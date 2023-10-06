clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
5-star LB commit Justin Williams on Glenn Schumann: ‘He’s the best I’ve …
Sentell’s Intel is all about Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star Georgia LB commitment Justin Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ryan Puglisi: The key area where the Georgia football QB commit wants to …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 QB and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Peyton Woodring: How the freshman kicker earned SEC honor after a clutch …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football info. This rep is on freshman kicker Peyton Woodring. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 K for the 2023 class. …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What does the Georgia High School Association’s new NIL policy mean for …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with the Georgia High School Association’s updated stance on name, image and …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
David Jacobs: The legacy Bulldog already looks the part of an elite …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the first of many DawgNation stories to come about Blessed Trinity freshman DE David …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Brock Bowers key to Georgia-Kentucky showdown, NFL scouts taking notes

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dillon Bell embraces the challenge of playing running back and wide …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN defends ‘clutch’ Carson Beck as national media continues to …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Catch up on the latest episodes of …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Historic Georgia football streak on the line, 3 keys from Kirby Smart

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.