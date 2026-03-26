This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Jimmy Kalis of Central-Catholic in Pittsburgh. He ranks as the nation’s No. 31 OT and No. 307 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 21 OT and No. 234 overall.

The rankings are not ranking properly when it comes to the regard the Georgia football program has for Pennsylvania 4-star tackle Jimmy Kalis.

The 6-foot-8, 290-pounder is the son of a former NFL offensive lineman, Todd Kalis. He works out every day with another 4-star 2027 tackle committed to Notre Dame.

Kemon Spell, Georgia’s centerpiece recruit of the 2027 class, sends him timely reminders that he knows his home is in Athens.

Georgia’s coaches have even told him that they want both his parents with him on every visit.

Coachable. Massive. Physical. Technically sound. Violent. Those words string together like pearls to describe his junior tape. But there’s a new word to add to that strand.

Meticulous.

What Kalis did on his last visit would fit into the Create-A-Dawg player prototype that swirls around Kirby Smart and line coach Phil Rauscher’s heads.

Kalis spent two days in Athens over the weekend. He got the full day-in-the-life experience and saw the Dawgs in full pads on the practice field.

He brought a tool with him.

“I actually got a notebook,” he said. “I got to take notes. I took notes of my own. Just writing down and learning stuff from Coach. Actually, all four O-line coaches. They teach great stuff. They are all very good at teaching people their craft.”

“But I think [the best part] was just learning honestly and just seeing why Georgia’s O-linemen are always so elite.”

A notebook? Really? That’s uncommon for any recruit on an unofficial visit. Even one with a 4.4 GPA.

“So we sat in a pretty long meeting,” he said. “I took an entire notebook full of pages. I filled the entire thing up.”

Smart noticed. That interaction was the complete opposite of him catching a recruit on their phone at practice.

“It was actually pretty cool,” Jimmy Kalis said. “Coach Smart, he looked at my notebook. He was actually pretty impressed with my note-taking skills. So that was a pretty cool memory, too.”

Those meetings were the Prime Rib of the visit. He focused on how Georgia’s linemen respond to every rep.

“Not every rep is going to be perfect,” he said. “That’s what they preach there. I like to see the mindset that every Georgia O-lineman has. If you get beat, get back up and go beat him the next play.”

The way that the UGA staff treated his family sent a message.

“Making me feel like I am a priority here,” he said.

His overall summary came easily. He did not need to refer back to his notebook.

“Just letting me know how I could play there,” he said. “How they see me in their offense and how they see me developing in their scheme. All that good stuff. But just honestly, there isn’t too much for them to brag about Georgia. Georgia is Georgia. It doesn’t get much better than Georgia football. They said I’m a right fit for their program. It is just where the best fit is for me. Georgia is obviously a great program and I feel like I can see myself playing there. So that’s why I do have an official visit set there, so I’m excited to see where this recruiting process takes me.”

There are not 21 (so says Rivals) or 31 (so says 247Sports) tackle prospects nationally that are better than Kalis. There’s probably not even five.

His uncommon Dawg documentation validates that. Then there is the glorious 12 minutes and 13 seconds of choreographed violence in his junior film.

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

Jimmy Kalis: There are six contenders here

Kalis recently had a day visit to Texas about two weeks ago. He spent last Friday and Saturday in Athens. The family then drove to Clemson for a two-day visit.

“This weekend I’m planning on going to LSU for the weekend,” he said. “Then, Ohio State in two weeks. Just during a weekday and that wraps up my spring.”

That’s five of the teams in his final six. Miami rounds out the top group.

“I have a great relationship with all six offensive line coaches,” he said. “All six head coaches. So I’m making my way around to those six. I’m going to show love to all of them because they are in my top six. I think it’s right to go see them to see what they offer. Just facility-wise. Relationship-wise. All of that good stuff.”

“After this spring is over, then I am focusing in on my team in May. Take some more officials in June, and then after all of my officials, then I will commit, depending on my officials.”

He plans to take official visits to all of those schools beginning with LSU on April 17-19.

His UGA official visit is now set for May 15-17. He moved it up. Spell plans to come down that weekend, even though that is not his official visit. Spell plans to spend multiple OV weekends in Athens in May and June.

Kalis has OVs with Ohio State (May 29-31) and Texas (June 12-14) for this spring.

It is important to note the Spell connection here. They are both elite Pittsburgh prospects considering the Dawgs. Kalis said he sent the nation’s No. 1 RB (and UGA’s top 2027 commit) a few videos from his weekend visit.

“He kept saying ‘you know where home is’ but I think Kemon is very locked-in with Georgia,” Kalis said. “I think he’s really passionate about Georgia football, which is great to know. He’s a great player. I’m excited to build a great relationship with Kemon, too. Because blocking for Kemon, Kemon will make my job a lot easier, too.”

4-star OT Jimmy Kalis is a top target for Georgia in the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-8 Kalis is the son of former NFL OL Todd Kalis. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Chance Gilbert, KJ Jackson, Kemon Spell and Donte’ Wright.

Jimmy Kalis: How Georgia football impressed him this time

He valued the chance to get to know the staff better in a relaxed setting. Just sitting and talking. The conversations weren’t even about football.

“Talking about life,” he said. “Just talking about things we like to do. Outside stuff. All the offensive line coaches there are very personable guys. I have a great relationship with all of them.”

During his spring tour, he saw Georgia and Texas in full pads. Clemson was in shells. Did it seem to him like the UGA practice intensity is different?

“Oh, 100 percent,” he said. “I feel like Georgia is just different. I feel like the way they run stuff. The aggression they play with. Just the tempo they play with. I feel like all of that leads up to a game.”

“A cool thing that Coach Smart does, and he really emphasized it, is getting everyone reps. Giving freshmen reps. Giving fifth-year seniors reps. He’s a big big coach on just getting people reps. I feel that’s a big reason why Georgia develops so well is that they play everyone.”

“Do you know what I mean? You can’t get better if you are on the sideline watching. I think Georgia really emphasizes getting people on the field. I think that’s why they have been so successful over the years.”

There was another big takeaway from his visit.

“I think just going on this visit, the narrative is ‘Georgia is Georgia,’ but I wanted to experience it myself,” he said. “This was my first padded practice. I’ve been to a scrimmage. I’ve been to a game, but I’ve never been behind the scenes. I’ve never seen the meetings. I’ve never seen all that good stuff.”

“So I think that just going through a full two days of a player’s life. With lift. With meetings. With school and also practice, I can just see why Georgia is so elite in what they do. They take a pro approach to everything, too. They’re very serious about what they do. Very passionate about how they do it. I feel like Georgia is going to have a great year this year.”

Kalis should know. He’s got the notes to prove it.

4-star OT Jimmy Kalis is a top target for Georgia in the Class of 2027. The 6-foot-8 Kalis is the son of former NFL OL Todd Kalis. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below