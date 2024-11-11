Sentell’s Intel: What’s it like being on the field in the midst of a field storm?

1 of 28
  • Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) is escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was very concerned for his players in the midst of the moment. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is escorted off of the field after Georgia’s loss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53) and Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) are confronted by a Mississippi fan after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) are escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) is escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) is escorted off of the field as Mississippi fans storm the field after Georgia’s loss to Mississippi at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was very watchful of his players in the midst of everything. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. Georgia coach Kirby Smart makes sure junior CB Daylen Everette is okay in the midst of the swarm. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • It was a wild night at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford as Ole Miss took down No. 3 Georgia by a 28-10 margin. The home crowd stormed the field and took down both goalposts. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tavion Wallace: Why Georgia continues to feel “like a second home” to the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Tavion Wallace. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 LB and the No. 111 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Stephon Shivers: The 3-star Tennessee DL formally announces his Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nation’s No. 49 DL and the No. 485 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
CJ Wiley: The newest Georgia football commit breaks down how the Dawgs …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Elite in-state receiver CJ Wiley makes surprise commitment to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Thomas Blackshear: The 4-star Georgia WR commit shares the latest on his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR commitment Thomas Blackshear in Savannah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 WR and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

5 Georgia football parting shots from eye-opening 28-10 loss at Ole …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers following loss to Ole Miss

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What social media had to say after Georgia football suffers second …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ole Miss loss showcases glaring weaknesses in Smart’s 2024 Dawgs

Bill King
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia CFP trajectory takes hit with 28-10 loss to Ole Miss, latest …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment