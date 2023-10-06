Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Brock Bowers key to Georgia-Kentucky showdown, NFL scouts taking notes
Dillon Bell embraces the challenge of playing running back and wide …
ESPN defends ‘clutch’ Carson Beck as national media continues to …
Georgia football podcast: Catch up on the latest episodes of …
Historic Georgia football streak on the line, 3 keys from Kirby Smart
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.