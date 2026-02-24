This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Khalil Taylor of Pine-Richland High in Pennsylvania. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 WR and the No. 67 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 16 WR and No. 73 overall.

This is a story about a player, his passion for the game, and a shrewd nickname. Now throw in an emerging recruiting connection.

That’s what is developing between Khalil Taylor and the University of Georgia football program.

There is also a sensational highlight tape that rightfully belongs to a top 75 overall national recruit.

There’s a 100-yard Pick-6 to open the reel. Followed by the one-handed leaping OBJ snare for a touchdown. The big plays keep flowing like the waves at the beach.

Taylor had 33 catches as a junior and scored on 16 of them. Defense isn’t his forte, but he had three interceptions and took two of them back for scores.

There’s also his three kickoff and three punt return touchdowns. He also punted for a 40-yard average. He dropped two inside the 20.

“I can do whatever I put my mind to on the field,” he said.

Taylor played as if his pants were on fire. There is elite escapability at every turn. He’s so versatile, even though he seems bound to play the slot with his 5-foot-11 and 195-pound frame.

“Growing up, coaches would call me ‘Mister Amazing’ like that was my name in midget league growing up,” he said. “I still hear it here and there it is really ‘KT’ or ‘Lil’ now. They don’t make nicknames like that no more.”

“Mister Amazing” has an amazing backstory.

4-star WR Khalil Taylor has quickly emerged as a priority target for UGA in the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Khalil Taylor: The 4-star with three whys

That film is so good that it begs the natural question: What motivates a young man to be amazing every game?

That’s where Taylor’s passion comes out. His “why” is important.

There’s his mother, Keshona Taylor. He lives with her.

“The adversity we’ve been through,” he said. “The trials and the tribulations. I just want to be able to go far for her, to provide for her and buy her a house. Just to make her and my Dad proud. For her to be able to brag about things for a change. I just want her to have the world.”

Taking care of Mom is always a noble thought. But Taylor doesn’t have just one why.

He’s got three strong whys. No wonder he plays with such fire, passion and energy.

“Then also my cousin,” he said. “My cousin had recently passed away. Like last year. What was it July 6? It was right around my Mom’s birthday, too. After that, that just made me turn it up a notch.”

“We grew up together. We played ball since we were six, all the way up to like 14 years. So that pushed me to. I just want him to be proud of me and watch me strive for greatness with my opportunities.”

He lost his 16-year-old cousin, Kevin McKenzie, last summer due to the tragedy of gun violence. He was fatally shot multiple times in his head, chest and right arm.

“Like that same night, I was with him,” Taylor said. “Like a couple of hours before he passed away and got shot, I was with him. He was at my house chilling. Laughing. Having a good time. Then he left. Then it just happened.”

Whatever Taylor does on the field, he will think of his cousin.

“I’ve got a circle chain with him on it,” he said. “I’ve got a hoodie made. I’ve got football towels. I’ve got a whole bunch of stuff for him. I’ll never forget him. That was my Dawg. He would live with me and stuff. People couldn’t tell us apart. We were like the same person at one point in time. We were on the same track with football. We were locked in heavy. I’m going to keep his memory everywhere with me.”

McKenzie’s 17th birthday would have been next month. Taylor believes McKenzie’s memory sparked his amazing junior season.

“For sure,” he said. “For a while, he was all I thought about. Going into that season. Transferring to a new school. Not knowing anybody. It just really made me put my head down and get to work. Go even crazier. I just wish he were there to witness it. That was all really dedicated to him.”

Those two are not all he’s playing for.

“There’s my Mom and my Dad,” he said. “Really, it is a family thing. Having my Mom and my Dad in my life really helped me out a lot. Like with my Dad, I don’t know if I would be in this position right now if it weren’t for him and his fatherly advice. I’ve got to be able to give back to him, too. Man, I don’t know where I’d be without him.”

His father, Wyatt Price, is a V12-powered motivator, too.

“My Dad is like my best friend,” Taylor said. “I talk to him all the time. We might call each other seven times a day. We talk non-stop. Life lessons. Football. Just checking up on each other and making sure everything is good.”

4-star WR Khalil Taylor has quickly emerged as a priority target for UGA in the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Khalil Taylor: How Georgia has made a move

Taylor has some talent in his family. He told DawgNation that former Penn State legend Lavar Arrington is a “distant” cousin.

He was actually committed to Penn State for a time, but he eventually felt the need to back off that commitment during the downward spiral of the James Franklin era.

Which programs is he really looking at right now?

“Georgia,” he said. “I like Ohio State, Nebraska, Syracuse and Penn State. Colorado. That’s really it. For real.”

What are the chances he signs with one of those schools?

“I am leaning more towards Georgia and Nebraska,” he said. “I really like those two. The coaching staff. With Georgia, it’s like the program. How much they’ve been winning and stuff. Just like their background. They’ve just got a lot of great things going on.”

“With Nebraska, they have a quarterback committed. Trae Taylor. He’s actually my 7-on-7 quarterback. Just bonding with him and getting to know him. I can see myself playing with him down there as well.”

Georgia 5-star RB commit Kemon Spell told DawgNation he’s made Taylor a recruiting priority. He’s a major target for Spell and receivers coach James Coley.

Spell and Taylor have planned to take their Georgia officials together on May 29-31.

“He’s telling me to check it out and see what I think,” Taylor said. “He really wants me to ride with him. He wants me to be by his side. The ‘PA’ boys. Just put on for the city.”

What would it be like to line up on the same offense with Spell?

“I mean, bro, that would be electric,” Taylor said. “Wow. Like wow. That would be like one of the best offenses ever. Like, actually that and SEC football. Just us two and then I know we are going to get other weapons as well. It would be wild, I promise you.”

“It would be more than wild.”

Taylor said he’s talking to a member of the UGA staff basically every day.

“Half of the time it doesn’t even have to be about football,” Taylor said. “We talk about life stuff and about playing the [video] game. Like my little brother is really tuned into it as well.”

The nation’s No. 67 overall prospect has never been to Athens. He’s also got official visit dates lined up to Colorado (May 15-17), Penn State (June 5-7), Nebraska (June 12-14) and Syracuse (June 19-21).

Spell has his sleeves rolled up, trying to make “PA to GA” a reality.

“Yeah, he’s feeling Georgia,” Spell said. “I’ve been talking to him about it. We’re going to be down there together on an official visit. I am trying to get him there. If we were in the same offense together, it would be electric. Unstoppable.”

The one-time “Mister Amazing” also has an amazing commitment reveal in mind.

“Probably the first game of the season,” he said. “Like score a touchdown. Pop out with like a skull cap on or something with the team on it or something.”

That would be something for a prospect that DawgNation should really begin to pay attention to in the 2027 class.

4-star WR Khalil Taylor has quickly emerged as a priority target for UGA in the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 signees like Ekene Ogboko, Justice Fitzpatrick, Tyriq Green, Tyreek Jemison and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)