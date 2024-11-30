Georgia Tech
42
Final
44
Georgia
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    26
  • Arkansas Razorbacks
    Sat, 11/30 on SEC Network @8:30 ET
    Missouri Tigers
    Oklahoma Sooners
    Sun, 12/1 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    LSU Tigers
    Florida Gators
    Sun, 12/1 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Florida State Seminoles
    Texas Longhorns
    Sun, 12/1 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    Texas A&M Aggies
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    26
clock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

clock icon
Chase Linton: His true ‘clean old-fashioned hate’ story to read about the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE commit Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 EDGE and the No. 132 overall …
Jeff Sentell
clock icon
BREAKING: Class of 2025 OL Dennis Uzochukwu commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Peachtree Ridge 3-star OL Dennis Uzochukwu. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 540 …
Jeff Sentell
clock icon
Dennis Uzochukwu: The 3-star OL shared a little news coming off his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star OL Dennis Uzochukwu. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 540 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
clock icon
Savion Hiter: The nation’s No. 1 junior RB had the best possible feedback …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior RB Savion Hiter. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
clock icon
Tyler Atkinson: The nation’s No. 1 junior LB felt the love from Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior LB Tyler Atkinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 7 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
clock icon

Georgia football injury situation has Kirby Smart stressing recovery …

Connor Riley
clock icon

Georgia fans’ rooting guide for today’s college football action, CFP …

Mike Griffith
clock icon

Kirby Smart, Georgia players share their thoughts on if they have …

Connor Riley
clock icon

What Kirby Smart said about ‘epic’ overtime game, relationship with …

Connor Riley
clock icon

Brent Key warns Georgia Tech will use emotion as fuel after 44-42, …

Mike Griffith
