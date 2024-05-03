clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Juan Gaston Jr: Priority Georgia football target has an idea of when he …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OT prospect Juan Gaston Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 OT and the No. 139 overall …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: Why the 2024 draft class is the new billboard for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting looks at the 2024 NFL Draft class and how it will help the ‘Dawgs on the recruiting trail for years to come.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: An all-time Georgia football winner has a …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares a message with all-time Georgia football leader and winner Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Granger was taken in the …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Justus Terry: The 5-star DL shares the backstory to know about his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 8 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ryan Montgomery: How the newly minted Georgia football QB commit is …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on&nbsp;Georgia football recruiting&nbsp;has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery.&nbsp;He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 QB and the No. 170 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Colin Cowherd offers strange criticism of …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Stetson Bennett commands strong interest, even amid vague Los …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball hosts No. 13 Vanderbilt, chasing NCAA Tournament …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 reasons Georgia coach Kirby Smart deserving of being highest paid …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Florida State receiver Keon Coleman calls out Georgia for …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment