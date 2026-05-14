This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Peter Borque. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 QB and the No. 82 overall prospect for both the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Tabor Academy head coach Jeff Moore has set himself up for quite the day today. Moore will wake up and head to the hospital for the delivery of his third child. It will be the third daughter for the Moore family.

After that, he hopes to be back in time to see Tabor quarterback Peter Bourque make a long-awaited college commitment, likely between Georgia and Virginia Tech. Penn State has been mentioned off and on during this process, but it appears that the school is now focused on another QB this cycle.

That’s why the decision from Bourque isn’t expected to come until the afternoon. The approximation Moore shared was sometime after 3 p.m, but that was not certain.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound rising senior is the highest-rated QB for the 2027 class that has yet to make his college commitment. What is he looking for between those options?

Bourque has made that clear to those who know him well.

“I want to play for a winning program,” he said on the Off-Platform podcast back in March. “A program whose goal is to win the national championship. I think that’s a lot of the schools out there. I also want to be developed. That’s probably the biggest thing for me. Probably like a lot of kids, my goal is to play in the NFL. It all starts with development.”

Moore, who’s had a hand in helping shape Bourque’s career on the field and on the trail, had his own view on the foundation of his college decision.

“I think, one, it is having a place where he thinks they have got a real plan for him,” Moore said. “Not to say that any of these schools do not. But a place where he truly believes in the plan or truly believes in the development of being a quarterback, there, and also just the relationships. I think that’s really important for Pete.”

“Just being in a place where he really fits in and he feels like he can really grow as a player and a person and then a place where he thinks they are going to be winners. I think all of these schools that he is looking at are going to be winners. To be super blunt.”

Bourque’s junior year highlights are found below.

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

Georgia hosted a talented offensive trio for unofficial visits over the weekend. From left to right, 5-star RB commit Kemon Spell, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, 4-star WR Khalil Taylor and 4-star QB Peter Bourque are all smiles in Athens. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Peter Bourque: Five things for DawgNation to know

Bourque was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Massachusetts after his junior season. He did so after leading his team to a league championship and putting up a sterling dual-threat stat line.

He completed 63 percent of his throws for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns. That was while averaging 10.8 yards per attempt. He also piled up 688 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a run threat. That was while averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

While most might know that Bourque was committed to Michigan last season, they might not be aware of his background. Bourque decommitted from the Wolverines after that staff turned over.

What else is there to know about the big fan of “The Walking Dead” TV show? Here’s what DawgNation has learned about the 4-star QB:

His first offer came from Maryland back in January of 2024. He was a lacrosse player at the time and that opportunity meant that he didn’t have to play lacrosse anymore and had a reason to focus on football.

Bourque is a good athlete. His mother was a Division 1 sprinter in college. His father played tight end at Dartmouth. That’s how he was able to flash his legs late last season, rushing for 300-plus yards in the two biggest games of last season. He didn’t use his legs much at all that season up until that point. He was timed at 4.7 seconds heading into his junior year at college camps at Michigan and Penn State. That’s probably why he patterns his game after annual NFL MVP contender Josh Allen.

He’s a reclassified prospect from the Class of 2026. That’s pretty typical for quarterback targets for UGA over the last decade and also college football in general. Moore said the league Tabor plays in has more than 50 percent of its student-athletes reclassified. “Our season opener this past year, there were over 30 Division 1 players on the field.”

Why do the Dawgs want him? “They just really lke, one, the way he can push the ball down the field,” Moore said. “Two, the way he can make things happen. Then, three, we play in a very very competitive league. I know people down South don’t think much or don’t know much about New England football, but our league is really, really good. .. ”I think they like the way he competes. The way he throws the ball, and I’ve said it a couple of times, he just wants to win. It’s really important. It doesn’t matter how it happens."

Moore then described a situation in Bourque’s sophomore year where Tabor had the league’s MVP at running back, who ran for 230 yards per game. There was one game where he had over 50 carries and ran for 450 yards. “He wasn’t upset,” Moore said. “At no point was he upset we handed the ball off, he just wants to find a way to win. He’s been a very selfless leader for us. He’s done a great job for us along the whole way and I know our program is really excited and really happy for him.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below