not bound to stay in-state and his official visits reflect that. He’s already seen Florida and will now see Tennessee and Texas later this month. There is nothing set so far with either Auburn or Alabama.
He’s rated as a 4-star EDGE on the 247Sports Composite, but his pure 247Sports rating has him as a 5-star and the nation’s No. 12 overall recruit. On3.com also has Ross among the nation’s top 30 recruits
This was a strong visit here for both parties. Ross could be that likely “Wolfpack” target here in this class for assistant coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. It won’t be easy in this class with the top-rated EDGE targets in this class.
That’s because Georgia returns former 5-star Marvin Jones Jr. back from injury this fall and the ‘Dawg just signed three All-American EDGE prospects in the 2023 class in Gabe Harris, Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson.
The 5-star Dylan Stewart took his OV earlier this month and I don’t see him signing with Georgia. Ross would be an incredible pull in this class if he signs. He told me that the camp staff told him he clocked his 40 in the 4.3s this year at the Atlanta Under Armour regional.
4-star DT Jordan Thomas
Put this talented young man from New Jersey on the list of ideal defensive line targets for Georgia in this class. He’s “only” rated as the No. 106 overall recruit for this class on the 247Sports Composite.
He’s the No. 1 player in New Jersey for the 2024 class and this could be yet another instance where the Bulldogs sign the top-rated player from one of the 50 states or another continent under Kirby Smart.
Thomas gave home state Rutgers his first official. He’s now set to go see Michigan and South Carolina over the next two weeks.
The ‘Dawgs have long been held in high regard for Thomas. He told me that he thought Georgia was a ‘D-line factory’ earlier this year.
Thomas has two things that are priorities for him in finding the right school.
“Definitely the relationship with players and coaches,” he said back in May.
Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown, who used to be an assistant at Rutgers, has been a key relationship for the ‘Dawgs in this recruitment. He’s also a native of that area.
“It’s important,” Thomas said of that relationship in the past. “Always good getting that [New] Jersey love.”
The same can be said for defensive line coach Tray Scott. Scott has When asked to share what the ‘Dawgs see in his game, he was quick with a reply.
“They like that I’m an explosive player for my weight and that I could bend,” he said.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
That just about covers the major talking points coming out of this weekend.
If I wanted to add a fifth name, it would be between the two offensive tackles that were in town this weekend in 4-star OT Ethan Calloway and 4-star OT Fletcher Westphal.
There is a good buzz coming out of both of those visits so far today.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)