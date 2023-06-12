Georgia football recruiting: What we are hearing so far after another stout visit weekend in Athens

If there were a few overlying or overarching statements to employ here to describe the pulse of what Georgia’s weekend visitors were like I’d use the following:

There was another key uncommitted target (4-star RB Nate Frazier) that I feel what happens with his recruitment will turn out to be vital in terms of assessing the overall success of the weekend.

The back-to-back national champions hosted another 13 official visitors this weekend. The group comprised a core of six commitments plus at least one commitment (Colton Heinrich) that showed up to be a part of another memorable weekend.

“Get on this train or have to try to stop this train.”

The 14th approximate visit to UGA continues to move the dial for Bolden. He’s been a major target in this class for some time and it has always felt like the ‘Dawgs were going to be a major player. Bolden has even said as much. He’s been recruited daily by 5-star QB commitment Dylan Raiola, among other members of this year’s class and the staff in Athens.

That leaves eight “targets” to focus on. It feels right to spotlight four of those recruiting battles right now. I think these guys not only had a great time this weekend, but I’d continue to prioritize the day-to-day and week-to-week of these recruitments as players that I could see eventually choosing Georgia.

Let’s do the quick math. There were 13 officials in town over the weekend and six of those recruits were already committed targets.

Here are just a few of the many things that I’ve learned from the weekend official visitors so far.

It seems obvious here to note that one did not need to have been covering UGA recruiting since 2015 to figure out that the ‘Dawgs have something cooking here with Bowens and Frazier to finish out the 2024 RB haul.

He has big upcoming official visits to Alabama and Oregon on the horizon. Those two schools plus USC look to be the main contenders here for Frazier along with the Bulldogs.

4-star EDGE Jordan Ross

Ross is a potential target in this class that I don’t think gets talked about enough. He plays for a Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) program that is a stone’s throw away from Birmingham and within 35-40 miles of Tuscaloosa.

Ross has said to me a couple of times that he’s not bound to stay in-state and his official visits reflect that. He’s already seen Florida and will now see Tennessee and Texas later this month. There is nothing set so far with either Auburn or Alabama.

He’s rated as a 4-star EDGE on the 247Sports Composite, but his pure 247Sports rating has him as a 5-star and the nation’s No. 12 overall recruit. On3.com also has Ross among the nation’s top 30 recruits

This was a strong visit here for both parties. Ross could be that likely “Wolfpack” target here in this class for assistant coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. It won’t be easy in this class with the top-rated EDGE targets in this class.

That’s because Georgia returns former 5-star Marvin Jones Jr. back from injury this fall and the ‘Dawg just signed three All-American EDGE prospects in the 2023 class in Gabe Harris, Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson.

The 5-star Dylan Stewart took his OV earlier this month and I don’t see him signing with Georgia. Ross would be an incredible pull in this class if he signs. He told me that the camp staff told him he clocked his 40 in the 4.3s this year at the Atlanta Under Armour regional.

4-star DT Jordan Thomas

Put this talented young man from New Jersey on the list of ideal defensive line targets for Georgia in this class. He’s “only” rated as the No. 106 overall recruit for this class on the 247Sports Composite.

He’s the No. 1 player in New Jersey for the 2024 class and this could be yet another instance where the Bulldogs sign the top-rated player from one of the 50 states or another continent under Kirby Smart.

Thomas gave home state Rutgers his first official. He’s now set to go see Michigan and South Carolina over the next two weeks.

The ‘Dawgs have long been held in high regard for Thomas. He told me that he thought Georgia was a ‘D-line factory’ earlier this year.

Thomas has two things that are priorities for him in finding the right school.

“Definitely the relationship with players and coaches,” he said back in May.

Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown, who used to be an assistant at Rutgers, has been a key relationship for the ‘Dawgs in this recruitment. He’s also a native of that area.

“It’s important,” Thomas said of that relationship in the past. “Always good getting that [New] Jersey love.”

The same can be said for defensive line coach Tray Scott. Scott has When asked to share what the ‘Dawgs see in his game, he was quick with a reply.

“They like that I’m an explosive player for my weight and that I could bend,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

That just about covers the major talking points coming out of this weekend.

If I wanted to add a fifth name, it would be between the two offensive tackles that were in town this weekend in 4-star OT Ethan Calloway and 4-star OT Fletcher Westphal.

There is a good buzz coming out of both of those visits so far today.

