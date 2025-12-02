This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Jared Curtis of Nashville Christian School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1 QB and at No. 3 overall.

If you’ve had your head under a rock today, you’ve missed a lot of Jared Curtis news. Perhaps a whole chapter in a great book one day about recruiting 5-star QBs.

DawgNation just had a brief, but revealing conversation with Peter Burns of QBReps about the latest with Curtis.

Here’s the bottom line: This thing is not done yet. Is it heading a certain direction? Yes, it it. But it is not done yet.

DawgNation has been told this should (keyword: should) get resolved at some point this evening.

To be honest, this whole thing feels like college football hasn’t been committing off 5-star QB prospects for almost 20 years ago.

Here’s the latest:

Curtis is at football practice right now.

As of now, there are many confliciting reports about whether or not he has flipped anywhere.

It is in bounds to wonder whether or not he has flipped at all.

Curtis plans to call the coaches at both schools later today. He also plans to talk to his family and his representation.

The 5-star QB will then release his decision on his own via his social media. That is believed to happen tonight, but that all could very well change.

There is a signing ceremony set for tomorrow at Nashville Christian. That will be private. Not just as in no media or the general public allowed.

He will sign independently before a very small audience and send those documents in. It is not certain as to whether or not his immediate family will even be there. Not even his teammates or school officials.

Burns shared his take on the matter pretty succinctly. It was interesting to hear his reaction when the tweets and headlines and edits started popping off about a flip.

What was the reaction to all that? Was it a shock?

“Oh my gosh, yes,” Burns said. “A complete shock.”

Burns believes those flip posts were released without confirmation from Curtis.

Those reports might be right. They might be wrong. The matter here were those reports were not greenlighted by a Curtis or a member of his team.

He said he had to hit up a couple of reporters. To basically share that he did not recall Curtis talking to any Georgia coaches telling him he was not going there. That’s the same understanding for both schools here.

“I don’t remember him talking to Vanderbilt today that he was coming or that he was going there,” Burns said. “I’m trying to figure this all out right now.”

The Curtis camp had to rally from there.

“We were hit with a little bit of a curveball and just trying to adjust and hoping that he will come to a final decision tonight,” Burns said. “That’s the goal at least. That’s my goal.”

“That’s what I would hope for him to do. Just out of respect to both of these programs.”

How did this all come out then?

“I don’t know,” Burns said. “It’s not like it is a leak. I don’t know if people were just jumping the gun or making predictions. I don’t know. I don’t know how to answer that.”

Those breaking news reports weren’t part of the plan. There was a well thought-out plan for today that lead into early signing day tomorrow.

The plan was to think it all through.

“We thought we had a good plan,” Burns said. “We thought Jared was going to be able to take some time with his family today. He wasn’t in school. Talk to coaches. Talk to people he trusts and supports and make a final decision after talking to a lot of people.”

“Then post what that was going to be and do with that was going to be. Then tomorrow make it fun.”

At this point, is there still some doubt here about where he’s going to go?

“I don’t know,” Burns said. “This has been a roller coaster for a year-and-half, right? I mean he committed to Georgia. Decommitted. Recommitted. I don’t know. I’m really looking forward to chatting with him when he gets done with practice today for him to give me an understanding of where he is and how he’s feeling.”

SENTELL’S INTEL

