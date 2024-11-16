This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and the No. 100 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 11 QB and at No. 120 overall.

“An Elite 11 QB commit in the hand is worth two or three in the bush.”

That’s what DawgNation should say today when they see 2025 Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery down on the field at Sanford Stadium.

Sure, the Dawgs will host 5-star senior QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis today. They will also host former 5-star junior QB commit Jared Curtis down from Tennessee today. The 4-star Hawaii QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele will be in Athenstown next weekend for an official visit for the UMass game.

Kamario Taylor, the 4-star Mississippi State commitment with the exciting highlight reel, also just got an offer. The Dawgs are maneuvering to get him on campus soon for an official visit, but it won’t be that easy.

The constant in all that QB talk has been and will remain Montgomery. The 4-star chose UGA back in April after waiting his shot. Georgia had to figure out that the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was the right fit for their 2025 class after feeling things out with Lewis and Missouri commit Matt Zollers.

Montgomery basically knew that UGA was the move from the first time he started visiting UGA when Todd Monken was hosting him as the offensive coordinator.

That type of loyalty doesn’t make enough headlines these days. Especially in flip-hungry news cycle.

For Montgomery, this will also be a much-needed trip. He’s had a trying senior year. Montgomery rambled to his left in the first half of the season opener and didn’t get back up with a healthy knee. His father, Mike, knew it was a major issue as soon as he saw it.

“It was a full ACL,” he said. “It was a meniscus and an MCL, too.”

He’s spent his Friday nights trying to be the best quarterback back in the state of Ohio this season for a 4-7 team that was likely bound to make its deepest playoff run in years with him under center.

The future Bulldog said he thinks about that all the time. Especially while the Friday night losses have been tough to watch as they piled up.

It is no stretch to think Findlay might be 10-1 right now with him back in the pocket all season.

“It sucks,” he said. “Not being able to be able to be out there with my guys. It was really going to be a special year. That was the thought process going into the year. It was going to be a really fun and special senior year. I mean it sucks that I can’t be out there with my guys for one last year. But I’m doing everything I can on the sidelines to. help the young buck that’s back at quarterback right now.”

“Helping out as much as I can. Just after every drive and every possession. He’s coming right to me and I’m on the iPad with him just telling him what I see and make adjustments with him trying to help him as much as I can. That’s really what I have been doing on Friday nights.”

That’s ironic. That’s what Montgomery’s first year at UGA will be like. He’ll be on the sidelines with his eyes probing the field and the defensive coverage.

“I knew I was most likely going to redshirt anyways but especially with this injury it is obviously a no-brainer to redshit. I knew that was probably going to be the case. Obviously, it is pretty freaking hard starting as a true freshman in the SEC. Let alone at a school like Georgia.”

Montgomery showed a lot of maturity and what he was signing up for when he said “for the next three to five years” he would be a Bulldog. He even brought out a Bulldog to seal the moment in his commitment ceremony.

The nation’s No. 100 overall prospect suffered the injury back on August 23. He had his surgery on September 12. He’s about nine weeks out.

The Ohio native will enroll early in December and start classes in January.

He won’t be full go for spring practice, but he should be able to get some reps. That rehab is progressing along nicely.

“Honestly, I don’t know exactly when I’ll be able to throw but I’ll be able to throw here in maybe a month or two. I’ll be able to do everything in spring ball. Maybe just not the live 11-on-11 stuff. I mean you are not going to get hit anyways as a quarterback in practice but just to be safe so no one lands on my leg or anything like that. But I should be able to do pretty much everything else.”

He’ll be able to do play polish, individual drills and throw on the move.

Montgomery is an overacheiver and perfectionist in everything. He’s an incredible competitor and takes that approach to his rehab.

“Ryan is annoyingly good at everything,” his mother Chrissy Montgomery told Sports Stars of Tomorrow this fall. “Have you ever met somebody that they try something and they are good at and they just beat you and they’ve been doing it your whole life?”

The 4-star shot a 78 on a tough course at the local country club. That’s a good score for a high senior senior, but he did that at the age of 12.

“I’m attacking [the rehab] every day,” Montgomery said. “I’m the type of person that when I get fixated on something that’s the only thing I am thinking about.”

“Just trying to get back as soon as possible. My goal was to be back 100 percent by spring ball. Obviously that’s going to be a hefty goal. Especially with meniscus and MCL being in the injury as well so definitley a hefty goal but I’m going to keep striving for that and do everything I can to have a slight chance maybe back fully for spring ball.”

Montgomery is in town today, but also plans to be back for the Georgia Tech game.

“Obviously, it is not really smart to travel and do everything quite yet,” he said in late October. “But by November I should be able to do all things without too much hesitation or too much caution.”

When the injury happened, it was a “fluke” thing to him. He actually stayed in the game or one more rep.

“I popped up and it wasn’t necessarily painful,” he said. “It was just when I took a step, I just felt a love of movement in my knee. Almost like jelly. Something was up. I pretty much knew that I was, yeah, like toast and would be out for a while. I obviously didn’t know what the injury was but I had a good feeling it was something really major.”

4-star QB Ryan Montgomery was set to make his college decision on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. His choice came down to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. (DawgNation photo edit) Photographer: Cayce Dunn 33 of 33

4-star Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery is Georgia's commitment at that position for the Class of 2025. The Findlay High School QB participated in the annual Elite 11 quarterback competition for top prospects at Mira Costa High School in Redondo Beach, California from June 18-June 20, 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 1 of 33

4-star QB commitmet Ryan Montgomery asserted himself as one of the nation's top prospects at his position this week at the Elite 11 finals held in Redondo Beach, California. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 29 of 33

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

What does Ryan Montgomery think of the 2024 season in Athens?

Georgia has had its highs and lows so far this fall. Montgomery has been plugged in watching it all. He’s paid a lot of attention to QB1 Carson Beck this season.

“I loved it,” he said of the Texas game. “Obviously coming off a tough loss to Alabama. I still think we should have still won that game the way they came back. It just showed their resilience and especially to see Carson. To see the amount of composure he has and the rest of the team and also just the amount of freedom he has at the line of scrimmage. Just making line calls. Checking the ID which is ID-ing the Mike [linebacker] and doing all that. I really think I have a similar [capacity] and I want to have all of those. I want to be able to do all of that.”

“He just has great composure. I mean [Carson] threw three interceptions in that Alabama game and he was still slinging the rock. It didn’t matter to him. He just kept playing. That is going to happen so I just really loved that and just the fact that everyone keeps competing and the standard is still the standard at Georgia.”

He’s noticed the drops. It was interesting to hear the viewpoint of another Elite 11 QB and what goes through a guy’s mind when that keeps happening.

“When drops start happening you start to second guess yourself,” he said. “That’s kind of the nature of it, but you’ve got to keep trusting in yourself and more importantly keep trusting in your teammates. I think that’s what he did and he just went right back to the guys and they made plays for him. That’s just one of the most important parts of playing quarterback. You can’t let it get in your head at all. Just go to the next play. No matter what.”

Montgomery’s mindset and outlook is an ideal fit in Athens. If that was clear by that answer, he made it crystal clear by sharing his thoughts of seeing Georgia try to add another high school QB to the 2025 class.

That could also include another college QB out of the transfer portal.

“I understand it is a business,” he said. “I totally understand that and I really don’t have any problem with that. I understand that it sucks but I might be out for spring ball. I understand that they need an extra arm. They can bring in whoever they want. It is not going to affect me whatsoever. I know they just offered Jaron from Hawaii and I actually talked to him a lot at the Elite 11.”

“I talked to him after I saw that he got offered and I said ‘If you have any questions bro just let me know’ and they can bring in who ever they want. It is just going to make me better and the rest of the room better. That’s really one of the reasons why I am going to Georgia. I just want to compete against the best every day and push others and have others push me to be better.”

Sagopolutele won the “Rail Shot Challenge” at the Elite 11. It was impressive watching him go back-and-forth matching big arm throws with the current starting QB of the Oregon Ducks.

“Oh yeah the hose,” Montgomery said. “It was fun to watch. That was super fun. [Oregon QB] Dillon Gabriel and him were going at it at that rail shot. They both hit like eight or nine in a row. It was just really cool to see. It was almost like I was in awe. He has a cannon and a hose and it was fun to watch.”

He’s been smart about his rehab. He doesn’t want any setbacks about this injury even those he is a “go go go person” when it comes to getting better.

What he’s doing now is filling his knowledge base with the UGA offense.

“I’ve been really attacking the playbook and the mental aspect of the game,” he said. “Really hard. I’ve started to become familiar with a lot of the [UGA] formations and shifts and motions and just getting started with that. Just try to get ahead of the game mentally so I really don’t have to think about much in those QB meetings. I’m really taking in all the information and not have to really think about where is the ‘Z’ receiver in this formation and all that kind of stuff.”

“I want to have all that down in the back of my mind and just be prepared as I can for when I get there in January.”

Montgomery said the Dawgs have been in close contact and “in full support” of his rehab coming back from that major knee injury.

“They have told me multiple times this is just the beginning for you,” Montgomery said. “You are going to come back better than ever and they are obviously going to take care of me once I get down there. I know I am in great hands.”

He’s also been watching all those highlights of 5-star receiver commit Talyn Taylor this fall.

“Dude, he’s a playmaker,” Montgomery said. “It is ridiculous. That’s another reason why I can’t wait to get down there in January. Just to be able to throw to kids like that and just play against the best and be around players that are the best. I’m super excited.”

