Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: All-American Texas DL already knows Georgia football is ‘elite’ and ‘different’

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 DL and the No. 58 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. His On3 Industry Ranking matches that No. 9 DL status and placed him at No. 55 overall. ========================================== Joseph Jonah-Ajonye did something uncommon for a major Georgia football target recently.

It wasn’t the fact that he posted pics from his recent visit that included a photo illustration of an X-Ray with what was depicted to be a ‘Dawg lurking below the bones. We’ve seen that before. What we aren’t used to seeing just yet is seeing a top 60 overall prospect take an unofficial visit knowing full well they had already saved the date for their next visit.

If that unofficial went right, then he had a weekend parked for their return official visit later this summer. Well, the visit went right for Jonah-Ajonye. It took place over the annual Georgia scavenger hunt weekend. That’s why he is now taking his official visit to UGA for the weekend of June 23. He’s also going to be making that visit with his 5-star teammate. Justin Williams, the nation’s No. 1 LB prospect for 2024, has also scheduled his official visit for that same weekend in Athens.

Jonah-Ajonye was able to come off that unofficial with a strong opinion of all things Georgia. “I really didn’t want to leave,” Jonah-Ajonye said with a voice deep enough to rattle Darth Vader. “I wanted to stay until Sunday I was having so much fun. I enjoyed my time there with the coaches and the other recruits.” Georgia was also able to come off that weekend with a strong opinion of what Jonah-Ajonye could be in Athens, too. That’s why 5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola has stayed in touch with the All-American DT after that unofficial. Raiola was also with Jonah-Ajonye in Athens during the same scavenger hunt weekend. “It was really chill,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “Everybody was really happy. We were just vibing off each other. Dylan and I have kind of become good friends. Casey Poe and I are also good friends. KJ Bolden, too.” The Oak Ridge DL said that he has continued to stay in touch with Raiola.

“We were just talking,” he said earlier this week. “Right before. We were talking about cars. He’s a really cool dude.” Jonah-Ajonye brought up how he’s got to know 5-star 2025 WR Ryan Williams. The current Alabama commitment was also on that same unofficial visit for the scavenger hunt. There has already been an intriguing text message exchange between Raiola and Jonah-Ajonye. “We were talking about if we got everybody that we were chasing,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “Like Sammy [Brown]. Justin [Williams]. Ryan [Williams] and Casey [Poe] and KJ [Bolden] and me. If we got everybody that Georgia was chasing, that’s another national championship in 2024 and in 2025.” He had high hopes for his first trip to UGA. He wanted to see how the ‘Dawgs have placed so many “great” defensive linemen into the first round of the NFL Draft of late. “Georgia was better than what I expected it to be when I was coming in on the plane,” he said. “I don’t even know if I can explain it. I can only say that from the tour that Georgia is different from other schools. Different. It is a good place. Very cool place. They are elite and I need to be elite. Yeah, so Georgia is different.”