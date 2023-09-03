Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? This rep shares a chronicle of the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s season-opener 48-7 win against UT-Martin.

Dylan Raiola takes care of his guys. The connection between Kirby Smart and the recruits on the way is real.

The same goes for the connection between the current team and the next wave of Bulldog commits in the 2024 classes.

This year’s top-ranked recruiting class is not just where they are now and heading to play for the ‘Dawgs because they are supremely talented football players. They are also students of the game.