Sentell’s Intel: What’s it like being on the field in the midst of a field storm?
1 of 28
Mississippi fans rush the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) is escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was very concerned for his players in the midst of the moment.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is escorted off of the field after Georgia’s loss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53) and Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) are confronted by a Mississippi fan after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) are escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) is escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was very watchful of his players in the midst of everything.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart makes sure junior CB Daylen Everette is okay in the midst of the swarm.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin.
The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.