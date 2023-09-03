Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? This rep shares a chronicle of the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s season-opener 48-7 win against UT-Martin.
Dylan Raiola takes care of his guys. The connection between Kirby Smart and the recruits on the way is real.
The same goes for the connection between the current team and the next wave of Bulldog commits in the 2024 classes.
This year’s top-ranked recruiting class is not just where they are now and heading to play for the ‘Dawgs because they are supremely talented football players. They are also students of the game.
All-American TE Jaden Reddell looks like a muscled-up version of the current Georgia tight end room. DT commit Justin Greene likes to wear his sunglasses right before night.
All-American CB commit Demello Jones seemingly has a smile for everyone.
That’s just a handful of the things DawgNation learned while the ‘Dawgs hosted a small group (by DawgNation standards) of recruits for the 48-7 win on Saturday against UT-Martin.
DawgNation has a gallery of all the stars on hand from that game. But we also have a few details to share to show this is not just an average photo chronicle of the future life’s blood of Georgia football.
That means it is story time and picture time. Let’s start with Mr. Raiola and some agua.
Dylan Raiola: The 5-star QB at the center of it all
5-star 2024 QB commitment Dylan Raiola was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
Class of 2024 Georgia commitments Dylan Raiola (left) and Colton Heinrich (right) were at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
The 5-star QB commitment seems to just get it. We’ve heard (and shared the stories here) about how he’s more than a golden arm. He cares about his guys. The way he won over his Buford High team with his unique locker room way and work ethic stood out.
I saw something from Raiola on Saturday that I can’t recall ever seeing from a Georgia commitment before. Especially not a 5-star or a QB commitment.
The UGA recruiting staff had seats in the front row for some of the 2024 core commits and their families. It wound up with Daniel Calhoun, Dylan Raiola and Colton Heinrich sitting side-by-side in the west end zone stands. Cartersville OL Malachi Toliver was right above them.
When Raiola was getting ready to sit down, he did a quick U-turn and went back up to the recruiting lounge. The 5-star came down with his hands full of bottled water. He kept one for himself and then shared the rest with Calhoun, Heinrich and Toliver.
When asked about it on Sunday, Raiola had a simple reply.
“Gotta take care of them,” Raiola told DawgNation.
He’s also smart. Raiola was making sure that two of the guys who would one day keep him upright were good. Then they all started laughing.
Like a lot.
“Daniel and I had some great laughs,” Raiola said after the game.
5-star QB commitment Dylan Raiola was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
Class of 2024 UGA commitments Daniel Calhoun (Left) and Dylan Raiola (right) were at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
Yet there was a moment in the game when the good times gave way to examination. It was late in the fourth quarter and the ‘Dawgs were driving.
It was like the school bell rang. Those young men were all locked in on what was taking place on the field. They weren’t the sort to always be on their phone like most teenagers these days.
Georgia commitments Daniel Calhoun, Dylan Raiola and Malachi Toliver all check out the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
As for Raiola, he was beyond thrilled to be back in Athens for a game. It was his first game as a UGA commitment and his first gameday experience inside Sanford Stadium since the Kentucky game in October of 2021.
“It was special,” To be back in that stadium with DawgNation was crazy. The way the fans showed up for the team and how much love they showed out for Georgia. Georgia is a special place.”
There’s a good bit of perspective that comes with attending so many UGA football home games and keeping tabs on what the recruits think and how things go.
I’d never seen a gesture quite like the one made by Raiola on Saturday. So simple and yet it goes a long way.
That’s not the only thing I had never seen before. I want you to take a look at this picture. That’s big Calhoun of Walton High. He’s rated as an OT, but I think he will have a sublime future in Athens at guard. Likely right guard.
He was sitting in a row by himself while the players were walking back to the locker room after pregame. What happened next was just about every UGA player came by and dapped him up or said hello to Calhoun.
4-star 2024 OL commitment Daniel Calhoun was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
Offensive line. Defensive line. Skill guys.
I’d seen snippets of that before with North Carolina guys and Jalon Walker when he was a visiting commit in the stands. I remember some DBs doing that with both Richard LeCounte III and Malaki Starks when they were still high school recruits.
He got a lot of love from the offensive line. That’s largely the guys who hosted him and recruited him to join the program over the last three years he has been a priority OL target for the ‘Dawgs.
Big Micah Morris practically swallowed him up on Saturday. Calhoun then returned the love by cradling his red helmet and giving it a slap or two.
4-star OL commitment Daniel Cahoun was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
The Calhoun appreciation moments were done there. When Kirby Smart finished his pregame radio interview with DJ Shockley and the Bulldog Radio Network, he spotted Calhoun’s family in the stands.
It was then time for hugs.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart greets the father of 4-star OL commitment Daniel Calhoun inside Sanford Stadium.
Vincent Calhoun was also at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
The moment there was genuine. The display of appreciation there went both ways. If one wanted to teleport tat moment to move-in day for the Calhouns when they were dropping him off next January, it would have fit.
It was mutual. The Calhouns were thankful for what Georgia is about to do for their son beginning next season. Smart was appreciative of the commitment the Calhouns have made to UGA by trusting the staff with their son’s future.
That wasn’t the only moment. There was a moment after the game when big Amarius Mims saw the Calhouns up in the stands and more big hugs ensued. If that doesn’t tell one something about the current ‘Dawgs looking out for the next wave and their families, well then I guess I need to get a bigger camera lens.
The parents of 4-star OL Daniel Cahoun received a warm welcome from junior OT Amarius Mims at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
Heinrich committed to UGA back in May and cut off all contact with other schools. He was there for the May scavenger hunt and came back for his official and the annual end-of-summer cookout in late July.
He was there for UT-Martin and he already knows he will be back for the South Carolina game on September 16.
This young man could not be any more committed to the G.
“It was amazing getting to experience a game in Athens,” he said. “It was the first game I’ve ever been to and it definitely did not disappoint. The atmosphere was insane and I can’t wait to be playing in front of that crowd.”
What was his favorite part?
“My favorite part definitely had to be the light show at the start of the fourth quarter,” he said. “It was an amazing experience along with seeing the DawgWalk.”
When he was told the crowd was probably a “6″ or “7″ by Sanford Stadium standards, he was intrigued. He was told the crowd will have even more juice for the Carolina game.
“Then a 10 out of 10 crowd must be absolutely insane because I thought the crowd was really good,” he said.
The Heinrich family has also grown very close with Jaden Reddell and his family. Those will be the next two additions to the TE room in Athens.
Reddell was in Athens on Saturday as well. I can’t help but share the comment that he looks like a walking muscle with hands and speed to burn.
4-star All-American senior TE commitment Jaden Reddell was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
A few other recruiting notes from the UT-Martin guest list
Let’s just go down the reporter’s list of a few notables from Saturday evening in Sanford:
Class of 2026 QB prospect Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis was in town for the game on Saturday. He recently committed to USC but he still had a front-row seat on Saturday with a couple of his Carrollton teammates but I wouldn’t make too much of the visit. USC seems like the move and has been for some time prior to his recent pledge. Lewis didn’t watch the game from the stands for long. If someone told me he left the stands to go find a way to watch the USC game, then the timing would have been just about right.
The biggest undecided recruiting target on hand Saturday had to be Alabama 5-star junior EDGE prospect Zion Grady. Grady plays for Charles Henderson out of Troy and he’s one of the higher-echelon targets for UGA in the class. The ‘Dawgs have been an early standout for Grady so far. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE and the No. 19 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite.
Another good note on Grady is that he stayed plugged into the whole game. He didn’t pull a 5-star act and disconnect and go hang inside the recruiting lounge to watch other games or relax. That’s normally a very good sign to measure Georgia’s chances with a player of his caliber. He’s either really feeling the ‘Dawgs a lot by now or he won’t pass up a chance to watch a college game from about three rows up if he has that option. My feeling here is that is a combo of both.
Class of 2025 commits Tae Harris and Jadon Perlotte were also in town. Perlotte is a name that comes up a lot as he committed to the ‘Dawgs very early in his process. Every big-time Power 5 from Alabama to Auburn to FSU continues to come at him and he’s at least listening to what all those programs have to say. He’s still visiting those schools as well. Raiola certainly hopes to keep Perlotte committed to the G because he knows how much of a difference-maker he is on defense.
Check out the rest of the gallery below. You’ll see Georgia DL commit Justin Greene in shades and a very big smile from All-American CB Demello Jones, among other pics.
Class of 2026 QB prospect Julian Lewis was at Georgia's 48-7 win against UT-Martin on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens, Georgia.
The future 5-star for every service has already committed to USC.
(Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
26 of 26
Class of 2024 Georgia commitments Daniel Calhoun (left) and Dylan Raiola (right) at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
1 of 26
Georgia commitments Daniel Calhoun, Dylan Raiola and Malachi Toliver all check out the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
2 of 26
4-star OL commitment Daniel Cahoun was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
3 of 26
Class of 2024 OL commitment Malachi Toliver was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
4 of 26
4-star All-American senior TE commitment Jaden Reddell was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
5 of 26
4-star 2024 DL commit Justin Greene of Mountainview High School was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
6 of 26
4-star cornerback commitment Demello Jones was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
7 of 26
5-star QB commitment Dylan Raiola was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
8 of 26
4-star 2024 OL commitment Daniel Calhoun was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
9 of 26
4-star 2024 DL commitment Justin Greene was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
10 of 26
5-star 2025 EDGE prospect Zion Grady was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
11 of 26
The parents of 4-star OL Daniel Cahoun received a warm welcome from junior OT Amarius Mims at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
12 of 26
Class of 2024 Georgia TE commit Colton Heinrich was at Georgia's 48-7 win against UT-Martin on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
13 of 26
Georgia coach Kirby Smart greets the father of 4-star OL commitment Daniel Calhoun inside Sanford Stadium.
Vincen Calhoun was also at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
14 of 26
4-star 2025 DL Christian Garrett was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
15 of 26
Class of 2024 UGA commitments Daniel Calhoun (Left) and Dylan Raiola (right) were at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
16 of 26
5-star 2026 QB prospect Julian Lewis was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia.
"Ju Ju" has already made a public commitment to play for USC.
(Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
17 of 26
4-star CB commitment Demello Jones was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
18 of 26
5-star 2025 EDGE Zion Grady was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
19 of 26
5-star 2024 QB commitment Dylan Raiola was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
20 of 26
Class of 2026 QB prospect Dayton Raiola was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia.
Dayton, also a quarterback at Buford High, is the younger brother of 5-star UGA commitment Dylan Raiola.
(Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
21 of 26
Class of 2024 Georgia commitments Dylan Raiola (left) and Colton Heinrich (right) were at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
22 of 26
4-star 2025 LB commitment Jadon Perlotte was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
23 of 26
4-star 2025 LB commitment Jadon Perlotte was at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
24 of 26
All-American TE Jaden Reddell was at Georgia's 48-7 win against UT-Martin on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
25 of 26
Class of 2026 QB prospect Julian Lewis was at Georgia's 48-7 win against UT-Martin on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens, Georgia.
The future 5-star for every service has already committed to USC.
(Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Photographer: Jeff Sentell
26 of 26
Class of 2024 Georgia commitments Daniel Calhoun (left) and Dylan Raiola (right) at the UGA-UT Martin game on Saturday, September 3, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)