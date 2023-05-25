Casey Poe: Prized 4-star Texas OL says Georgia football checks every box and he can see himself in Athens

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star IOL Casey Poe . He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 IOL and the No. 148 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 9 IOL in the country and the No. 154 overall recruit.

There are few things in this life he has a higher opinion of than her ice cream. The University of Georgia is trying to get way up there in Pat Poe’s ice cream territory. She made it with a hand-crank ice cream maker.

“She was a rock to our entire family,” Casey Poe said. “One of the nicest ladies you will ever meet. Great cook. I blame her for me turning out to be an O-lineman because Dadgummit that lady could cook.”

He was about 11 years old. Poe said he will never have a better bowl of ice cream. Poe was committed to his Gigi’s peach ice cream.

“I swear she put three bags of sugar into every homemade ice cream she made,” Poe said.

The peach batch came after “Gigi” picked up fresh peaches on the border of Alabama. That was when the Poes were on the way to the beach.

If he does choose the back-to-back national champs, he said he can already place his finger on the exact reason why.

This visit answered every question he had. With authority. Can he already see himself in Athens?

There are expected trips to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma to go. This is far from over. Yet Poe saw enough good stuff in Athens to know he would thrive as a Bulldog.

The ‘Dawgs hosted him last weekend for a crucial leadoff official. Poe’s view of that trip was that the ‘Dawgs crushed it.

Could he also one day be committed to the G?

“He showed me there is going to be some hard work. Georgia is not going to be fun per se, but if you go in and you do your time and put in the work then it will be a really enjoyable experience.”

“Now, that’s just not the way it was. Tate said he had a relationship with everybody. There wasn’t a single person on the team he couldn’t talk to and you know just be friends with. Then I saw some of his film. He’s a ‘Dawg. He’s still getting it done on the field. He represented Georgia in a great way.”

“He was great,” Poe said. “He kind of showed me something real. Everyone likes to say that Georgia is a machine. They bring players in and expect you to do this, this and this and if you don’t work out then they are kicking you out. No relationships. Cold-hearted.”

Ratledge proved he’s more than a road grader and a YouTube co-host. He hosted Poe and made sure all things Georgia hit the bullseye with the Poe family.

“I’ve got to give him credit,” Poe said. “Tate did his job this weekend. If I had to think back and think about what was the big draw, Tate did what he is supposed to do. He sold me on Georgia football. He did a great job of painting a picture of what it could be like. If I had to go with any one person [at Georgia] who made it such a great visit, it would probably be Tate.”

That pinpoint was because of a man with a mullet and a mustache. Give a hat tip to redshirt junior OG Tate Ratledge here.

Georgia line coach Stacy Searles did not dance in the hole when it came to how much he wants Poe.

They looked at Poe’s game film. His practice film. Then Georgia film and some NFL film.

“Finally he turned it off and said ‘Listen, dude, I’m not pressuring you’ and ‘I know you have a lot of the other visits to go to but if you wanted to hop in the ship right now and you wanted to go full-flight then I’m good with it. I’m taking your commitment at any time of the day and any day of the week’ so that made me feel great.”

Searels also keyed Poe in on the fact that the early official visit schedule is set for priority targets.

“That did make me feel pretty good,” Poe said.

Casey Poe: 15 reasons why DawgNation would love him in Athens

Casey Poe is a football guy. A coach’s guy. This just about makes him an ideal Searels guy for the 2024 class.

There are a lot of reasons why Poe would be a great fit in Athens. We can even see him in an eventual team captain role.

Recruiters have mentioned tackle and guard to him. His pure On3 rating has him as the nation’s No. 1 IOL and the No. 34 overall prospect nationally. I like that assessment for Poe. He is that type of player on film.

Some schools have mentioned the center spot as a fallback. He’s a tackle for his high school team and is still weighing whether or not he wants to enroll early.

We’ll hit the sled here on those 15 reasons:

He’s 6-foot-4 and about 300 pounds. Give or take a breakfast biscuit. His wingspan has been measured at 80 inches. His hand has been sized up on visits at a whopping 11 inches.

Georgia might not be too far away from Texas. He’s got a great-aunt in Buford. He was visiting her in the spring he got on the phone with Searels. He was over the moon to learn Poe was in Georgia and had a couple of days before he headed home. Poe was on a Southeast recruiting tour. That great-aunt is a distant relative, but she has a lot of her immediate family living near her in Georgia.

It was a late offer, but Stacy Searels is living right. That is evident by the four Fellowship of Christian athlete hats in his office. That immediately struck Poe. That’s how he was able to form a real relationship with Poe. “He was like ‘You’re in Georgia?’ when we started talking,” Poe said. “He said come to practice on Monday, you’re offered and we’re getting you on campus.”

When you listen to Poe speak about all things from football to his strong Christian faith, it sounds like the 2023 model Jon Stinchcomb. That former Georgia All-American OL and Super Bowl champion has always had his head on straight.

Poe hails from a family of football coaches. Most of the adult men in the family have been or are football coaches. There is a stadium named in Texas after his great uncle. That family member and his grandfather are both in the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame. He estimated there are between 10 and 15 coaches in his family. “I have more people in my family who have coached than haven’t coached,” he said. “Whenever we have Thanksgiving as a family, someone is always wearing a shiny ring from the past season.”

That extended family circle shows him what it takes. “Georgia is two things,” Poe said. “Georgia is high energy and high effort. If you go in you are going to have to give the effort. You are going to have to give the blood, the sweat, and the tears. It is going to suck. Those freshman workouts. You are going to have to fight to get through that first year. It is going to suck. But all great things in life must come with a suck. We have a saying here in Lindale. You have to ‘Embrace the suck.’ It is going to happen. You just have to embrace it and fight through it if you are going to be the best.”

He wants to be a football coach when he is done playing. Of course. That’s the family business.

What does he love about football? “Definitely the brotherhood it brings out of people. I will say the offensive line is like no other position in any other sport. In every other sport, there is some sort of individuality to it. ... In football the offensive line I’m maybe 18 inches from the person on my line working next to me. We are always working together. The pain I feel is the pain he feels. Every success he has, it is a success that I have. It makes for some good bonding memories and it is really fun to go hit people.”

Poe gets the grind of football. Yet he is an excellent communicator. If he wants a future in broadcasting 15 years down the road when he’s done playing, he can have it. Check this next gem out:

“What do I love about football?” Poe continued on. “That is a question you have to ask yourself every time you’re about to get under 450 pounds on a back squat at five-thirty in the morning. Or you are about to go out for a three-hour practice and it is 107 degrees outside. You have to ask yourself why. For me, it is all about my family. They have poured so much into me. They have been there with me through really really tough times in my life and really great times and not faltered once. Family to me is a broad term. I say family as in blood and I say family as in people who I would consider almost closer than blood. Every time things get hard, you find out who your family really is.”

Poe was the Texas state shot put champion as a sophomore but didn’t qualify for the state meet this year. A curious scorer’s decision led to that. He scratched on what would have been the top throw at his regional. But that 55 feet, 7-plus inches throw was disqualified. He didn’t advance to defend his state title. That judge was the only one of the four judges that saw it. There was video evidence that would have added to the discussion, but it wasn’t a UIL-sanctioned camera. (The UIL is the governing body for Texas high school athletics.)

Want to know how he handled that? He missed out on advancing by about two inches. If that throw wasn’t ruled a scratch, it was the best throw of the meet by about four feet. “Just didn’t make it,” Poe said. “Things are going to go wrong in life. When things go wrong there, you can either pout about it and cry or ask people to pat me on the back and wish me well. Or I can step up from it, kind of brush it off and keep working. That’s the route I take. That’s the route I always take. I’m a winner. I always win when I carry that attitude when things go right and they go wrong. That’s how I was raised. That’s the culture we have in Lindale. I’m going to go right back to work and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

There was a connection established between 5-star QB Dylan Raiola and Poe. “He’s strong in his faith,” Poe said. “There were a couple of times that he wasn’t afraid to show his faith. Or if there was an area where he could represent Jesus, he did that.”

Check out his junior film here. If we’re being honest from an evaluation standpoint, he might be the most ready-to-play 2024 OL prospect the ‘Dawgs are recruiting in this class. California OT Brandon Baker might be the only other thought here. Check out this film below. The way that his backs basically draft off his hip pads like Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights” and waits for Poe to erase the defender from the gap is beautiful football. They trust him. They wait. He gets it done. Then they slingshot through the hole.

Casey Poe was the quickest official visitor to get dressed last weekend for the photos. The first one out of the dressing area got to wear Coach Coop’s new rocked-out chain. That was Poe. Because he just gets it. “I play offensive line. I don’t really have drip. I do the one sleeve on the left arm and I just kind of rock with it. I think it looks intimidating. If I go out and I ever play someone who has a bunch of arms bands and all the sleeves and everything then I’m like ‘You’re about to get rolled’ but if I see somebody and it is 30 degrees outside and they don’t even have gloves on then I know this dude came to play. We are in serious business here.” (I wish I could say I made that story up for Poe. I didn’t. Poe explains the way he sees the game of football better than any scriptwriter could write it up.)

What Casey Poe is looking for in the ideal school

He also has a checklist for what the absolute perfect school choice better hit the dead-center bullseye for with him.

Think Ted Lasso with that bet with Rupert in the pub.

Culture is the first part. That means looking for great coaches with high character. He seeks a fit that feels like the “best in America” culture that he thrives in at Lindale High in Texas.

He’ll know for sure he is in the right place when is grinding through spring drills. He can size up his team and now it has what it takes to win the big trophy and the rings that fall. The makeup for a championship team doesn’t just show up during the season.

Poe has to see that foundation being laid. It won’t work for him otherwise.

“It is looking at culture,” he said. “Looking at relationships and looking at my faith. Georgia checked those boxes with flying colors. They obviously have a great culture. The ins and outs of the program work extremely fluently. Coach [Kirby] Smart just does an amazing job to make sure everything runs like he wants it to be run and ran the right way.”

Georgia showed how those relationships go in Athens. They didn’t tell him or Powerpoint him that.

“Coach Searels and [Drew] Bobo, one of the offensive linemen, went fishing,” Poe said on Monday. “Like a week ago. It wasn’t even planned. It wasn’t something he could say to one of his recruits that they went fishing. It is just a pure relationship. They went fishing. Something he wanted to do with one of his guys so he took him out and they went fishing together.”

When it came to that faith component, Poe asked Smart about it. He wanted to know how that would work if he chose UGA. The head coach of the back-to-back national champions then detailed a plan for a ‘Dawg’s faith life in Athens.

“He did something amazing,” Poe said. “I thought it was really cool. It will definitely factor into my decision. He said during fall camp and going into the season that what he likes to do is that he takes the team around. No one is forced to go. He kind of bounces them around. He called it a team bonding thing.”

Georgia will travel to different churches. It might be Pentecostal or Baptist or Church of Christ denominations.

“That way everyone can feel included and get what they want out of a church and the team still gets to be together and be bonded,” Poe said. “I thought that was amazing.”

Poe plans several more official visits, but that is going to be tentative.

Georgia was last weekend. Clemson gets the first weekend in June. That is the only weekend the Tigers will host officials in June. Texas Tech is next on June 9. It is a story in itself how well the Red Raiders have been recruiting him. There are lots of chest bumps to write up there.

Auburn (June 16) and Alabama (June 23) will round out a very busy month of discovery on the trail. The visits were set up in order of when the schools brought them to him.

“I’m going to get all these June ones in,” Poe said. “I want to do that. Just so that no matter what, I know I’m not jumping the gun. Not going with the first shiny thing that flashes. From there, I’m going to evaluate and say if these five weren’t it, then I’m going to keep taking the officials.”

For example, if he gets to the end of June and knows in his heart that an Alabama, a Clemson or the ‘Dawgs were truly special, then look for him to publicly shut it down then.

“Whenever God calls to me and tells me that this one is it for you and to pick that school, then that is what I am going to do,” Poe said.

He plans to visit Oklahoma at the end of July. He also has a scheduled visit with LSU.

“At the same time, I really want to go to Oklahoma and LSU here as well, too,” Poe said. “I don’t want that to be discounted at all here with what I am thinking. Those two are still very dear to me.”

Look for him to commit before his senior season at Lindale this fall.

Rest assured he will use that moment to honor Gigi’s memory on that day. I hope somebody serves him up a bowl of peach ice cream later that day.

Party in the UGA: What Casey Poe will remember the most about Athens.

The official visits are supposed to be Texas-sized barrels of fun. They almost always are.

Poe had his share last weekend. The part where he had the most fun will stick with him.

“They do a scavenger hunt,” Poe said. “I know it is a big recruiting thing. A lot of guys might not like it. But my offensive line group bought into it. We were being competitive with it. There was a station where you had to go in and sing karaoke.”

Marcus Harrison was there with Poe. So was 2025 OT target Nick Brooks. Searels was there. Ready to go.

“We ran into the room,” Poe said. “We beat the tight ends into the room. I remember that.”

They were asked for a song choice. If we’re being honest, they all looked at each other at first. There were some crickets in the room.

Then. An idea roared out from the largest man in the room.

“Party in the USA,” future Georgia commitment Marcus Harrison yelled out. The Miley Cyrus hit.

The feedback was instant.

“Cool.”

“Throw it on.”

The OL targets then pancaked that karaoke time on the mic.

“That was two minutes of us singing our absolute hearts out,” Poe said. “It was one of those things. Just a memory that can’t really be recreated. I don’t know if it can be, but I’m glad it happened. It was just a fun time.”

Poe believes that Searels was also taking part.

“I’m not sure if you can find a video of it or not,” Poe said. “But if I remember correctly, he was getting into it a little bit.”

When he left Athens, he wondered who was going to cook him a steak on Monday. The meals were that good. The cuts were that big. He still gives a Texas steak the edge over a Georgia steak. That’s probably because his longtime girlfriend’s father back home raises cattle and sells it.

Going to be hard for any steak to beat that one. For many reasons. Poe is a smart guy.

As for the rest of the trip, the ‘Dawgs set the bar higher than Amarius Mims will raise ‘Dawgs up in the end zones this fall.

“That really exceeded expectations,” Poe said. “I didn’t really know what I was thinking going into it. I’d never been on an OV. That was a first for me. Georgia definitely set the bar high. They set a huge level of expectation for everybody else.”

Family is first for Casey Poe: The story behind two very meaningful photos

There’s one more quick story to tell. Take a look at these two official visit pics.

These are of Casey and his mother, Mandy Poe.

If we wanted to add another item to that list of why any fan base would rip off cartwheels to sign Poe, then the fact he really loves his Mon needs to be on there, too.

We haven’t seen many mother-and-son photos quite like these two. That is a Poe tradition. It is believed to be a TCU visit that started up a ritual. They now keep it going on every visit.

“I have got to get her in the pictures and get her to put on the helmet,” Casey Poe said. “From then on out, I think every single visit at some point I’ve gotten Mom in the helmet. That’s just a thing we do.”

His mother frets, naturally, over how that helmet messes up her hair. Yet she does it anyway.

“She loves it,” Poe said. “I love it. I love seeing her smile. We did that this time. She got the helmet. She popped it off and they were like ‘Go give Mom a hug’ so I gave her a hug, gave her a kiss and I don’t know .... the moment felt really genuine and really pure. You could see my smile afterward. I was really happy. I was living in the moment.”

The ‘Dawgs are right in it with a potential future class anchor here. Let’s see how the next month goes.

