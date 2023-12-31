This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the latest with the status of sophomore DE/OLB Mykel Williams when it comes to the 2024 football season in Athens.

Mykel Williams has seen the internet. He’s heard all that online chatter about him and the transfer portal and possibly not being a Bulldog next season.

He shared some news on Saturday night that will please the fan base.

What do fans need to know about all those rumors? What do they need to know about his plans for next season?

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Columbus said a lot by not saying very much at all.

“I’m a ‘Dawg man,” Williams said on Saturday after Georgia’s 63-3 evisceration of FSU in the 90th Orange Bowl.

Williams said he was not going anywhere. He detailed how he was happy to have tried out a new role that will be in place for him during the 2024 season. He got to test out more reps at the OLB spot against the Seminoles on Saturday.

He was second on the team with his four tackles and added 1.5 tackles for losses and a sack. The four tackles he had against the Seminoles were his season-high total in that category.

When he came off to the sidelines after making big plays to force punt after FSU punt, he had a big smile on his face and enjoyed being able to test out what his junior season might look like against an ACC Championship squad that entered Saturday’s game with a 13-0 record.

“I got to do some of that out there tonight,” he said. “You saw a little bit of what next year can be. That was a lot of fun.”

That will free up one of Georgia’s most talented players to put together the type of all-around season that NFL scouts won’t mind seeing out of the former 5-star and Freshman All-American.

He said that he made strides in a lot of areas as a sophomore that some might not see on a season stat line. He felt he proved something in the way he can play the run and the way he can take on blocks.

Williams also defended his teammate Chaz Chambliss. He’s seen some of those comments about Chambliss coming back next year and that some fans, not all by any means, not being totally pleased with that.

“Chaz works as hard as anybody on the team,” Williams said. “Nobody works harder. He does his job better than anyone else on our team. It is hard to do what he does and he does it very well for us. He works so hard. When you see him after games, he’s in recovery for like two hours afterward.”

When asked what his major goal was his third season in Athens, he focused on a team goal.

“I want to win our third championship,” he said. “I want another championship here.”

He finished his sophomore season with 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Sophomore LB Jalon Walker led the team with his 5.0 sacks this year.

Williams also had 6.5 tackles for losses this season. That was second on the team behind Tykee Smith. Smith finished with 8.5 stops for losses in 2023.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) returns a fumble recovery after Williams forces a fumble by Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn, not pictured, during the second quarter in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Jason Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)