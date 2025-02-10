clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Carter Luckie: Legacy 4-star DL on UGA’s recruiting push: ‘They are …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Carter Luckie. He’s the nation’s No. 33 DL and No. 252 overall prospect for 2026 on the …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: The 10 things we learned at the 2025 Atlanta Under Armour …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a quick overview of what we learned at the annual Under Armour Atlanta regional camp.
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Why the job of an elite recruiter now means retaining the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares the perspective of several of Georgia’s assistant coaches on just how hard it is to build and maintain an elite …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Travaris Robinson breaks down what Georgia football looks …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares the perspective of what UGA assistant coach Travaris Robinson looks for when scouting the next great UGA safety.
Jeff Sentell
Derrek Cooper: 5-star RB and his mother says it feels like ‘home’ and …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Derrek Cooper. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 ATH and the No. 24 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football podcast: NFL analysts offer surprising commentary …

Brandon Adams
What the Georgia football offense needs from the tight end position …

Connor Riley
Carter Luckie: Legacy 4-star DL on UGA’s recruiting push: ‘They are …

Jeff Sentell
Alex Huntley: South Carolina DT commit will likely give UGA an …

Jeff Sentell
Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s most productive TE in 2024. Todd Hartley …

Connor Riley
