Jordan Ross: Top 100 overall prospect out of Alabama already knows the ‘Dawgs will get an official visit

This rep has the latest with 4-star EDGE Jordan Ross out of Vestavia Hills High School in Alabama. He ranks as the nation's No. 8 EDGE and the No. 88 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== CARROLLTON -- Jordan Ross hails from the state of Alabama and is rated among the nation's top 100 recruits for the Class of 2024.

While watching him scorch the turf Sunday afternoon at the Under Armour Next Atlanta football camp at the Carrollton High indoor facility, the thought occurred to this reporter about just why exactly we haven’t written about Ross yet. Perhaps we should change that all up right now. “I feel great about Georgia,” Ross said. “I’ve talked to coach Kirby [Smart]. He’s a great guy. He’s very humble even after winning back-to-back national championships. I love what they have got and what they are all about.”

He hails from a strong high school program in Metro Birmingham. His Vestavia Hills Rebels play one of the toughest schedules in the state of Alabama. Ross also visited Georgia back in January for a “Junior Day” visit. The 6-foot-4-plus, 215-pound rising senior ranks as the nation’s No. 88 overall prospect for the 2024 class. And he showed why on Sunday.

Zooming across the indoor turf with quick bursts, hairpin turns and strong acceleration. He was one of the top defensive line performers at the event and handled himself well in the one-on-one pass rush trials against the camp’s top offensive linemen. Watching him in full stride did not indicate that he was a player bound for dueling with offensive tackles while hawking down QBs in SEC stadiums. He looked like he belonged on a track. That’s why he was told by the UA Next camp officials that he had clocked a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash on Sunday. That shaved two-tenths of a second off his previous best time at that distance, he said. “That was surprising,” he said. “At Georgia, I did a laser and I got a 4.6. They came over to me when we were doing one-on-ones with the offensive linemen and they were like ‘Did you know you ran a 4.4?′ and I was like ‘Wow’ and ‘No’ because I never thought I could get up to a top speed like that before.” They also had him at a vertical leap of 29 inches. Ross has already been named an Under Armour All-American for the 2024 game. The “why” for him is strong. It is based on helping out his family, he said.