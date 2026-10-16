This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 5-star commit Jayden Wade at IMG Academy. He’s the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him No. 1 at QB and No. 6 overall.

While watching Jayden Wade this season, the 5-star only seems to run wild or look out of control in one area. That’s when he’s running downfield to celebrate with his IMG Academy teammates after another touchdown.

There have been a lot of those moments. IMG Academy has hit the paydirt 45 times in seven games this fall. Wade cuts loose then.

Before that, he’s all timing. Composed. Smooth. Surgical.

When asked about that, Wade lets that observer in on the secret. The celebrations are part of the 2026 Wade playbook.

“I’ve learned as I’ve been playing when I do something good, I’ve learned that the offense feeds off my energy,” Jayden Wade told DawgNation. “As I began to understand that, I made sure to improvise energy with my teammates. Because if I have energy, my offense is going to have energy.”

“The defense is going to have energy. That’s like a whole domino effect. I just feel like me having good energy, pushing my teammates and always keeping a positive mindset, even when we do mess up or have a turnover, or whatever the case may be, we are still going to come out with a victory and be positive.”

It’s cool to be ranked as the No. 1 QB prospect in America. But Wade doesn’t rest on that. What his teammates had to say about him sounds more impressive than that lofty ranking.

He’s thrown 21 touchdowns and just one interception this season. But that one pick stings. That’s because Wade is a perfectionist on the grass.

“He is,” IMG Academy coach Gregg Studwara said earlier this year. “I think last year that was a little bit hard. He tried to be too perfect when he didn’t really understand all of what was going on. His understanding now and his growth in understanding the offense and getting us in run checks, getting the protection right and all that has come miles and miles and you see it.”

IMG’s offensive execution has been robust this season. The Ascenders average 7.5 yards per carry, 182 rushing yards and 234 passing yards per contest.

“It is because of what he does,” Studwara said. “He gets us into the right play, out of a bad play and into the right protection and makes his reads. His knowledge and growth of the offense and his execution have been outstanding.”

Current UGA freshman safety Zech Fort spent the last two seasons with Wade at IMG. They’ve known each other for almost half their lives, if not longer. Last fall, he said Wade’s best tool wasn’t his 4.49 speed or his rocket arm.

It was his brain.

“I would agree,” Studwara said. “I mean, he’s fast. He can throw and a lot of other things. But there’s no doubt as a quarterback you make all the other 10 guys around you better or you don’t. He absolutely does.”

Studwara was a longtime offensive line coach at LSU and Ohio State. He spent 13 seasons with those two power programs. The roll call of signal callers he was around every day is stout: JT Barrett, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Dwayne Haskins and CJ Stroud.

“I’ve always been around quarterbacks that make everyone else around them better,” Studwara said. “Those have been the great ones I’ve been around. He’s just like that in his understanding and his study. We study all the time. He comes in at five in the morning and we watch tape and we study protections.”

A lot of QBs will aspire to play perfectly.

“A lot of guys say that and don’t work at it,” Studwara said. “He works at it tremendously on a weekly basis.”

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5-star IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Bradenton, Florida. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Bradenton, Florida. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Jayden Wade: What will he be like as a Dawg?

We asked three members of the IMG Academy team what they thought Wade’s college future in Athens would look like.

Wade’s top two receivers are Osani Gayles and Eric McFarland III. Gayles is a top 40 overall national 2027 recruit who has committed to Alabama. McFarland is a 5-star wideout heading to Texas A&M.

“He doesn’t let the rankings define him,” Gayles said. “Like he knows who he is, but he stays humble. He stays extremely humble. He doesn’t let the rankings define him. He says all the time he hasn’t proved anything yet. He says he hasn’t done anything yet.”

McFarland has known Wade since eighth grade. They were both on the West Coast, and an IMG coach watched his synergy with Wade in a national all-star game.

“My receiver’s coach here was watching him and watching me, and he low-key gave me a scholarship offer from that,” McFarland III said.

What will the Bulldogs get in Wade?

“Definitely going to get a person that is going to be working 110 percent every day,” McFarland III said. “Especially walking in as a freshman with a lot to prove. When you come in as a freshman, you start at zero. You’ve got to prove to the whole team that you are really that guy. I definitely think he’s going to put his best foot forward and potentially win that starting spot as a freshman.”

Most of the film study that justifies his 5-star rankings covers only minutes of highlight film and hours of evaluation. The national-rankings gurus get to see Wade live for maybe two games a year. Gayles and McFarland have been around him for years.

“I’ll just say they are getting a Dawg,” Gayles said. “Like he’s the biggest perfectionist I’ve ever seen. He wants to be perfect in every area. Every day. Every practice. Every game. Like he holds himself to a very high standard, just like with how he goes about everything.”

Studwara shared an aspect of Wade’s game that most evals overlook.

“He’s just such a competitor,” he said. “When you’re an offensive lineman or a running back or a quarterback or a tight end and you see him do things. Run the ball. Take hits and pop back up. That sets the tone for how an offense plays. We’re physical on offense. He sets that tone. He’s not a soft guy. He’s a very tough individual to go play in that conference.”

“I coached there for eight years. I know that league. That’s exactly the kind of guy you want in that league. To be able to make plays, but also have the toughness and the grit that the rest of the huddle is going to go, ‘Holy Mackerel,’ we’ve got to play hard because this guy is. We’ve got to take it to his level.”

5-star IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against Cornerstone Christian on Saturday, August 29, 2026, in Bradenton, Florida. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Jayden Wade is having a “Holy Mackerel” junior year

Wade had a few milestones this week. He celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday. He did so after another monster road game against New Palestine in Indiana.

The longtime UGA commit completed 23 of 27 attempts for 302 yards and 5 TDs in a 49-7 win. That’s an 85 percent completion rate. He also added seven carries for 59 yards.

His “Holy Mackerel” stats for the year:

80 completions in 134 attempts (73 percent completion rate)

1490 passing yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT

18.6 yards per completion

34 carries for 241 yards and 4 TDs (7.1 yards per carry)

When he watches players at the level he hopes to reach one day, he focuses on Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson.

That sterling stat line reflects a greater mental investment in his game.

“Every day I’ve been coming up at 5 a.m. and working on protections,” he said. “Reading defenses. Knowing where I’m going before I ever call the play. I grew tremendously on that and I’ve been completing way more passes than I did last year.”

“So I really think it is a mental game for me now.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below