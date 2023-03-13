Kam Davis: 5-star RB is committed to FSU, but the ‘Dawgs continue to recruit him very hard

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star RB Kam Davis from Dougherty High in Albany. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 RB and the No. 27 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s also the nation’s No. 2 RB and the No. 31 overall recruit on the On3 Industry Ranking. ========================================== Kam Davis had a lot of things to say about Georgia at the Under Armour Next Atlanta camp late last month.

The 5-star RB has been committed to FSU since February 2021. That’s quite a long time for a highly-coveted prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. “Right now I’m solid with Florida State but I am keeping opportunities and my decisions open.” Yet he is an in-state 5-star prospect at a position the University of Georgia should always be able to recruit well against any other program in the country. The tradition of “RBU” and the pipeline of backs that have flowed out of Athens of late is substantial.

Kenny McIntosh. James Cook. Zamir White. D’Andre Swift. Nick Chubb. Sony Michel. That’s just going back to the last six seasons in Athens. Georgia ace recruiter Dell McGee has also been treating Davis like a priority for some time. “Georgia is a great school,” Davis said. “In-state. Close to home. Coach McGee, he texts every day. He’s texting me. My parents. Just checking in. Sending message. I can say that my relationship with Coach McGee is very special and close.”

He took an unofficial visit to FSU this past weekend and also another visit to Tennessee later this month. Davis shared several moments from his weekend on his social media watching the ‘Noles at spring practice. The 5-foot-10, 209-pound Davis does want to take all five of his official visits. “Yes sir,” he said. “I want to just so I can look at different programs so I can see what’s best for me so I don’t limit anything.” Will the ‘Dawgs get an official? “They will definitely be in those five official visits,” Davis said after the Under Armour Atlanta camp late last month. Those thoughts now carry even more weight after the Bulldogs saw a public decommitment from 4-star RB Tovani Mizell in this year’s class.